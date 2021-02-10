See the world with Humble's Train Sim 2021 bundle

Going on a real-life train journey is still off the cards for a lot of people these days, but you can still experience the thrill of pulling into a station, spilling hot coffee over yourself and staring out the window at pretty scenery with Humble's brand-new Train Sim Expedition bundle for 2021. For just under £9 (or $12 for those in the US), you can get Dovetail's Train Simulator 2021 and 18 DLC packs to go with it. That's cheaper than an off-peak London travel card and you get to see the entire country with it.

Running from now until March 2nd, the Humble Bundle Train Sim Expedition Game Bundle pack is split into three tiers, starting at just 73p / $1. This initial tier gets you the base Train Simulator 2021 game along with five DLC packs, while the other two tiers add even more types of trains to the mix, as well as additional scenarios to tackle.

As per usual, you can pay as much or as little as you want for the overall Train Sim bundle, and you can decide exactly how much of your money gets split between Humble, Dovetail and Humble's chosen charity for the month, charity:water (or indeed, any other charity of your choice). Here's a quick summary of everything you'll get in each tier:

Pay more than 73p / $1 and you'll unlock:

Train Simulator 2021

BR Class 421 '4CIG (DLC)

Amtrak Acela Express EMU (DLC)

Class 67 Diamond Jubilee (DLC)

DB BR 423 (DLC)

Thompson Class B1 (DLC)

Then, if you pay more than the average, you'll also get:

Strathclyde Class 101 DMU (DLC)

BR Class 14 (DLC)

Union Pacific Challenger (DLC)

Norfolk Southern SD40-2 High Nose Loco (DLC)

DB BR 474.3 EMU (DLC)

DB ICE 1 EMU (DLC)

Finally, if you pay the full £8.76 / $12, you'll get all of the above, plus:

South West Trains Class 444 EMU (DLC)

BR Blue Diesel Electric Pack (DLC)

Miami Commuter Rail F40PHL-2 (DLC)

Amtrak HHP-8 (DLC)

NJ TRANSIT Arrow III EMU (DLC)

DB ICE 3 EMU (DLC)

MRCE BR 185.5 (DLC)

I'd also recommend having a gander at Humble's ongoing Asmodee tabletop game bundle if you're looking for some digital board game action to fill your lockdown hours, as this gets you the likes of Pandemic, Ticket To Ride, Splendor A Game Of Thrones: The Board Game, Terraforming Mars and more for just over £7 / $10. It runs until February 25th.