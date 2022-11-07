If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: infinite trains and tactical mecha

Admiring indie games from Twitter's weekend screenshot-o-rama
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Turn-based tactical mecha action in a Kriegsfront Tactics screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by tactical mecha action, a spinny shotgun, and honestly a good number of games and things which I don't entirely understand—a mood I'm always here for. Check 'em out!

Tactical mech action from Kriegsfront Tactics (coming to Steam), a turn-based tactical RPG inspired by Front Mission:

I'm a sucker for a spinny reload animation, like this shotgun in illWill (coming to Steam. I like the detail of the sight flapping about too:

I did enjoy watching this, trying to figure out what ARE you?

A cute scene in "space trading life sim" Orion's End (coming to Steam):

I do not know what this is, and I like it:

I don't know what's happening here in VR game The Indigo Parallel (coming to Steam) either, but I'm curious:

Not sure what this is for, but it's cute:

Precursor still looks neat:

A gentle mood from In Search Of Lost Time:

Immersive sim J(a)SON: The Dog Living Inside A Mistake has the interactions I crave:

Honestly, I'm a sucker for a gadget:

And lastly, I know this is spam slapped with rando hashtags, but I find that very funny:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

