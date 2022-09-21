Sea Piece codes [September 2022]

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Looking for the latest Sea Piece codes you can redeem for free Beli, XP boosts, and stat resets? If you're a fan of both Roblox and the anime One Piece, odds are good that you'll enjoy Sea Piece: an unofficial adaptation of the latter, hosted on the former platform. And because this is a Roblox experience, you'll probably be interested in the codes you can redeem for in-game freebies.

Well look no further, because below we've listed every current code you can use in Sea Piece, along with instructions on how to redeem them, and a list of expired codes for you to check your finds against. Enjoy!

Sea Piece codes list [September 2022]

  • BackToSchoolNerds: 123,456 Beli + a stat reset
  • Big20: 1,000,000 Beli
  • Billionare!: 1,000,000,000 Beli
  • Millionare!: 500,000,000 Beli
  • SecondSea!: 123 Beli
  • SorryAbout10K!: 250,000 Beli
  • Update5!: 1,000,000 Beli
  • Update6!: 2x XP for 5 minutes + a stat reset
  • Update7!: 246,810 Beli
  • Update8!: Boosts

How to redeem Sea Piece codes

In order to redeem a code in Sea Piece, all you have to do is launch the game and click the "Codes" button, found on the bar along the bottom left corner of the screen. Enter the code and hit "Redeem" to enjoy your rewards!

Expired Sea Piece codes

The following Sea Piece codes have expired and no longer work:

  • 1000Likes
  • 10kLikes!
  • 500Likes
  • Apologies!
  • Cat!
  • PawIsABaseMythicGoUseGoroThenRethinkYourOpinion
  • Sorry!
  • SorryForShutdown!
  • Sub2Kaijoh26
  • Sub2MrSwole
  • Sub2Taklaman
  • Update3!
  • Update4!
  • WoopsMBGang!

Fan of One Piece games on Roblox? Be sure to check out our codes page for A One Piece Game before you go! And for your more general Roblox needs, take a look at our list of Roblox promo codes you can redeem for avatar cosmetics wearable across the platform!

