Seriously, why does Resident Evil hate hands so much?

You've gotta feel for Ethan Winters. We've seen plenty of video game protagonists get mawled, maimed and decapitated over the years, but I don't think any of them have had quite so much trauma directed to one, single body part as the hero of Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village. I wrote about the horror of Ethan's franken-hand in Resi 7 a couple of weeks ago, but anyone who's played Village in the last month will know that barely scratches the surface of what ends up happening to him. Village seriously has it out for Ethan's hands, and brrr... just thinking about it gives me the shivers.