Screenshot Saturday Mondays: dual-wielding katanas and duel-wielding fruit

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a pleasing assortment of zippy and dramatic movements—hoverboards, airdashes, grappling hooks—but also some cute, weird, interesting, and uh I guess hypothetically erotic indies games. Come have a look!

Airdashing through spooky spindly forests looks very much my bag in open-world action-RPG Jumun - Will on the Blade, which is made by a solo developer:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Grappling hooks AND hoverboards? I'm feeling spoiled by Withersworn (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

RetroSpace (coming to Steam) does indeed have a hallmark of modern immersive sims: electrifying a puddle.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I believe I've posted the duelling clip from this yet-unnamed detective game before but oooh look at the rest of this!

Have been working on my detective game for a year now, a quick recap of what I have done so far: dialogue/ investigation system, 3D model iteration, dueling system prototype. #screenshotsaturday #indiegames #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/BaTEGCCWUY — DumplingTurbo (@DumplingTurbo) January 15, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I dig the style of Silent Santicado (coming to Steam):

#SilentSanticado

I was worried that the cave section of Soddenwood Forest wouldn't stand out enough since it just uses existing assets, but I actually really love how it turned out!



Wishlist Silent Santicado on Steam! Link in bio#screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/WY8217eiYf — Silent Santicado 🐰 Wishlist Now! 🐰 (@NixPixGames) January 15, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The high-mobility Soulslikelike first-person shooter Enchain (coming to Steam) turned out to be very much not what I expected when I played the Steam Next Fest demo but it is an interesting one, and this is an interesting... chaingun bullet tornado?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I'm a big fan of this looming:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How do you feel about this decorative battle going on in the background of your real turn-based battle in Whimsical Heroes (coming to Steam)?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Explore-o-craft-a-survival game Determinant (coming to Steam is a rare thing, a first-person game where you have two working hands and the ability to (gasp!) use both independently, at the same time:

Ambidexterity allows for both hands to use items. Now you can eat twice as fast! Controls now similar to Minecraft, left button attack, right button use. #determinant #screenshotsaturday #indiegamedev #gamedev #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/Xjel1Fb96U — Khor Chin Heong (@koochy_rat) January 14, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I don't know what the game is, but this really makes me think of Realms Of The Haunting?

the bathroom is still very much WIP but it got a cosy bathtub today :)#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/cxyZhZ3TtS — Ancient Pixel🤺@life (@AncientPixel_AP) January 14, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A little bit of supernatural skeet shooting in The Black Labyrinth (coming to Steam), the upcoming expansion for Amid Evil:

Catching enemies in mid-air has become a favorite pass-time while testing maps for The Black Labyrinth.



Wishlist on Steam:https://t.co/1FfWx2usDm#Screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/2D4v6hwGuf — Wishlist The Black Labyrinth (@Indefatigable) January 15, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Downright obscene interplanetary imagery (?) in Un Regard Froid - Exophilie:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A grim gameshow in a prequel-o-demo for Strain (coming to Steam), an apocalyptic survival game which makes me think of a more survival-y Fallout 4?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Ooh I do like a good marble run! A fun idea for a chill building game, with potential for great noises:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

More stylish violence from Mortal Sin (coming to Steam):

Spent a bajillion hours on this but now I can confidently say that two swords are indeed better than one⚔️#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #unity3d #mortalsin pic.twitter.com/bw79cPgr7N — Nikola Todorovic (@sonofslobodan) January 14, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And lets close with a wee bug which I feel borders on being a feature:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?