Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Shrimp and a Swiss Army plasma rifle

Admiring more upcoming indie games
Colourful shrimp in an aquarium in Shrimp Keeper.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a shrimp breeding game, some lovely places to explore, some bleak places to explore, and a plasma rifle with a surprising number of functions.

A perfect existence in slice-of-life game The Garden Path (coming to Steam):

A veritable Swiss Army plasma gun in Selaco (coming to Steam, with a demo available now), an FPS with traces of immersive sims being made, impressively, in the Doom-based GZDoom engine:

I don't know what Precursor is, but I fully believe one of the main reasons to have a fancy modern gaming PC is rendering unnecessarily cool clouds:

I do want to be the boss in V.A Proxy (coming to Steam), a metroidvania which namechecks Nier as an action inspiration:

Certainly a look from The Hungry Fly (coming to Steam), a game about "a fly on a mission to eat a mysterious rotten creature living in a bath":

Bleak big empty spaces and wallrunning? Whatever this is, I'm in:

An excessive but interesting experiment in ways to stop your character getting hidden by scenery in Automation Station (coming to Steam):

Hot stunts in the yet-untitled plane game from Fat Alien Games, who mention A Short Hike and Castle In The Sky as inspirations:

Adventurous boating in Selfloss (coming to Steam):

And because Nate would want me to, here's Shrimp Keeper:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

