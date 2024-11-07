Sega are delisting over 60 'classic' games from Steam, including Crazy Taxi and Streets Of Rage
You've got until December 6th to buy them
Sega are delisting several bundles of 'classic' games from digital stores, along with "select individual" games. On Steam specifically, this adds up to over 60 games in total, including several actual classics including the original Streets Of Rage trilogy, Crazy Taxi, and Jet Set Radio.
The games will be removed on December 6th but will remain playable to those who already own them.
"We've got some news to share regarding our Classics bundles. As of December 6th, 2024 we'll be saying farewell to new purchases of the SEGA Mega Drive and Genesis Classics & Dreamcast Classics. Both of these great bundles and select individual games will be delisted on Steam December 6th," says the announcement, which seems to rather undersell the number of games being delisted.
"No worries if you already own a game or bundle. These gems will still live in your Steam library. You can download and play SEGA Classics games whenever you want, as long as you own them before December 6th."
The full list of games being delisted on Steam is listed on a Sega support FAQ, but I'll include it below:
- Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
- Alien Soldier
- Alien Storm
- Altered Beast
- Beyond Oasis
- Bio-Hazard Battle
- Bonanza Bros
- Columns
- Columns III
- Comix Zone
- Crack Down
- Crazy Taxi
- Decap Attack
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Dreamcast Collection Bundle
- Dynamite Headdy
- Ecco Jr.
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Ecco: The Tides of Time
- ESWAT: City Under Siege
- Eternal Champions
- Fatal Labyrinth
- Flicky
- Galaxy Force II
- Gain Ground
- Golden Axe
- Golden Axe II
- Golden Axe III
- Gunstar Heroes
- Jet Set Radio
- Kid Chameleon
- Landstalker: The Treasures of King Nole
- Light Crusader
- Mega Drive and Genesis Classic Bundle
- NiGHTS into Dreams
- Phantasy Star II
- Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
- Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
- Ristar
- SEGA Bass Fishing
- Shadow Dancer
- Shining Force
- Shining Force II
- Shining in the Darkness
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Sonic 3D Blast
- Sonic Spinball
- Space Channel 5: Part 2
- Space Harrier II
- Streets of Rage
- Streets of Rage 2
- Streets of Rage 3
- Super Thunder Blade
- Sword of Vermilion
- The Revenge of Shinobi
- ToeJam & Earl
- ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkoton
- VectorMan
- VectorMan 2
- Virtua Fighter 2
- Wonder Boy in Monster World
- Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair
Sega offer no reason for why the games are being removed from sale, but typically delisting happens for one of three reasons: expiring licenses; new exclusivity to a different storefront; or an intent to re-release the games in a new form (eg. an enhanced edition, typically with a higher price).
This time last year, Sega announced their intent to make new games based on Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Streets Of Rage, Golden Axe and Shinobi, and previously signalled their intent to produce more remakes and remasters of their classic games.
For the avoidance of doubt: delisting is bad and I hate it. Even if these games are to return in an improved format, and even if that new format is universally beloved by all, I still wish the existing versions weren't sent to the attic.