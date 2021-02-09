Save $16 on this 16GB Corsair RAM kit

Corsair's Vengeance LPX RAM has sat at the heart of many a gaming PC I've built over the years, and it's my go-to recommendation for anyone looking to upgrade their RAM. Happily, Newegg have a new promo code offer over in the US that lets you save an extra $16 on a 16GB LPX kit at the moment, bringing this once $92 set down to a much more agreeable $76. You'll need to hurry, though, as this deal will expire at the end of the day.

The kit in question includes a pair of red 8GB sticks clocked at a nippy 3600MHz, which is plenty of speed for a modern gaming PC. All you need to do is apply the promo code 93XQG75 at checkout and you'll get the $16 saving. This beats what you'd currently pay over at Amazon for the same kit (albeit in black), which is priced at $92.

16GB is more than enough for a gaming PC these days. It's the amount we recommend in our £1000 RPS Rig build, and gives you plenty of headroom to play games and doing a couple of other things on the side, such as streaming, checking a web page or chatting with your mates over Discord or Skype. 32GB, meanwhile, is complete overkill unless you're regularly running virtual machines or work with lots of intensive creative applications on a daily basis. Indeed, even Microsoft Flight Simulator only recommends having 16GB of RAM inside your PC, even if its 'ideal' spec does list 32GB.

That said, while $76 is a good price for this kit compared to how much it's cost over the last few months, it has been cheaper in the past. My Amazon price tracker shows the black version of Corsair's Vengeance LPX 3600MHz kit varied between $65 and $70 for much of October and November, for example, so today's deal price of $76 is still quite high when looked at historically.

Equally, though, RAM prices seem to be quite high across the board right now, and $76 is by far the cheapest price I've been able to find for a kit of this size and speed. It also beats the price of slower 16GB RAM kits, too. It's always possible that prices will come down in a couple of months time, of course, but if you need to upgrade right this second, then this is probably the best price you'll get for the next little while.