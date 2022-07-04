If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a train, a submarine, and a cat

Admiring more upcoming indie games
Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye was caught by a train ride through endless winter, a submarine controlled by connecting cables, some striking art styles, and yes, another cat.

An interesting concept and good look from this yet-unnamed game, a mood which has made me instantly buy the dev's previous game. That's named Titan Chaser, and it looks like a laid-back game about exploring a foggy world and scaring off giant monsters? And it's only 80p on Steam? I am extremely in.

I have only bad experiences with patch cables (well, patch cables have only bad experiences with me) but this is an interesting way to control a submarine:

I don't know what this is and nor does its maker, but I dig it:

Some dodgy yet undeniably effective life advice in E4TWB6K, a game we've seen in Screenshot Saturday Mondays before:

Dynamic growing ivy is a lovely touch to add age to a world. Hit the thread for more demonstrations and explanations:

A good godly-looking hand from Our Fate, "an atmospheric narrative experience where you travel through different worlds restoring moments lost to time":

I am fascinated by Wizardry-esque RPG/adventure Cyberganked trying to render something so complex in so few colours:

A striking look for Repose, a game where you must "explore, sneak, fight and maintain a healthy sleep schedule as you descend the twisted levels of the company that hired you to loot oxygen tanks off of astronaut corpses" wait hang on what? Fantastic.

And once again, I cannot resist the most important type of behind-the-scenes process peek:

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

