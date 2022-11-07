Screenshot Saturday Mondays: infinite trains and tactical mecha

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by tactical mecha action, a spinny shotgun, and honestly a good number of games and things which I don't entirely understand—a mood I'm always here for. Check 'em out!

Tactical mech action from Kriegsfront Tactics (coming to Steam), a turn-based tactical RPG inspired by Front Mission:

Hit chances suck! Projectile collision is the way to go! Who agrees with me?



No more misses on a 90% chance. It's all in your aim.

You can aim to hit multiple enemies, but stray bullets can hit your friends too.#KriegsfrontTactics #indiegame #gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/ijRlgGmuLI — Kriegsfront Tactics (@kriegsfront) November 5, 2022

I'm a sucker for a spinny reload animation, like this shotgun in illWill (coming to Steam. I like the detail of the sight flapping about too:

I did enjoy watching this, trying to figure out what ARE you?

A cute scene in "space trading life sim" Orion's End (coming to Steam):

This is the new design for the player's ship. I'm now ready to work on the lower decks. Firstly, the customisable living quarters. Got any alien skulls to hang on the wall?#indiegame #screenshotsaturday #games



Orion's End can be wishlisted on Steam: https://t.co/q7AcydC0ZY pic.twitter.com/d0jfqbZNWG — Orion's End (@orions_end) November 5, 2022

I do not know what this is, and I like it:

The train will be arriving soon #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/XXPSIyXc09 — INFINITE TEARS (@INFINlTETEARS) November 5, 2022

I don't know what's happening here in VR game The Indigo Parallel (coming to Steam) either, but I'm curious:

Not sure what this is for, but it's cute:

Precursor still looks neat:

A gentle mood from In Search Of Lost Time:

Immersive sim J(a)SON: The Dog Living Inside A Mistake has the interactions I crave:

Honestly, I'm a sucker for a gadget:

And lastly, I know this is spam slapped with rando hashtags, but I find that very funny:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?