Screenshot Saturday Mondays: a train, a submarine, and a cat

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye was caught by a train ride through endless winter, a submarine controlled by connecting cables, some striking art styles, and yes, another cat.

An interesting concept and good look from this yet-unnamed game, a mood which has made me instantly buy the dev's previous game. That's named Titan Chaser, and it looks like a laid-back game about exploring a foggy world and scaring off giant monsters? And it's only 80p on Steam? I am extremely in.

Next iteration of never-ending landscape for my game about a train saving people from shattered memories of war and singing them lullabies, driving through eternal winter #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #indiedev #indiegame #RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/Keze3majBs — Stas Shostak 🇺🇦 (@StasShostak) July 2, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I have only bad experiences with patch cables (well, patch cables have only bad experiences with me) but this is an interesting way to control a submarine:

OCEAN BORN is a puzzle/exploration/horror game about submarines, oceanic cryptids, and WIRES.#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/KxNGzUyYjT — Alex Huard (She/Her) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@TheXandan) July 2, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I don't know what this is and nor does its maker, but I dig it:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Some dodgy yet undeniably effective life advice in E4TWB6K, a game we've seen in Screenshot Saturday Mondays before:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In my tiny building game, I want your creations to exist in a world that feels alive. As a first step, I tackled ivy 🌿 As time passes, ivy grows on walls, bringing a bit of life with it✨



Brief tech overview in the🧵#screenshotsaturday #indiegamedev #rustlang 🦀 #bevyengine pic.twitter.com/fbAYKXORXj — Anastasia Opara (@anastasiaopara) July 2, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Dynamic growing ivy is a lovely touch to add age to a world. Hit the thread for more demonstrations and explanations:

A good godly-looking hand from Our Fate, "an atmospheric narrative experience where you travel through different worlds restoring moments lost to time":

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I am fascinated by Wizardry-esque RPG/adventure Cyberganked trying to render something so complex in so few colours:

Been working on day and night cycles for one of the last levels that still needs graphics. #screenshotsaturday #CRPG pic.twitter.com/irWHrJK4Yf — Cyberganked (@Cyberganked) July 3, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A striking look for Repose, a game where you must "explore, sneak, fight and maintain a healthy sleep schedule as you descend the twisted levels of the company that hired you to loot oxygen tanks off of astronaut corpses" wait hang on what? Fantastic.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And once again, I cannot resist the most important type of behind-the-scenes process peek:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?