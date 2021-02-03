Save $400 on this MSI Alpha 15 gaming laptop

Nvidia's new super-charged RTX 30 laptops may be just around the corner, but with entry-level RTX 3060 machines costing well over $1000 at time of writing, it's unlikely we'll see any good deals on them for some time. Fortuantely, there are plenty of good gaming laptop deals on slightly older models floating around at the moment, including $400 off one of MSI's AMD-powered Alpha 15 laptops. Plus you can bag a free headset and mouse mat bundle worth $50 while stocks last, too.

Available until February 8th, this Newegg deal is available in both the US and UK, although UK buyers only get a total of £165 off the laptop, bringing it to £1069 overall, plus a £60 Newegg gift card instead of the extra peripherals. Definitely a better deal for our friends in the US, then, but it's still a decent price in the UK compared to what you'll find at other retailers.

Of course, given that the cheapest RTX 3060 is set to cost $1100 when it launches at the end of the month, you may still think it's worth waiting and spending the extra money given that the MSI Alpha 15's discounted price still only brings it down to $1000.

You're still getting a pretty good set of specs for your money at this price, though, and it remains pretty competitive compared to what you'll get for $1000 elsewhere, too. As well as one of AMD's Ryzen 7 4800H processors and 16GB of RAM, you also get an RX 5600M graphics chip to power its 15.6in, 1920x1080, 144Hz display. Its IPS-grade panel is also listed to cover a full 100% of the sRGB colour gamut, too, so its picture quality should be top notch. If all that wasn't enough, it also comes with a 1TB NVMe SSD, giving you plenty of fast storage to install your games on.

The US peripherals bundle, meanwhile, also gets you an MSI gaming headset and matching mouse mat, and even a matching key chain. All three are emblazoned with the Alpha 15's green phoenix character, although it's a shame it doesn't also include an actual mouse to use with its bundled mouse mat. Still, it's a decent bonus package if you don't already have a headset, and you can always choose not to take advantage of it by de-selecting the 'Add This Offer To Cart' tick box on the Alpha 15's product page if you feel like you don't need it.

I must admit, I haven't tested this particular model of the Alpha 15, so I can't speak to its performance during everyday use, nor can I tell you how noisy it is while playing games. But previous MSI laptops I've tested have all been excellent in this regard, offering great performance and even better build quality, so I'm pretty confident the Alpha 15 would make an equally good gaming laptop. If in doubt, though, do check out some other reviews first to make sure.