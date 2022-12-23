The Witcher 3 simulate save: Should you simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3?

Want to know whether you should simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3? Upon starting a new adventure in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it will ask whether you would like to simulate a Witcher 2 save. This is incredibly vague, giving you a simple choice between "on" and "off", but it actually has an impact on future conversations and could even lock you out of an optional quest.

In this guide, we'll explain why you should simulate a Witcher 2 save, and break down each of the choices you will make and their outcomes.

Should you simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3?

Yes, you should choose to simulate a Witcher 2 save.

If you choose not to simulate a save, decisions will automatically be made for you. These default options opt for the negative outcomes, and will lock you out of a side quest. Choose to simulate a Witcher 2 save, and use the section below to determine which choices are best.

Simulate Witcher 2 save options and outcomes

If you choose to simulate a Witcher 2 save in The Witcher 3, it will not have an immediate impact. Instead, it will give some extra dialogue options a few hours into the game, when Geralt meets Morvran Voorhis at the palace of the Nilfgaardian Emperor. This takes place after completing the White Orchard prologue.

These dialogue options, listed below, cover important events from The Witcher 2, and allow you to shape how Geralt's story unfolded prior to The Witcher 3:

Kill or spare Aryan

Here are the dialogue options for killing or sparing Aryan:

"I killed Aryan during the siege. Just happened that way." "I spared his life. He escaped."

This choice impacts the way Maria Lousida La Valette, Aryan's mother, interacts with Geralt during some main quests in Novigrad. It does not impact the outcome of any quests.

Ally with Vernon Roche or Iorveth

Here are the dialogue options for siding with Vernon Roche or Iorveth:

"Got out of Flotsam with Vernon Roche." "I joined Iorveth, he helped me out."

Like the previous choice, this has a minor impact on your adventure. Choosing the first will calm matters with the NPCs at the Temerian Partisan Camp. It has no impact on questlines in The Witcher 3.

Save Triss or Anais

Here are the dialogue options for saving Triss or Anais:

"Had to save Triss." "Helped Roche rescue Anais."

Saving Triss will make the Carduin of Lan Exeter, an NPC from The Witcher 2, appear at Loc Muinne. Otherwise, both options add flavor text and little more.

Sile de Tansarville dies or survives

Here are the dialogue options for having Sile die or survive:

"Sile escaped." "Got what was coming to her."

If you say that Sile escaped, she will pop up during a quest named The Great Escape. However, she is only involved in a minor way, and has no repercussions on the outcome.

Kill or spare Letho de Gulet

Here are the dialogue options for choosing to kill or spare Letho:

"That alliance is dead. See, I killed Letho." "That alliance still alive? What happened to Letho?"

This choice has greater impact than the others, as choosing to spare Letho (the second option) will open up a new side quest named Ghosts of the Past. Depending on your interactions with Letho in this quest, he can also pop up later in main quests around Kaer Morhen. If you want to see every quest in The Witcher 3, we'd recommend choosing the second option.

