Screenshot Saturday Mondays: infinite trains and tactical mecha

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: infinite trains and tactical mechaAdmiring indie games from Twitter's weekend screenshot-o-rama
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by tactical mecha action, a spinny shotgun, and honestly a good number of games and things which I don't entirely understand—a mood I'm always here for. Check 'em out!
Tactical mech action from Kriegsfront Tactics (coming to Steam), a turn-based tactical RPG inspired by Front Mission:
Hit chances suck! Projectile collision is the way to go! Who agrees with me?— Kriegsfront Tactics (@kriegsfront) November 5, 2022
No more misses on a 90% chance. It's all in your aim.
You can aim to hit multiple enemies, but stray bullets can hit your friends too.#KriegsfrontTactics #indiegame #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ijRlgGmuLI
I'm a sucker for a spinny reload animation, like this shotgun in illWill (coming to Steam. I like the detail of the sight flapping about too:
Hi guys! https://t.co/rgMURNDKD4#IndieGameDev #IndieDevs #IndieGames #screenshotsaturday #fpsgames #ILLWILL pic.twitter.com/RbFqFPdis3— Slava Bushuev (@slava_bushuev) November 5, 2022
I did enjoy watching this, trying to figure out what ARE you?
Working on a cyclical multi-layered shoot em' up!#screenshotsaturday #unity3d pic.twitter.com/4eu17hiRgY— Comfiedev (@ComfieDev) November 5, 2022
A cute scene in "space trading life sim" Orion's End (coming to Steam):
This is the new design for the player's ship. I'm now ready to work on the lower decks. Firstly, the customisable living quarters. Got any alien skulls to hang on the wall?#indiegame #screenshotsaturday #games— Orion's End (@orions_end) November 5, 2022
Orion's End can be wishlisted on Steam: https://t.co/q7AcydC0ZY pic.twitter.com/d0jfqbZNWG
I do not know what this is, and I like it:
The train will be arriving soon #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/XXPSIyXc09— INFINITE TEARS (@INFINlTETEARS) November 5, 2022
I don't know what's happening here in VR game The Indigo Parallel (coming to Steam) either, but I'm curious:
Happy #screenshotsaturday everyone! This is one of the cutscenes from The Indigo Parallel. Depending on choices made, a different cutscene will play. #gamedev #indie #indiegames #dev #gaming #steam #art #indiegamedev https://t.co/Yme9x57Zp7 pic.twitter.com/31d6T1cwgr— Chris Danelon (@ChrisDanelon) November 5, 2022
Not sure what this is for, but it's cute:
an oak branch, still hanging on in november 🍂#madewithunity #screenshotsaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/n0XmDOnF5u— Shelly (@shellyalon) November 5, 2022
Precursor still looks neat:
Some more work on atmosphere and weather in general.#Precursor #pixelart #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/QMxLntBgZy— Jan Orszulik (@JanOrszulik) November 5, 2022
A gentle mood from In Search Of Lost Time:
Jin is taking a rest from journey. Isn't it beautiful?— Minami (@iamdreamist) November 5, 2022
I hope you friends have a good time, too:)#gamedev #IndieGameDev #indie #IndieDevs #gamedevelopment #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/mHKAagKgvk
Immersive sim J(a)SON: The Dog Living Inside A Mistake has the interactions I crave:
We love to blow up some soda— Bryce B ⛓️ (@BryceBucher) November 5, 2022
||#lowpoly #screenshotsaturday|| pic.twitter.com/J0qPeyC0cW
Honestly, I'm a sucker for a gadget:
A town with dark secrets?#indiegame #madewithunity #lowpoly #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/AOrRFl4laE— 👤DeadByte👤 (@DeadByteStudios) November 6, 2022
And lastly, I know this is spam slapped with rando hashtags, but I find that very funny:
#ScreenshotSaturday #gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity #metroidvania #sundayScreenshot pic.twitter.com/Evml8VT2UJ— www.fromCanada.org (@FromCanada_org) November 4, 2022
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?