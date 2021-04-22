Save up to £300 on Lenovo's Legion gaming laptops

Lenovo are holding a flash sale on a wide range of PC hardware right now, with savings of up to 50% up for grabs. The best deal I've spotted so far, though, is £300 off their superb Legion 7i gaming laptop, bringing this once £2000 RTX 2070 Super-powered laptop down to £1700.

I reviewed the RTX 2080 Super model of the Legion 7i last year, and its gorgeous design, accurate display and powerful innards quickly made it one of my favourite gaming laptops of 2020. It's definitely one of the best gaming laptops I've ever tested, and this RTX 2070 Super model has a similarly great set of specs, including a 15.6in, 1920x1080, 240Hz Nvidia G-Sync enabled display, a 1TB SSD, an Intel Core i7-10750H processor and 16GB of RAM. A great package at its usual price of £2000, and even better at £1700 with today's £300 discount.

Just make sure you apply the promo code FLASHSALE at checkout, otherwise you'll end up paying full price for it.

If £1700 is still a little bit out of your price range, then there are a couple of other Legion laptops that have also had a nice slab of money sliced off them as part of the same sale. While the savings aren't quite as large as the Legion 7i above, you can currently get £125 off a 17.3in, GTX 1660 Ti-powered Legion 5i, taking it down to £1125, and £150 off the entry-level GTX 1650 Ti version of the 17.3in Legion 5i as well, giving it a new price of £850.

Both models have 1920x1080 resolution displays with 144Hz refresh rates and 512GB SSDs, but the GHTX 1660 Ti model has the added benefit of 16GB of RAM and Intel's faster Core i7-10750H processor. The GTX 1650 Ti version, on the other hand, only has 8GB of RAM and a Core i5-10300H processor. The latter will still provide plenty of oomph for playing games and daily desktop tasks, but if you're also planning on doing any kind of creative media bits as well like editing photos and videos, then you should probably consider opting for the Core i7 instead.

Of course, I should also point out that Lenovo's RTX 30 series Legion laptops are also just around the corner, so you may want to hold off for one of those instead. Lenovo's RTX 30-powered Legion 7i was meant to launch at the end of March, but so far I haven't seen hide nor hair of it. From what I can gather, they've been pushed back to a vague 'Spring 2021' release date, but given it's already the end of April, they're probably not that far off. Alas, we also don't know how much the RTX 30 versions are going to cost yet either - although an educated guess would put them at similar prices to the RRPs of their current RTX 20 counterparts.

As such, if you're looking to make sure you have the latest and greatest, I'd probably wait until the new RTX 30 models come out. However, if you fancy getting a bit of a bargain before those new ones come out, you've got another 37 hours or so until Lenovo's flash sale comes to a close.