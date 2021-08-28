Shadow Tactics' standalone expansion Aiko's Choice will lunge this December

Shadow Tactics was one of the most pleasant surprises of the past five years, establishing Mimimi as ones to watch before Desperados 3 established them as masters of tactical sneak 'em ups. Now the German developer is returning to their samurai roots with the standalone expansion Aiko's Choice. Announced back in March, it now has a release window: December.

Here's the new trailer released during Gamescom 2021:

Aiko's Choice returns to Edo-period Japan for stealthy, stabby missions, this time focused on the game's disguise expert Aiko. The trailer above does end with a surprise, however, announcing that the expansion will also feature a new adventure featuring Mugen, the original game's samurai.

The love for the original Shadow Tactics was pretty universal at RPS, with our Shadow Tactics review calling it "a fabulous game – a game I think I prefer to both Commandos 2 and Desperados." That's high praise given Commandos 2 and Desperados were previously the champions of the entire genre.

Developers Mimimi Games have already announced that they're now working on a third real-time tactics game in a brand new IP set in "a whole new world, with a new setting, story and characters." It has no name or specific details attached yet, but Mimimi own it outright, unlike Shadow Tactics and Desperados.

I can't wait to learn more, just like I can't wait to play Aiko's Choice this December.