Screenshot Saturday Mondays: spin attacks and a rattling railbus

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye was caught by several games with flashy spin attacks, a lovely ride on a rattling railbus, swearing at geese, and plenty more interesting indies. Come admire them with me!

I strongly believe in charging up an attack to spin round and round and round, and Valorous obliges:

I also believe in flipping air attacks, so thank you Gurei:

Still a work in progress, but here are some updated animations for the Scythe! It deals high damage and, most importantly, looks quite cool 😎#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #indiegame #ゲーム制作 pic.twitter.com/ejF2EzhAoV — Gurei 愚霊 🏯 videogame (@LoboSagazStudio) August 20, 2022

I did post about Podvarak not long ago and I do try to avoid frequent repeats, but I really, really like this:

Drivers now know how to operate the train nicely and NPCs can now ride in the šinobus! Here's a short trip from station to station. Refactored A LOT of code for #Podvarak this week, everything integrates better, but lots of room to polish 🙂 #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev pic.twitter.com/s3uUsJzBC6 — IVAN32_LEAN_AND_MEAN 🌲🏎️💨🌲 (@Nothke) August 20, 2022

Big fan of this skeleton in roguelikelike deckbuilder Nadir (coming to Steam, with a demo up now):

Some cool deaths in spaceship fleet game One Way Road (coming to Steam):

I like the drama from this yet-unnamed game the dev has described as "a fairytale horror adventure with The Lighthouse vibes":

I realise I could describe Super Buckyball Tournament (coming to Steam) as "football with robots", but I think "Rocket League with robots" might be more like it?

I keep meaning to check out Ctrl Alt Ego (out now on Steam), an immersive sim that's all about possessing robots and devices. I hear it's good! I have not yet played it. But, er, here's me raising it now as we admire the new motion sickness-friendly option for transferring your consciousness:

On the left: The signature consciousness transfer HOP animation in Ctrl Alt Ego.

On the right: The motion-sickness sufferer's alternative (coming in next patch)#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/AxoqZf8JIn — Ctrl Alt Ego: Unique sci-fi immersive sim (@mindthunk) August 20, 2022

Not sure what's going on here in An Aisling, "an adventure game that's basically a mix between Night in the Woods and Twin Peaks", but I'm game:

A strong pitch and look from Loco Motive (coming to Steam):

It's #screenshotsaturday! We're making Loco Motive, a comedy adventure full of charm & beautiful hand drawn 2D animation!



🗡️You play 3 larger-than-life characters aboard a steam train, as they work to solve the murder they're accused of!🚂💨



✨Wishlist: https://t.co/dygL5hoGCa pic.twitter.com/PC2Lqix2R4 — Loco Motive 🚂💨 Wishlist Now! (@LocoMotiveGame) August 20, 2022

90s arcade real-time strategy action from Dorf RTS (not its final name). The devs say it's "in the vein of classic games like Command & Conquer and StarCraft", though the game I most think of is KKnD:

And to close, I do not know what is happening here, but @CanYouSwearAtTheGeese is surely a novely Twitter account waiting to happen:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?