If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: dual-wielding katanas and duel-wielding fruit

Admiring interesting indie games from Twitter's screenshot celebration

Alice O'Connor avatar
Feature by Alice O'Connor Associate Editor
Published on
Zipping around a desert with a hoverboard and grappling hook in a Withersworn screenshot.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a pleasing assortment of zippy and dramatic movements—hoverboards, airdashes, grappling hooks—but also some cute, weird, interesting, and uh I guess hypothetically erotic indies games. Come have a look!

Airdashing through spooky spindly forests looks very much my bag in open-world action-RPG Jumun - Will on the Blade, which is made by a solo developer:

Grappling hooks AND hoverboards? I'm feeling spoiled by Withersworn (coming to Steam):

RetroSpace (coming to Steam) does indeed have a hallmark of modern immersive sims: electrifying a puddle.

I believe I've posted the duelling clip from this yet-unnamed detective game before but oooh look at the rest of this!

I dig the style of Silent Santicado (coming to Steam):

The high-mobility Soulslikelike first-person shooter Enchain (coming to Steam) turned out to be very much not what I expected when I played the Steam Next Fest demo but it is an interesting one, and this is an interesting... chaingun bullet tornado?

I'm a big fan of this looming:

How do you feel about this decorative battle going on in the background of your real turn-based battle in Whimsical Heroes (coming to Steam)?

Explore-o-craft-a-survival game Determinant (coming to Steam is a rare thing, a first-person game where you have two working hands and the ability to (gasp!) use both independently, at the same time:

I don't know what the game is, but this really makes me think of Realms Of The Haunting?

A little bit of supernatural skeet shooting in The Black Labyrinth (coming to Steam), the upcoming expansion for Amid Evil:

Downright obscene interplanetary imagery (?) in Un Regard Froid - Exophilie:

A grim gameshow in a prequel-o-demo for Strain (coming to Steam), an apocalyptic survival game which makes me think of a more survival-y Fallout 4?

Ooh I do like a good marble run! A fun idea for a chill building game, with potential for great noises:

More stylish violence from Mortal Sin (coming to Steam):

And lets close with a wee bug which I feel borders on being a feature:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

More Features
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

Associate Editor

Alice is likely in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch.

Support us
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch