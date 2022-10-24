Screenshot Saturday Mondays: handwashing parkour and cute witchery

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by extremely athletic handwashing, handpainted art, a cute witch, and more. Come see!

Yep, The Office (a working title I cannot imagine sticking) still looks dead neat:

Big weird foreboding sci-fi place? Do tell!

I'm always interested in handcrafted game art, like this painting from The Master's Pupil (coming to Steam:

Who'd have thought a hand painting a game would take so much painting?!



These splodges are for used to blend the landscape with animation or other elements. They've got to be the most satisfying.#TheMastersPupil #indiedev #indieGame #unity3d #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/aJNgzpXl3P — Pat Naoum Games (@patnaoumgames) October 21, 2022

Did you know that Selaco's paper effects are fully interactive?



They are! And with the upcoming Big Demo Update that launches later this year, these and many other effects will perform better than ever before.



Watch this space for more updates!



📰#gzdoom #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/KB1xSEAcuJ — Selaco (Steam Demo now available!) (@SelacoGame) October 22, 2022

And I greatly appreciate this detail in Selaco ( coming to Steam ):

Giant creatures? Weird environments? You know me so well, Chasing The Unseen (coming to Steam):

What about climbing giant creatures 🐙 and exploring otherworldly environments ⛰️ generated using fractal math. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/07fwtxTQdz — Strange Shift Studio - Chasing the Unseen (@strangeshift) October 22, 2022

Yes, I would like to fight a musical boss here, thank you Sonzai (coming to Steam), a "2D action RPG with life sim elements of Persona":

I was already up for automotive survival horror Pacific Drive after seeing that first trailer, but to know it has orbs too? Wonderful.

Strange, large orange growths have been appearing throughout the Zone and glowing from within - we have not been able to determine their true purpose. #PacificDrive #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/J3rt78LWGU — Ironwood Studios is making Pacific Drive (@ironwoodtweets) October 22, 2022

I like when critters seem to have senses but whoa, I hadn't even heard of Abiotic Factor (coming to Steam), a co-op crafting survival sorta game which looks like Half-Life from the scientists' perspective?

And like that little coprophage with his poo, Cook Serve Forever (coming to Steam) is making me hungry:

Hello #screenshotsaturday! We've got some new UI for Cook Serve Forever. Can you spot the differences?



Please wishlist CSF on Steam! RTs appreciated! https://t.co/V8codCqiVK#indiedev #gamedev pic.twitter.com/nn72N8dZzB — Vertigo Gaming Inc. (@vgincgames) October 22, 2022

I still don't remotely understand why Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam and its makers are doing this, but I certainly don't want them to stop:

Lastly, this seems a time of year people might particularly appreciate cute witchery from Mika And The Witch's Mountain (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?