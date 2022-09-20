If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Satisfactory's update 6 revamps weapons, creature AI and exploration

One step closer to hitting 1.0
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A masked player character in Satisfactory lifts a boombox above their head.

Satisfactory's update 6 is now available in the scifi craft 'em up's early access release. It makes several sweeping changes to the game, including revamping existing weapons, adding new locations to enhance exploration, and, uh, a boombox, so you can blast music while you build. There's a new update trailer below.

Watch on YouTube

The changes to weapons include nine new ammunition types for the Rebar Gun, Nobelisk Detonator and Rifle. The new ammunition includes things like homing bullets and cluster bombs. There are also new body equipment slots, with each player able to socket new equipment for their head, back, body adn legs.

When Coffee Stain first discussed update 6 earlier this year, they said they were transitioning to a phase in development where updates would take longer as they polished the game for 1.0. They also said that they'd be focusing on revamping exploration, first.

Update 6 does that in multiple ways, including the new tropical Spire Coast, a visual overhaul for The Swamp, and new dynamic clouds in the sky. Players can also now unlock the map as a Tier 1 technoloigy, and it has been updated to include Map Markers in place of Beacons.

Other changes include improvements to creature AI, tweaks to research trees, and the aforementioned boomboxes. You can find cassette tapes in the world, or purchase them, to then play on your shoulder-mounted stero. The stereo can also apparently be used as a weapon to "blow bothersome visitors away."

Satisfactory is one of the most moreish of these factory-building efficiency sims, and update 6 seems to bring it a large step close to hitting 1.0. You can read more about these latest changes on Steam.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch