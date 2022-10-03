Screenshot Saturday Mondays: flirty Poirot and happy Caturday

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: flirty Poirot and happy CaturdayAdmiring more interesting indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by automotive horror, great goop technology, flirting with Hercule Poirot, and the most beautiful little cat.
I feel it's been an eternity since I last saw Beware, the horror game about horrible car chases through dark countryside and villages.
A big fan of this simulation-shattering glitching in Yuha's Nightmares (coming to Steam).
I am delighted that Hyper Demon (the surprise sequel to Devil Daggers) is already inspiring admirers.
So I've really enjoyed HyperDemon the last couple of days and have wanted to do my own spin on the concept for a long time anyway so here is like 5 days of progress.#screenshotsaturday #gamedev
A lovely friend in lagmorph platformer Lapin (coming to Steam).
A striking new title screen for tactical mech game Vactics (in early access on Steam).
Exciting goo physics comparison from a yet-unnamed "2D physics sandbox game with survival/RPG elements".
Yes, this is the sort of ridiculous projectile I want from a giant unholy revolver in the wild west underworld of Rose And Locket (coming to Steam).
Striking scenes from sidescrolling "souls-lite" Return (coming to Steam).
I appreciate the attention to scaffolding in 1970s alt-history immersive sim Spectra.
Hercule Poirot: The First Cases (out now on Steam) may have launched a year ago, but I cannot resist this cheeky behind-the-scenes footage the devs have found.
Still very into the Townscaper stylings of Islands & Trains (coming to Steam).
A striking cutscene from adventure game Age Of The Witch.
How fortunate that Screenshot Saturday overlaps with Caturday, treating us to behind-the-scenes dev footage of cuties like this helper on zippy FPS Overgun.
