Save $40 on the Intel Arc A750 graphics card for Black Friday

Cheap graphics cards are practically mythical these days, which is great news for gaming obsessed unicorns and centaurs, less so for us mere mortals trapped in boring old reality. But there is one last torchbearer of the budget GPU, and weirdly enough that's Intel. If you happen to live in the US, then you can get your hands on the best cheap 1080p graphics card for a smidge more than $200 for Black Friday.

Now I know the idea of Intel making graphics cards sounds almost as preposterous as horses with horns, but they've been at it for a while. Granted, they've not been especially good at it for most of that time. The original launch of the Arc series was pretty disappointing. But Intel have worked to imrprove the performance of their GPUs, and now the Arc A750 is an excellent 1080p offering.

It's also a perfectly acceptable card for those looking to make their first-steps into the world of Ray-tracing. As James notes in his review "if you’re specifically looking to try ray tracing on the cheap, know that the Arc A750 turns the tables on the RX 6650 XT with these kinds of settings. Where the A750 produced 47fps in Hitman, the RX 6650 XT could only manage 29fps, an even steeper drop from its respective rasterised performance."

US deals:

The A750 does still need you to enable Resizable BAR to get the best performance, meaning setup is a bit fiddlier than you'll get with an AMD or Nvidia card. But that's a small price to pay when you consider how little cash you'll be forking out. Head over to Best Buy, and you can bag one of these cards for just $210, $40 off the card's RRP. If you're a UK customer, you're out of luck when it comes to the Arc A750, but you can still check out our other best GPU deals for Black Friday.