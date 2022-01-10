The first-paced first-person face-shooting of Serious Sam 4 will soon spread to Siberia in a standalone expansion, publishers Devolver Digital announced today. Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem will launch on the 25th of January, boasting newness including new missions, new monsters, new weapons, new vehicles, and more. See some of the violence in the announcement trailer, below.

Devolver teased on Friday that they planned to both announce and release a new Serious Sam game this month, and here we are.

The standalone expansion, which doesn't require owning Serious Sam 4, is off to Russia. It'll bring five new levels set in places ranging from forests to abandoned villages, weapons including a new crossbow, a snowmobile to ride, a mech to stomp around in (SS4 having already let us ride the Pope's mech), side-missions to complete, secrets, and presumably a whole lot of backpedalling and circle-strafing.

I'd like to make some joke about this lineup of murderous mutants and monsters being a glimpse into the future of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.'s Zone, but apparently my brain turned bad at some point and I can only see this landscape as part of Plunkbat. Oh no.

Siberian Mayhem started as a mod made by a load of established Serious Sam modders (the announcement namechecks a few, if you're curious). The gang known as Timelock Studio are now making it as an official Serious Sam game under the watchful eye of series creators Croteam.

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem is due to launch on the 25th of January. Its Steam page is already up. Devolver say folks who own Serious Sam 4 will be offered "a sizable discount" on the expandalone.