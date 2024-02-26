Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Teleporting cigarettes
I go on Twitter so you don't have to
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by hugging pocket monsters, schoolyard violence, a "weirdass, janky imsim... thing" with teleporting cigarettes, and more. Check out all these attractive and interesting indie games!
Take a farming game, add Pokémon, then season with love (an ingredient which Palworld substituted with murder), and perhaps you too will create this scene from Leafblade:
I assume this former Id Software level designer's solo game isn't always this laid back, unless the giant sword is for chopping firewood:
We're so used to cool movement tricks being limited to players that it's always alarming (but quite cool) when enemies use them too:
A great mood to this scene from first-person explorer Dire (in early access on Itch, with a demo on Game Jolt):
That's a clever touch in stylish shooter Texnoplazm (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):
A nice little cutscene from Fortune&Glory:
A "weirdass, janky imsim... thing" sounds right up my alley:
This is a cute scene, and I'm especially interested by the replies where the dev explains they're "trying to recreate the feeling of planning a hike" as you plan routes and pick items as your dwarf, you know, attempts to "make a cave into a new home by killing gods that inhabite it":
Aw that's nice, Koira (coming to Steam):
Nightshift Galaxy continues to look neat:
Playground violence in Project Sugar:
Having played the demo for Underspace (coming to Steam, with a demo there now), I appreciate quite how intimidating this is in the Freelancer-y spaceship sandbox:
And to close, I do like the flashy violence in 13z:
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?