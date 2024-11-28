Save $1,000 off this decked out Alienware Aurora R16 RTX 4090 gaming PC for Black Friday

The Alienware Black Friday sale is well underway, and you can get your hands on some very tasty gaming PCs for a huge discount this year. Our top pick from this sale is the Aurora R16 RTX 4090 Gaming PC for $2,999.99. That’s a gigantic $1,000 saving on a powerful out-of-the-box gaming PC.

The RTX 4090 GPU on its own will set you back $1,600, so if you’re not feeling like building your own setup, this PC represents a great option at a reasonable price point.

The Aurora R16 RTX 4090 Gaming PC comes with an Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 64GB of DDR5-5200MHz RAM, and a 2TB NVMe SSD. We’re onto the 14th gen of the Intel Core i9-14900KF by now, and it’s the most powerful intel CPU on the consumer market right now.

More great Alienware Black Friday Deals

The Aurora R16 RTX 4090 isn’t the only great Aleinware gaming computer on offer over the Black Friday sale this year. Laptops are more your speed, then you can save $300 on an M16 R2 16” RTX 4060 gaming laptop.

If you want to run games smoothly on the display, then you’ll need a decent amount of GPU power. The RTX 4060 GPU that comes with this laptop is more than capable of handling what you need, but if you wanted to spend a bit more to get a beefed-up GPU, then you can opt for the RTX 4070 for an extra $200.

Finally, if you still want plenty of bang for your buck but you don’t wanna drop a solid $3k on a new computer, then the Aurora R16 RTX 4060 Ti is a solid option this Black Friday. It’s had a $400 discount so you can grab it for $1,199.99. This GPU is a fantastic option for people who don’t want to spend too much and are aiming for the 1080p mark. These can stretch to 1440p, but they’re at the bottom end of what we’d recommend, so if 1440p is something that you want, then it would be worth hopping up to the RTX 4070.