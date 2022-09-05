Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Shrimp and a Swiss Army plasma rifle

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a shrimp breeding game, some lovely places to explore, some bleak places to explore, and a plasma rifle with a surprising number of functions.

A perfect existence in slice-of-life game The Garden Path (coming to Steam):

A veritable Swiss Army plasma gun in Selaco (coming to Steam, with a demo available now), an FPS with traces of immersive sims being made, impressively, in the Doom-based GZDoom engine:

🚨New weapon alert! 🚨



Meet the Plasma Rifle! By far our most complex weapon yet.



- Turn enemies into gibs.

- Overcharge environmental hazards to change or amplify their effects.

- Pick up any object in the game world and turn it into a weapon.



🧵#gzdoom #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/cGwCDVxGtx — Selaco (Steam Demo now available!) (@SelacoGame) September 3, 2022

I don't know what Precursor is, but I fully believe one of the main reasons to have a fancy modern gaming PC is rendering unnecessarily cool clouds:

I do want to be the boss in V.A Proxy (coming to Steam), a metroidvania which namechecks Nier as an action inspiration:

Certainly a look from The Hungry Fly (coming to Steam), a game about "a fly on a mission to eat a mysterious rotten creature living in a bath":

Screenshot from our newly announced narrative horror game The Hungry Fly. Embody a fly and eat rotting corpses. #Screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiegame https://t.co/ROzrQnydRL pic.twitter.com/iu8CYf1uCa — Erupting Avocado - The Repairing Mantis (@EruptingAvocado) September 3, 2022

Bleak big empty spaces and wallrunning? Whatever this is, I'm in:

An excessive but interesting experiment in ways to stop your character getting hidden by scenery in Automation Station (coming to Steam):

Experimenting with ways to prevent trees from obstructing the character. This is kinda cool, but a bit much.#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #indiedev pic.twitter.com/biuTG9Ygkc — Scott Daley (@GravitonPunch) September 3, 2022

Hot stunts in the yet-untitled plane game from Fat Alien Games, who mention A Short Hike and Castle In The Sky as inspirations:

Adventurous boating in Selfloss (coming to Steam):

And because Nate would want me to, here's Shrimp Keeper:

We all have it.



That deep-seated desire to breed the perfect shrimp. Satisfy your urges with #ShrimpKeeper, a management game where you experiment with different shrimp types to breed the rarest, most desired shrimp.



A work in progress!#gamedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/NGjy2tTAkj — Jacques Joubert (@jacquesdjoubert) September 3, 2022

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?