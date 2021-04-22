Save up to 98% in Fanatical's Insanity Sale

Fanatical are holding a massive 'Insanity Sale' right now, with savings of up to a whopping 98% up for grabs. New flash deals are being added all the time, and one of the latest highlights is The Banner Saga 3 for 75% off, taking the culminating chapter in Stoic's epic turn-based strategy trilogy down to a ridiculous £4.68 in the UK. Big Varl boy Bolverk approves.

Running until the end of Friday April 23rd (tomorrow), you can view the whole sale over on Fanatical's home page. Among them are big discounts on Death Stranding, Shenmue III, Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire and loads more. Many of the deals are only going to be live for 24 hours, though, and new flash deals are being added all the time, so you might want to check back every now and again to see what's new if you've got your eye on something in particular. If you want a sneak peek of what's coming up, you can take a look at some of the teaser images beneath all the live deals on Fanatical's website.

Plus, if you spend more than £4 / $5, you can also get a free game for your trouble. You can either pick one from Fanatical's list - dungeon crawler Niffelheim, first date sim Table Manners, local multiplayer arcade 'em up Heavy Burger or narrative adventure Path To Mnemosyne - or leave it to chance by selecting the mystery game option.

To help highlight some of the best deals available right now, I've picked out some personal picks below. I should note that some of these don't have long left, so they might have already expired by the time you click through (in which case, apologies!).

Gamesplanet's Spring Sale is also still in full swing as well, I should add, so make sure you check that out as well if you're in need of some more game deals.