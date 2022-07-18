If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Columbo 64 and horrible horror games

Admiring more interesting indie games, and one more thing
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor
Published on
A young girl sat on a cushion paints a painting using a chair as an easel in an illustration from 'Lotus Bay. A summer on Cape Cod'.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week it's another big one, because my eye was caught by Columbo 64, bullying dice, a variety of horrible horror games, and just some great-looking colours. Come admire!

I will never, ever believe that Columbo 64 is anything other than real:

I should not laugh so hard at this bullying from the 2022 Game Maker's Toolkit game jam, which had the theme "Roll of the Dice", AND YET...!

Really, really into this look from a Portland Indie Game Squad game jam stealth game:

I very much do not like this in Imperfect, a horror game where you "reveal hidden secrets and lurking enemies with a collection of mystical frames given to you by a mysterious observer." Demo is due on Steam in October:

Pushing a car is the most powerful feeling in the world, coming with "chill narrative and procedural road trip game" We Took That Trip (headed to Steam):

I appreciate this re-look after a year of progress:

This henhouse horror makes me think of Harvester? The adventure game, not the restaurant chain. Although...

I like this guy in the next game from the creator of It's Winter, which I think is named Neyasnoe (it has an old "fragment" demo on Itch):

I was not expecting THIS to emerge from the fog in this horror game:

I try not to feature the same game too often, and did show this one only weeks ago, but the game currently codenamed The Office (surely not for much longer) does look very neat:

I remain fascinated by the ida of Shadows Of Doubt (coming to Steam in 2023), an open-world neo-noir detective game with a serial killer loose in a detailed simulated city:

Stylish violence in Silkroad Project, a beat 'em up "about ancient central Asia, hip hop and chinchillas":

Lastly, is it truly Screenshot Saturday without a grappling hook? No. So enjoy this "untitled 3D high mobility action game":

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

