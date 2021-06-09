If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Save £100 on the superb SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC headset

Described by RPS as "Pro-bably one of the best headsets ever made"
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

The SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC remains one of the very best wired gaming headsets on the market, and today you can pick up this premium model at a big discount. Amazon are selling the Arctis Pro + GameDAC for just £150 today, down from a list price of £250. That's the best price we've seen in more than a year.

The reason Katharine was such a big fan of the Arctis Pro + GameDAC when she reviewed it back in 2018 came to two main reasons: supreme comfort and unparalleled sound quality.

The comfort is something we've come to expect from SteelSeries headsets, thanks to their airy fabric earcups and ski goggle style headband, but the sound here goes beyond anything else the company has produced so far. A lot of this is down to the 'GameDAC', a combination DAC/AMP and control pod that turns the already good 50mm drivers in the regular Arctis Pro into one of the best-sounding gaming headsets, with tight bass, accurate mids and excellent imaging.

You can adjust the headset's sound on the fly using the GameDAC's built-in equaliser and activate DTS surround sound at the touch of a button; there are more settings available in the SteelSeries GG app. The mic is also a strong point here, making your voice easy to understand and retracting out of the way when not in use.

So: an awesome headset that only recently fell out of the official RPS best gaming headset recommendations. At this price, it's an absolute steal, so do pick it up if you're after a great PC headset that also works great on PS4 and PS5!

Tagged With

About the Author

Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More Deals

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch