If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: cute frogfishing, handcrafted horrors, and cryptid photography

Come admire these interesting and attractive indie games!
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
Children sat in a rowboat fish for frogs in the swamp in Paper Trail.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. Twitter is still alive, against all odds, so let's admire more indie games. This week, my eye was caught by a cute frogfishing scene, several handcrafted horrors, modular synths, and cryptid photography. Come see!

Good brooding in Far Far Down, a visual novel about daily life aboard a submarine in alt-history 2012:

The cutest little swamp in paper-folding puzzle game Paper Trail (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

I wish this retro space immersive sim would get a name, because I'm posting it a lot so a name would be quite convenient. Along with this lovely clean-up clip, the dev also posted a longer gameplay snippet showing immsim stuff like climbing a stack of crates to reach a vent, but cleaning up gore after murder is a far more enticing snippet:

Cute virtual modular synthesiser music-making in Picosynth (out now on Itch):

Pretty hoverbiking in this "yet to be named open-world action adventure" game:

A fun way for new areas to appear in factory-building game Automation Station (coming to Steam):

A gruesome scene and dev decision in the metroidvania The Spirit Of The Samurai (coming to Steam). And to let you know, no, you don't actually see the cat die in this current clip, though you definitely understand that it is dead:

Speaking of terrible things with handcrafted styles, here's something awful from turn-based horror game It's Dark Inside (coming to Steam):

Seasonal scenes in open-world detective game Shadows Of Doubt (coming to Steam):

Gunpoint-lookin' pogo platforming in the yet-unnamed next game from the maker of Stilt Fella:

I'm not entirely sure what's happening in triangular real-time strategy game Triverse, but I'm curious:

Likewise, I don't entirely understand what's happening in VR-only JRPG Jarpug (in early access on Itch) but I like the look of it:

I really like the lil guy creeping round barrels in cryptid photography game Project Anomaly: Urban Supernatural Investigator (coming to Steam and Itch.io, with a demo out now):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch