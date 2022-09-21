Sea Piece codes [September 2022]

Looking for the latest Sea Piece codes you can redeem for free Beli, XP boosts, and stat resets? If you're a fan of both Roblox and the anime One Piece, odds are good that you'll enjoy Sea Piece: an unofficial adaptation of the latter, hosted on the former platform. And because this is a Roblox experience, you'll probably be interested in the codes you can redeem for in-game freebies.

Well look no further, because below we've listed every current code you can use in Sea Piece, along with instructions on how to redeem them, and a list of expired codes for you to check your finds against. Enjoy!

Last checked on: September 21st, 2022

Sea Piece codes list [September 2022]

BackToSchoolNerds : 123,456 Beli + a stat reset

: 123,456 Beli + a stat reset Big20 : 1,000,000 Beli

: 1,000,000 Beli Billionare! : 1,000,000,000 Beli

: 1,000,000,000 Beli Millionare! : 500,000,000 Beli

: 500,000,000 Beli SecondSea! : 123 Beli

: 123 Beli SorryAbout10K! : 250,000 Beli

: 250,000 Beli Update5!: 1,000,000 Beli

1,000,000 Beli Update6! : 2x XP for 5 minutes + a stat reset

: 2x XP for 5 minutes + a stat reset Update7! : 246,810 Beli

: 246,810 Beli Update8!: Boosts

How to redeem Sea Piece codes

In order to redeem a code in Sea Piece, all you have to do is launch the game and click the "Codes" button, found on the bar along the bottom left corner of the screen. Enter the code and hit "Redeem" to enjoy your rewards!

Expired Sea Piece codes

The following Sea Piece codes have expired and no longer work:

1000Likes

10kLikes!

500Likes

Apologies!

Cat!

PawIsABaseMythicGoUseGoroThenRethinkYourOpinion

Sorry!

SorryForShutdown!

Sub2Kaijoh26

Sub2MrSwole

Sub2Taklaman

Update3!

Update4!

WoopsMBGang!

