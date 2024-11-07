Sega are delisting over 60 'classic' games from Steam, including Crazy Taxi and Streets Of Rage

Sega are delisting several bundles of 'classic' games from digital stores, along with "select individual" games. On Steam specifically, this adds up to over 60 games in total, including several actual classics including the original Streets Of Rage trilogy, Crazy Taxi, and Jet Set Radio.

The games will be removed on December 6th but will remain playable to those who already own them.

"We've got some news to share regarding our Classics bundles. As of December 6th, 2024 we'll be saying farewell to new purchases of the SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics & Dreamcast Classics. Both of these great bundles and select individual games will be delisted on Steam December 6th," says the announcement, which seems to rather undersell the number of games being delisted.

"No worries if you already own a game or bundle. These gems will still live in your Steam library. You can download and play SEGA Classics games whenever you want, as long as you own them before December 6th."

The full list of games being delisted on Steam is listed on a Sega support FAQ, but I'll include it below:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros

Columns

Columns III

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Crazy Taxi

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dreamcast Collection Bundle

Dynamite Headdy

Ecco Jr.

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco: The Tides of Time

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Eternal Champions

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Galaxy Force II

Gain Ground

Golden Axe

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Gunstar Heroes

Jet Set Radio

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole

Light Crusader

Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle

NiGHTS into Dreams

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Ristar

SEGA Bass Fishing

Shadow Dancer

Shining Force

Shining Force II

Shining in the Darkness

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic Spinball

Space Channel 5: Part 2

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkoton

VectorMan

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

Wonder Boy in Monster World

Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

Sega offer no reason for why the games are being removed from sale, but typically delisting happens for one of three reasons: expiring licenses; new exclusivity to a different storefront; or an intent to re-release the games in a new form (eg. an enhanced edition, typically with a higher price).

This time last year, Sega announced their intent to make new games based on Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Streets Of Rage, Golden Axe and Shinobi, and previously signalled their intent to produce more remakes and remasters of their classic games.

For the avoidance of doubt: delisting is bad and I hate it. Even if these games are to return in an improved format, and even if that new format is universally beloved by all, I still wish the existing versions weren't sent to the attic.