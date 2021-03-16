If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Satisfactory's huge update 4 is available now, adds hoverpacks, drones and lots more

Stuff-packed game gets more stuff
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published
A screenshot of Satisfactory showing a player hovering in the foreground using the Hoverpack added in update 4. The player is looking at machinery.

Factory building game Satisfactory's major new update is available to play now. It adds a ton of major new features, including hoverpacks, drones, lighting, and a particle accelerator, alongside dozens more small tweaks and quality-of-life updates.

The game's community managers run through the major changes in this video:

There are also a bunch of feature teaser trailers on the game's YouTube channel, but none of them can compare to the update 3 trailer, which is the only videogame patch trailer to give me chills.

Update 4 adds too many features for to neatly summarise, even if I just focus on the flashiest. Let's try, anyway. Hoverpacks are designed to make it easier to move around your base and survey your sprawling creations; drones help quickly move small amounts of resources around; lighting brightens up indoor and outdoor areas and can be customised if you'd like to bathe everything in purple; and particle accelerators form part of an re-work of tier 7 and 8 tech upgrades and the nuclear tools you can play with it.

You can find the complete patch notes over on Reddit, which includes all the UI changes and quality-of-life tweaks as well. People seem very excited about the ability to copy-paste building settings. I've not played Satisfactory, but I've played enough games like it to know how small additions like that can make a huge difference.

Satisfactory's update 4 will launch officially on April 13th, but is available to play now on the Epic Games Store and on Steam via the game's experimental branch.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch