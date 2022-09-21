Sea Piece codes [September 2022]Redeem these codes for free Beli and other bonuses!
Looking for the latest Sea Piece codes you can redeem for free Beli, XP boosts, and stat resets? If you're a fan of both Roblox and the anime One Piece, odds are good that you'll enjoy Sea Piece: an unofficial adaptation of the latter, hosted on the former platform. And because this is a Roblox experience, you'll probably be interested in the codes you can redeem for in-game freebies.
Well look no further, because below we've listed every current code you can use in Sea Piece, along with instructions on how to redeem them, and a list of expired codes for you to check your finds against. Enjoy!
Last checked on: September 21st, 2022
Sea Piece codes list [September 2022]
- BackToSchoolNerds: 123,456 Beli + a stat reset
- Big20: 1,000,000 Beli
- Billionare!: 1,000,000,000 Beli
- Millionare!: 500,000,000 Beli
- SecondSea!: 123 Beli
- SorryAbout10K!: 250,000 Beli
- Update5!: 1,000,000 Beli
- Update6!: 2x XP for 5 minutes + a stat reset
- Update7!: 246,810 Beli
- Update8!: Boosts
How to redeem Sea Piece codes
In order to redeem a code in Sea Piece, all you have to do is launch the game and click the "Codes" button, found on the bar along the bottom left corner of the screen. Enter the code and hit "Redeem" to enjoy your rewards!
Expired Sea Piece codes
The following Sea Piece codes have expired and no longer work:
- 1000Likes
- 10kLikes!
- 500Likes
- Apologies!
- Cat!
- PawIsABaseMythicGoUseGoroThenRethinkYourOpinion
- Sorry!
- SorryForShutdown!
- Sub2Kaijoh26
- Sub2MrSwole
- Sub2Taklaman
- Update3!
- Update4!
- WoopsMBGang!
