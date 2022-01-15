Sega register trademark for Sega NFTs

Sega has registered a trademark for the term "Sega NFT" with the Japan patent office. Sega indicated in an early 2021 Twitter post that they intended to sell NFTs last summer, although the company's president later said that if the move was seen as "simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed."

As reported by VGC, the trademarks include a "Sega NFT" logo and one for "Sega Classics NFT Collection".

In a December management meeting, Sega president Haruki Satomi said that, "In terms of NFT, we would like to try out various experiments and we have already started many different studies and considerations but nothing is decided at this point regarding P2E."

Satomi then acknowledged the need to "mitigate the negative elements", and to assess "what will be accepted and what will not be by the users."

"Then, we will consider this further if this leads to our mission 'Constantly Creating, Forever Captivating', but if it is perceived as simple money-making, I would like to make a decision not to proceed," he said.

NFTs have been sweeping across the industry over the past year, although a lot of it is just executive talk, so far. More recently, several Japanese studios have stepped up: Square Enix's president published a New Year's letter in which he said NFTs and the metaverse were the future. Konami recently announced that they would auction NFTs of artwork from early Castlevania games.

I'd like to state at this time that I perceive this to be simple money-making.