Screenshot Saturday Mondays: handwashing parkour and cute witchery

Admiring more upcoming indie games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
Painting video game assets with real paint for The Master's Pupil.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by extremely athletic handwashing, handpainted art, a cute witch, and more. Come see!

Yep, The Office (a working title I cannot imagine sticking) still looks dead neat:

Big weird foreboding sci-fi place? Do tell!

I'm always interested in handcrafted game art, like this painting from The Master's Pupil (coming to Steam:

And I greatly appreciate this detail in Selaco (coming to Steam):

Giant creatures? Weird environments? You know me so well, Chasing The Unseen (coming to Steam):

Yes, I would like to fight a musical boss here, thank you Sonzai (coming to Steam), a "2D action RPG with life sim elements of Persona":

I was already up for automotive survival horror Pacific Drive after seeing that first trailer, but to know it has orbs too? Wonderful.

I like when critters seem to have senses but whoa, I hadn't even heard of Abiotic Factor (coming to Steam), a co-op crafting survival sorta game which looks like Half-Life from the scientists' perspective?

And like that little coprophage with his poo, Cook Serve Forever (coming to Steam) is making me hungry:

I still don't remotely understand why Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam and its makers are doing this, but I certainly don't want them to stop:

Lastly, this seems a time of year people might particularly appreciate cute witchery from Mika And The Witch's Mountain (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

