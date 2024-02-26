Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Teleporting cigarettes

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by hugging pocket monsters, schoolyard violence, a "weirdass, janky imsim... thing" with teleporting cigarettes, and more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!

Take a farming game, add Pokémon, then season with love (an ingredient which Palworld substituted with murder), and perhaps you too will create this scene from Leafblade:

I assume this former Id Software level designer's solo game isn't always this laid back, unless the giant sword is for chopping firewood:

We're so used to cool movement tricks being limited to players that it's always alarming (but quite cool) when enemies use them too:

A great mood to this scene from first-person explorer Dire (in early access on Itch, with a demo on Game Jolt):

That's a clever touch in stylish shooter Texnoplazm (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

a detail in TEXNOPLAZM I'm sure everyone missed:

Cyborg enemies are rendered at a lower framerate than regular humans, to create a stop-motion like effect and emphasize how unnatural they are#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/qoGlBXl28C — whoa you made ghostware? so cool... (@Ghostware_) February 24, 2024

A nice little cutscene from Fortune&Glory:

Short cinematic section from Fortune&Glory! Very happy with all the cute little animations in here! #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/wyqkElexpm — Stephen Schroeder (@thedeivore) February 24, 2024

A "weirdass, janky imsim... thing" sounds right up my alley:

Time-freezing Polaroid and Teleporting Cigarettes.



Two actual experiments in my weirdass, janky imsim... thing. They also make for two pretty cool band names I'd say#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #madewithgodot pic.twitter.com/BO2MqW688u — DancingEngie 💔🎗️ (@dancingengie) February 24, 2024

This is a cute scene, and I'm especially interested by the replies where the dev explains they're "trying to recreate the feeling of planning a hike" as you plan routes and pick items as your dwarf, you know, attempts to "make a cave into a new home by killing gods that inhabite it":

Aw that's nice, Koira (coming to Steam):

We added some juicy leaves 🍃



We hope your day is as nice as our main character’s 🤗#IndieGame #screenshotsaturday #GodotEngine #Koira pic.twitter.com/fbfLOLmwZK — Studio Tolima 🐶 Koira (@StudioTolima) February 24, 2024

Nightshift Galaxy continues to look neat:

Finished polishing-up the tanks from the twitch stream yesterday, and dropped them into the moonbase assault scene, with some pirate skull decorations. As a treat. ☠️ #ScreenShotSaturday pic.twitter.com/WQqC5aeemo — Max! (@xewlupus) February 24, 2024

Playground violence in Project Sugar:

Some of the early prototype for Project Sugar🧊#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/lCkIGe7lIO — 🧊 Project Sugar 💖 Scouting for talents! (@SugarIsogu) February 24, 2024

Having played the demo for Underspace (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I appreciate quite how intimidating this is in the Freelancer-y spaceship sandbox:

And to close, I do like the flashy violence in 13z:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?