Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Shrimp and a Swiss Army plasma rifle

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Shrimp and a Swiss Army plasma rifleAdmiring more upcoming indie games
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a shrimp breeding game, some lovely places to explore, some bleak places to explore, and a plasma rifle with a surprising number of functions.
A perfect existence in slice-of-life game The Garden Path (coming to Steam):
Home Comforts 🏕https://t.co/V1VbXvBBdY | #CozyGame #ScreenshotSaturday 🌿
A veritable Swiss Army plasma gun in Selaco (coming to Steam, with a demo available now), an FPS with traces of immersive sims being made, impressively, in the Doom-based GZDoom engine:
🚨New weapon alert! 🚨
Meet the Plasma Rifle! By far our most complex weapon yet.
- Turn enemies into gibs.
- Overcharge environmental hazards to change or amplify their effects.
- Pick up any object in the game world and turn it into a weapon.
🧵#gzdoom #screenshotsaturday
I don't know what Precursor is, but I fully believe one of the main reasons to have a fancy modern gaming PC is rendering unnecessarily cool clouds:
Well, except performance cost being insane, it has some potential... #Precursor #Gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday
I do want to be the boss in V.A Proxy (coming to Steam), a metroidvania which namechecks Nier as an action inspiration:
Spear Grab attack, in case it's not obvious you are the boss fight.#gamedev #indiedev #madewithunity #screenshotsaturday
Certainly a look from The Hungry Fly (coming to Steam), a game about "a fly on a mission to eat a mysterious rotten creature living in a bath":
Screenshot from our newly announced narrative horror game The Hungry Fly. Embody a fly and eat rotting corpses. #Screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiegame https://t.co/ROzrQnydRL
Bleak big empty spaces and wallrunning? Whatever this is, I'm in:
Who likes wall running?! #ScreenShotSaturday
An excessive but interesting experiment in ways to stop your character getting hidden by scenery in Automation Station (coming to Steam):
Experimenting with ways to prevent trees from obstructing the character. This is kinda cool, but a bit much.#screenshotsaturday #madewithunity #indiedev
Hot stunts in the yet-untitled plane game from Fat Alien Games, who mention A Short Hike and Castle In The Sky as inspirations:
Loop the loops! 🛩️
#screenshotsaturday #gamedev
Adventurous boating in Selfloss (coming to Steam):
#UnrealEngine #indiedev #gamedev #lowpoly #fantasy #indiegames #art #Selfloss #boat #screenshotsaturday
When it's dark the sail starts to glow brighter 🌟
And because Nate would want me to, here's Shrimp Keeper:
We all have it.
That deep-seated desire to breed the perfect shrimp. Satisfy your urges with #ShrimpKeeper, a management game where you experiment with different shrimp types to breed the rarest, most desired shrimp.
A work in progress!#gamedev #indiegame #screenshotsaturday
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?