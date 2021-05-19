Shout out to whoever put together all the computer noises in Mass Effect

I wish there was a directory to look up developers that did specific things in games that I love. I know LinkedIn will list people's jobs like Storyboard Artist or Narrative Designer, but one thing I've actually learned in this job is that these titles can mean wildly different things at different companies. And they're not specific enough for my needs: I want one that goes "person who did the animation for the opening credits on Episode 4 of Tales From The Borderlands" or "absolute hero who wrote the character barks for Warcraft III".

I have been playing the Mass Effect Legendary Edition recently because I am only human. And for whatever reason it has made me really want to find and congratulate "person who did all the diegetic computer noises in Mass Effect".