Screenshot Saturday Mondays: flirty Poirot and happy Caturday

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by automotive horror, great goop technology, flirting with Hercule Poirot, and the most beautiful little cat.

I feel it's been an eternity since I last saw Beware, the horror game about horrible car chases through dark countryside and villages.

A big fan of this simulation-shattering glitching in Yuha's Nightmares (coming to Steam).

Sometimes I have strange dreams. To figure out if it's a nightmare, I try to look at the floor.



I can never look at the floor. #screenshotsaturday #IndieGameDev #glitch #indiegames pic.twitter.com/xwdl0WU9Iu — Supr Experience (@suprsupr) October 1, 2022

I am delighted that Hyper Demon (the surprise sequel to Devil Daggers) is already inspiring admirers.

⚠Flashing Lights Warning⚠️



So I've really enjoyed HyperDemon the last couple of days and have wanted to do my own spin on the concept for a long time anyway so here is like 5 days of progress.#screenshotsaturday #gamedev



🔊Sound On🔊 pic.twitter.com/5Bln71Na4x — Jamathan 👉 The Heilwald Loophole Out Now! (@malitschek) October 1, 2022

A lovely friend in lagmorph platformer Lapin (coming to Steam).

A striking new title screen for tactical mech game Vactics (in early access on Steam).

Exciting goo physics comparison from a yet-unnamed "2D physics sandbox game with survival/RPG elements".

The corotated approach to viscosity presents nice buckling for extreme viscosities, as opposed to the old (non-corotated) approach. #gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/UzzykZofYk — Mytino (Asbjørn Lystrup) (@MytinoGames) October 1, 2022

Yes, this is the sort of ridiculous projectile I want from a giant unholy revolver in the wild west underworld of Rose And Locket (coming to Steam).

Striking scenes from sidescrolling "souls-lite" Return (coming to Steam).

I appreciate the attention to scaffolding in 1970s alt-history immersive sim Spectra.

Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (out now on Steam) may have launched a year ago, but I cannot resist this cheeky behind-the-scenes footage the devs have found.

just found the best/worst BTS footage of poirot yet



Only a couple more days to get The First Cases 40% off 👉 https://t.co/NS3I0QhPXf#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #agathachristie pic.twitter.com/M7lPGGRm1J — Blazing Griffin Games (@BlazingGGames) October 1, 2022

Still very into the Townscaper stylings of Islands & Trains (coming to Steam).

A striking cutscene from adventure game Age Of The Witch.

How fortunate that Screenshot Saturday overlaps with Caturday, treating us to behind-the-scenes dev footage of cuties like this helper on zippy FPS Overgun.

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?