Screenshot Saturday Mondays: handwashing parkour and cute witchery

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by extremely athletic handwashing, handpainted art, a cute witch, and more. Come see!
Yep, The Office (a working title I cannot imagine sticking) still looks dead neat:
Today #screenshotsaturday we try to understand the secrets of the painting🖼️👀#indiegames #indiedeveloper #gamedeveloper pic.twitter.com/OVNLxGcJfx— Rem (@RemzouzeIV) October 22, 2022
Big weird foreboding sci-fi place? Do tell!
#ScreenshotSaturday pic.twitter.com/AGUVCdinbb— this horrible machine (@_slowblink) October 22, 2022
I'm always interested in handcrafted game art, like this painting from The Master's Pupil (coming to Steam:
And I greatly appreciate this detail in Selaco (coming to Steam):
Who'd have thought a hand painting a game would take so much painting?!— Pat Naoum Games (@patnaoumgames) October 21, 2022
These splodges are for used to blend the landscape with animation or other elements. They've got to be the most satisfying.#TheMastersPupil #indiedev #indieGame #unity3d #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/aJNgzpXl3P
Did you know that Selaco's paper effects are fully interactive?— Selaco (Steam Demo now available!) (@SelacoGame) October 22, 2022
They are! And with the upcoming Big Demo Update that launches later this year, these and many other effects will perform better than ever before.
Watch this space for more updates!
📰#gzdoom #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/KB1xSEAcuJ
Giant creatures? Weird environments? You know me so well, Chasing The Unseen (coming to Steam):
What about climbing giant creatures 🐙 and exploring otherworldly environments ⛰️ generated using fractal math. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/07fwtxTQdz— Strange Shift Studio - Chasing the Unseen (@strangeshift) October 22, 2022
Yes, I would like to fight a musical boss here, thank you Sonzai (coming to Steam), a "2D action RPG with life sim elements of Persona":
Boss Room? 🤔#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/FZvq8w0Umu— SonzaiGame (@2odddiodes) October 22, 2022
I was already up for automotive survival horror Pacific Drive after seeing that first trailer, but to know it has orbs too? Wonderful.
Strange, large orange growths have been appearing throughout the Zone and glowing from within - we have not been able to determine their true purpose. #PacificDrive #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/J3rt78LWGU— Ironwood Studios is making Pacific Drive (@ironwoodtweets) October 22, 2022
I like when critters seem to have senses but whoa, I hadn't even heard of Abiotic Factor (coming to Steam), a co-op crafting survival sorta game which looks like Half-Life from the scientists' perspective?
Olfactory sense confirmed.— Abiotic Factor (@ABFGame) October 22, 2022
🔎💩 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/6PRxzoSMhc
And like that little coprophage with his poo, Cook Serve Forever (coming to Steam) is making me hungry:
Hello #screenshotsaturday! We've got some new UI for Cook Serve Forever. Can you spot the differences?— Vertigo Gaming Inc. (@vgincgames) October 22, 2022
Please wishlist CSF on Steam! RTs appreciated! https://t.co/V8codCqiVK#indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/nn72N8dZzB
I still don't remotely understand why Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam and its makers are doing this, but I certainly don't want them to stop:
In Thirsty Suitors game, players can wash their hands anytime they’re near the kitchen sink 💦#screenshotsaturday #washyourhands #thirstysuitors #gamedev #animationirl pic.twitter.com/ENnLqkHRy7— Aung Zaw Oo (@AZOstuff) October 22, 2022
Lastly, this seems a time of year people might particularly appreciate cute witchery from Mika And The Witch's Mountain (coming to Steam):
hey, which special feature should this magical broom have? 🧹👀#indiegame #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/lZtSGXUsxI— Abraham Cozar (@abraham_cozar) October 22, 2022
