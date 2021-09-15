Despite being half Japanese, I know very, very little of the language. It pains me, it really does. Occasionally I get this urge to learn it, and lately it's bubbled up because I'm planning on jetting over there next year [laughs in covid]. Unfortunately, all my efforts at self-study have gone down the pan.

I've tried learning Japanese using audio courses and textbooks, but my discipline wanes only a couple of months in. There are many reasons why I suck at self-study, but flashcards are one of them. Sorry, but they suck and they are tedious. This is where I hope the upcoming 'edutainment' game Shashingo will change my relationship with them.