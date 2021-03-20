Shin Megami Tensei 3 Nocturne HD Remaster is heading to PC in May

I've played just one Shin Megami Tensei game. "Hey, this will be like spin-off series Persona but with a focus on the turn-based combat against colourful demons," I thought. That's true, it is! But it's also rock hard and I just died and died and died until I gave up.

Today I am excited for two reasons: Shim Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster is heading to PC, and it will come with a new "Merciful" difficulty mode.

Shin Megami Tensei 3 first released on PlayStation 2 in 2003, and the HD remaster released in parts of Asia last October. It features higher resolution 3D models and backgrounds, the ability to save anywhere, new voice acting and some other new content, but is otherwise a faithful recreation of the original game.

This European release is the first time the main series has come to PC (don't come at me with the two weird exceptions), and continues Atlus's recent trend of bringing their classic RPGs to PC. Last year they released Persona 4 Golden on Steam to great success - although that was a port of a PSvita game and a little rough around the edges as a result. Nocturne HD Remaster was built for PlayStation 4 and looks a lot slicker.

If you're not familiar with SMT3, its about a high school student in Tokyo who transforms into the "Demi-fiend" after an apocalyptic event fills the city with demons. As you do. You fight those demons in turn-based battles, and recruit them to fight alongside you. The Persona series has grown to be more popular, but is a spin-off from Megami Tensei.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster will release on May 25th via Steam.