Sega are celebrating Sonic the Hedgehog's 30th anniversary tonight at 5pm

Are we in for a new Sonic the Hedgehog game?
Craig Pearson avatar
News by Craig Pearson
Published on

Today is the day for announcement streams, it seems. Segaaaaah (I’m so relevant) will be hosting a Sonic the Hedgehog stream tonight at 5pm BST (6pm CEST / 12pm PDT). This is to tie in with the cobalt erinaceinae’s 30th birthday, and promises a first peep at projects and partnerships for 2021, the year of Sonic.

At the moment, all we have are hints and speculation about what the stream might contain. There was a new Sonic game announced back in 2019. Our chums at Eurogamer scooped that, but all it was back then was confirmation something's in development. There’s been nothing officially announced since then, but two years is definitely enough time for them to have crafted something. And unless they’re taking a radical new approach to the format, you can expect it to be as bright and breezy as Windy Hill.

Another Eurogamer scoop suggests that 2010’s Sonic Colors was being remastered last year. The swoopy platformer that was pretty OK according to those who played it (a confession: I did not), so getting a remaster of that would probably make owners of new consoles and better PCs happier.

After the bizarre movie managed to be the biggest video game movie of all time, and a sixth-highest-grossing film of 2020, Sega have plenty of evidence to hand that Sonic has a large appeal. I hope that means they don't confine new releases to platform and kart racing games forever. I'd play a Sonic survival horror.

We’ll have to wait and see, but it won’t be too long. At the time of writing this, 5pm is so close I can smell it. See you in the Twitch channel chat.

