Civilization VII is discounted for Steam when you pre-order today, here’s how to secure the deal

Oh no, it's a pre-order article for Civ VII, get down! Well, it's also just a friendly PSA, in case you're looking for the best deal right now. The game is launching on February 11, and if you've been waiting to carve your place in history again, we've found a solid discount going right now for PC gamers.

The standard edition is down to £52.79 / $61.59 at Fanatical, 12 percent off its £59.99 / $69.99 list price. If you were already planning on getting the game at launch on Steam at full price, this is an easy discount. If you weren't, then head to the comments to flame me ASAP.

The standard edition gets you the full base game via a redeemable Steam code, which is plenty if all you want is the core Civilization experience. The Deluxe Edition on the other hand is rocking up at £79.19 / $87.99 at Fanatical, which is again 12 percent off its £89.99 / $99.99 price point, steps things up without going all-in if you want a little extra. It includes the full base game, early access from February 6 onwards, and the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack, which adds a new leader and civilization.

Plus you’ll also get the Crossroads of the World Collection, which promises post-launch content with two new leaders, four civilizations, four wonders, and a special cosmetic bonus. The Deluxe Content Pack rounds things out with two leader personas, four profile customizations, and an alternate scout skin.

For the most expensive experience, the Founders Edition is where it’s at. There's another 12 percent discount at £105.59 / $114.39 (was £119.99 / $129.99). This digital-only edition is currently going for and includes everything in the Deluxe Edition plus the "Right to Rule Collection".

This expands the game with even more post-launch content — two more leaders, four additional civilizations, four more wonders, and another cosmetic bonus. The Founders Content Pack also adds exclusive leader personas, a new palace design, and a unique fog of war tile set to make your empire feel even more distinct.

The real kicker is that this version is only available until February 28, 2025, so if you’re on the fence, don’t wait too long. Civilization VII is already shaping up to be a worthy next step for the franchise, and getting in early with Advanced Access could be the best way to experience everything it has to offer.