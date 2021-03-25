If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Saviour has beautiful pixel art parkour

And precision dodges
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published
A screenshot of Saviour, showing a 2D pixel protagonist doing a backflip to avoid the laser fire of a stompy looking mech.

Saviour is one of those games that's been looking fabulous on Twitter for years, with GIFs that show off its 2D pixel art parkour and precise dodges in melee combat. Now there's a developer-narrated trailer that shows more and explains how it looks.

Here's the trailer, which was shown during this evening's Future Games Show.

One thought that occurred while watching in-development GIFs is that it didn't seem likely I'd ever be able to perform the moves shown: hopping over swung staffs, backflipping over fired arrows, that sort of thing. The trailer actually gives me some hope. Early enemies won't block well, letting you button mash to progress, and giving you enough time to start to recognise their attack patterns so you can start performing those blocks and dodges.

I like the world all this is taking place in, too, which is split between medieval-style fantasy world where folks worship an ancient deity, and beneath the planet's surface, where the folks they've attempted to sacrifice live on in a technologically advanced society.

Saviour is up for wishlisting on Steam, but the video above says that it's not aiming to release until winter 2022.

