Scyla Anfingrimm, Skarr Bloodwrath, and other chill guys on the way for Total War Warhammer 3

Death and taxes remain constant, the sun rises and sets each day, and I must write about every bit of Total War: Warhammer 3 news until the end of time. No-one is making me, I must add. I simply cannot help myself. Every addition is one step closer to us getting an official Clan Skurvy. Creative Assembly just put out a new video going into more details about what to expect from the strategy game’s next DLC. Here’s a roundup of the last one to get you up to speed before I start frothing like a pint of Bugman’s. That was a Warhammer reference! From Warhammer!

First up, the team detailed the unique campaign mechanic for each of the three upcoming legendary lords. For Orc Gorbad, that’s “Da Plan”. Lead designer Sean Macdonald describes it as “Gorbad experimenting with what different units in the roster can he pull together.” The example he gives is “send out some goblins in front of the archers and they can pick up the arrows. And it's like, well, now you've got a way to regenerate your ammunition during the battle.” To me, this sounds like various campaign and battle buffs you’ll get as you climb higher up the military chain, but we’ll see.

For Ogre Golfag Maneater, it’s all about contracts. “For the first time in Warhammer III we're trying to create a faction that plays like a mercenary," says Macdonald. You’ll take contracts from factions to fight others, but it sounds like this won’t affect your personal diplomatic relationship with the target faction. “We've created this new experience where he does kind of roam the world, taking on the jobs and beating up anyone he fancies."

For Khorne’s Skulltaker it’s…the taking of skulls, as it should be. “The whole idea of the feature is, seek out, you know, powerful characters, defeat them, claim some of their strength, and empower yourself even further so that you can become the ultimate Khorne champion," Macdonald explains.

As far as new units go, the team mention a generic savage orc shaman, Yhetees for the ogres, and two legendary heroes for Khorne: Scyla Anfingrimm and Skarr Bloodwrath. Elsewhere, there’s mention of tweaks for Kislev and Bretonnia mentioned, new magical items, and a new chaos invasion endgame event. Game Director Rich Aldrige also hints towards more weapon variants for some units, ala the boys. And that’s all the Warhammer that’s fit to shout “Warhammer” at for now. See you at the next Warhammer. Warhammer.