Screenshot Saturday Mondays: dual-wielding katanas and duel-wielding fruit
Admiring interesting indie games from Twitter's screenshot celebration
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a pleasing assortment of zippy and dramatic movements—hoverboards, airdashes, grappling hooks—but also some cute, weird, interesting, and uh I guess hypothetically erotic indies games. Come have a look!
Airdashing through spooky spindly forests looks very much my bag in open-world action-RPG Jumun - Will on the Blade, which is made by a solo developer:
Grappling hooks AND hoverboards? I'm feeling spoiled by Withersworn (coming to Steam):
RetroSpace (coming to Steam) does indeed have a hallmark of modern immersive sims: electrifying a puddle.
I believe I've posted the duelling clip from this yet-unnamed detective game before but oooh look at the rest of this!
I dig the style of Silent Santicado (coming to Steam):
The high-mobility Soulslikelike first-person shooter Enchain (coming to Steam) turned out to be very much not what I expected when I played the Steam Next Fest demo but it is an interesting one, and this is an interesting... chaingun bullet tornado?
I'm a big fan of this looming:
How do you feel about this decorative battle going on in the background of your real turn-based battle in Whimsical Heroes (coming to Steam)?
Explore-o-craft-a-survival game Determinant (coming to Steam is a rare thing, a first-person game where you have two working hands and the ability to (gasp!) use both independently, at the same time:
I don't know what the game is, but this really makes me think of Realms Of The Haunting?
A little bit of supernatural skeet shooting in The Black Labyrinth (coming to Steam), the upcoming expansion for Amid Evil:
Downright obscene interplanetary imagery (?) in Un Regard Froid - Exophilie:
A grim gameshow in a prequel-o-demo for Strain (coming to Steam), an apocalyptic survival game which makes me think of a more survival-y Fallout 4?
Ooh I do like a good marble run! A fun idea for a chill building game, with potential for great noises:
More stylish violence from Mortal Sin (coming to Steam):
And lets close with a wee bug which I feel borders on being a feature:
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?