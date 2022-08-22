If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: spin attacks and a rattling railbus

Admiring more interesting indie games
Watching the railbus driver in Podvarak.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye was caught by several games with flashy spin attacks, a lovely ride on a rattling railbus, swearing at geese, and plenty more interesting indies. Come admire them with me!

I strongly believe in charging up an attack to spin round and round and round, and Valorous obliges:

I also believe in flipping air attacks, so thank you Gurei:

I did post about Podvarak not long ago and I do try to avoid frequent repeats, but I really, really like this:

Big fan of this skeleton in roguelikelike deckbuilder Nadir (coming to Steam, with a demo up now):

Some cool deaths in spaceship fleet game One Way Road (coming to Steam):

I like the drama from this yet-unnamed game the dev has described as "a fairytale horror adventure with The Lighthouse vibes":

I realise I could describe Super Buckyball Tournament (coming to Steam) as "football with robots", but I think "Rocket League with robots" might be more like it?

I keep meaning to check out Ctrl Alt Ego (out now on Steam), an immersive sim that's all about possessing robots and devices. I hear it's good! I have not yet played it. But, er, here's me raising it now as we admire the new motion sickness-friendly option for transferring your consciousness:

Not sure what's going on here in An Aisling, "an adventure game that's basically a mix between Night in the Woods and Twin Peaks", but I'm game:

A strong pitch and look from Loco Motive (coming to Steam):

90s arcade real-time strategy action from Dorf RTS (not its final name). The devs say it's "in the vein of classic games like Command & Conquer and StarCraft", though the game I most think of is KKnD:

And to close, I do not know what is happening here, but @CanYouSwearAtTheGeese is surely a novely Twitter account waiting to happen:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

