Shadows Of Doubt emerges from the wet alleyway of early access with 1.0 release next month

In Shadows Of Doubt you can fall from the roof of a corporate office building during a routine investigation, shatter all the bones in your frail detective body, wake up in a clinic fully healed, and then sprint out the door without paying your sky-high hospital bills while the clinic's auto-turret shoots at you for doing a medical dine and dash. The early access game is on our best immersive sims list for a reason, you know, and now it has an autumn release date for the final version, along with a new trailer.

It's creeping out of the early access vents on September 26th. Ed once described the gumshoe detective game as "reverse Hitman", referring to the fully simulated little city that you've got to navigate and understand in order to solve the murder cases that fill up your corkboard. The procedurally generated folks leave behind evidence of their movements in the form of emails, fingerprints, address books, CCTV footage, and more. It's your job to follow these trails and solve some murders.

"Shadows Of Doubt is like no other detective game I've played," said Rachel when she reviewed it in early access last year. She did have some complaints about how often her cases seemed to hit a dead end, but still found it "gripping" and "refreshing". I've only played it for the teeniest, tiniest moment. But I did get a taste for how detailed the world felt by nosying about in apartment buildings and convenience store backrooms. That was before I broke all my bones, of course.

Since its first appearance the game has added fancy hotels, player modding tools, and a new type of murderer: the sharpshooter. A fun bug then led to said snipers filling rooms with hundreds of shell casings as they continually missed their would-be victims. Game development is rad.

We're not told what fun and murderous japes will be added for the upcoming 1.0 release, but new features "will be revealed in the coming weeks," say developers ColePowered Games.