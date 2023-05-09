Screenshot Saturday Tuesday: Hand-baked art

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday (or Tuesday, following yet another three-day weekend), I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by artwork made by baking cookies (yes, actual real cookies), some Moebius-inspired citybuilding, stylish getaways, and more. Come admire these games!

Inspired by the embroidered sprites of Scarlet Deer Inn, many developers this month are taking part in "a highly unproductive game jam" which celebrates doing things in unorthodox and time-consuming ways. This developer, for example, is making art of out cookies:

#ScreenshotSaturday 1st batch of art assets going into the oven to bake. I'll 3D scan these after baking to import into my cookie/pastry/bread based game for #unproductivejam.#GameDev #IndieGameDev pic.twitter.com/kS2HTUlxgd — Andrew C. Wang (@andyman404) May 6, 2023

Which come out looking a little something like this (still needing work to tidy up the model):

3D scan of the cookie guy, using KIRI Engine. I had to make a little stand using a paperclip, a jar lid, and some hot glue. Now to clean, rig, and animate! pic.twitter.com/corejz3i8h — Andrew C. Wang (@andyman404) May 6, 2023

A stylish getaway in Spy-O-Rama:

Cute Mœbius styling to "survival city builder" Synergy (coming to Steam):

I am looking forward to doodling castles and landscapes in Tiny Glade (coming to Steam), a game in a similar vein to Townscaper:

The joy of tiny window clutter 😁#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/HKBEigejAZ — Tiny Glade 🏰🌿 Wishlist on Steam ✨ (@PounceLight) May 6, 2023

Even though I have seen them in quite a few games by now, moving mannequins, statues, and dolls are still horrifying to me:

I know it's not the final look but I am really enjoying seeing work-in-progress animations flow through different levels of completion in fighting game Rising Spirit:

This is all about showing off the arrows! We are giving Valentina a lot of versatility to give her a good keep away game. Things will be refined even more to make her arrows fun and easy to shoot all the variations we have planned#screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #indiegame pic.twitter.com/f1aqi3vtQd — Rising Spirit (@RisingSpiritVG) May 6, 2023

Have a little more fighting, this time from 5 Force Fighters (coming to Steam):

The stumble on these horrible creatures in Samurai Unicorn looks both practical and pretty:

Shooting a VRmin has the potential to trigger a stumble reaction that is different depending on where they were hit. A well-timed stumble could help you get out of tight situation... Or you could just panic and sink a whole clip into one like I did.#screenshotsaturday #lowpoly pic.twitter.com/LdT6dUbfge — Samurai Unicorn (@SamUni_PS1) May 6, 2023

Rhythm game and roguelikelike FPS combine in Robobeat (coming to Steam):

I like handcrafted art, and I really like the idea of Home Safety Hotline (coming to Steam), where you work on a phone helpline diagnosing infestations of increasingly supernatural households pests:

Last night I made a prop for our upcoming horror game. 🍂🍄 #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Xrdghu8StN — Nick Lives (@SlickNickLives) May 6, 2023

Looking at other screenshots and clips, turn-based tactical mecha game Arc Seed (coming to Steam) doesn't seem shy about its Evangelion influences:

I like the embossed noise and texture in Groceries, "a psychological horror game about leaving your apartment":

Dinging a bell in Brio 'em up Tracks (out on Steam for years now) feels important:

Finally adding the bell that I (more or less) finished... 5 years ago#gamedev #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/7AR2aczIn7 — Tom Malinowski (@DrWhoppo) May 6, 2023

I know I post it often but I'm very excited for Echostatis (coming to Steam), with a demo there now), the final game in the trilogy with The Enigma Machine and Mothered:

A stylish load of nonsense in this yet-untitled action game:

this game is so goofy right now #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/Ck4xtVfS3B — rootpilot (@rootpilot) May 6, 2023

I've seen a lot of fishing minigames, but don't remember one like this in Voron (coming to Steam):

I am very unhappy seeing this spelunking in Granite Casket:

Hi I'm making Granite Casket, a cave crawling claustrophobic experience about squeezing yourself into all sorts of places. It also now has water to worry about!

I want to stay away from supernatural elements to focus on the real fear of caving. pic.twitter.com/n217etlJYt — Desktoy (@DesktoySamuel) May 7, 2023

This week at the intersection of Kitty Corner and Alarming Bug Corner, we have this beast from The Man In The Park 2 (coming to Itch):

"This cat looks nice but I'll need to find a way to make him scary" <imports cat model> "oh . . . oh my god" #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #nightmarefuel #maninthepark2 pic.twitter.com/7kuhpruuQR — Elliott Dahle | Making 🎮 and ✍️ (@iNevrFinshAnyth) May 6, 2023

Another beast bug comes from co-op sheep herding game Too Many Sheep (coming to Steam), a game idea I'm very into because honestly I could watch flocking animations all day:

When testing a larger flock of sheep, be sure to include the collision area for the floor. Weeeeeeeee! #screenshotsaturday #indiedev #gamedev #fail pic.twitter.com/i0dX7NwKXK — Too Many Sheep - Wishlist it today! (@sheepgame) May 6, 2023

And let's close with just some person from Dog's World (coming to Steam), "a surreal, menu driven, pseudo-immersive sim without rhyme or reason":

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?