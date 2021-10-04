Sign up to the RPS supporter program and get a free ticket to EGX 2021

The UK's best gaming show EGX returns to the physical plane at London's ExCel later this week, and you could be there in person for zero pounds by signing up to the RPS supporter program today. New UK subscribers who sign up for a yearly premium subscription will be able to redeem a code for a free day ticket to EGX on Saturday, October 9th, which would normally set you back £26. Read on for more details.

To claim your free ticket to EGX, you'll need to sign up for a yearly premium subscription to the RPS Supporter program before 23.59pm on Wednesday October 6th, which you can do right here. You'll then be sent a code to redeem your free ticket, which you'll need to do before 23.59pm on Friday October 8th in order to get into the show. Alas, this is the bit where I have to put on my serious business hat and say this offer is for "new customers only".

In addition to the free ticket, you'll also get all the other benefits of being an RPS premium subscriber, including ad-free browsing, exclusive supporter-only articles, a monthly letter from the editor (that's me), discounts on RPS merch and other stuff from our ReedPop store, and free game keys.

As for what you can expect to see at EGX this year, you can find the full line-up of what's on over at the EGX website. As well as plenty of cool new games to get hands on with, there are also lots of developer sessions happening, in addition to live shows, cosplay workshops and more. See the full schedule here.

You can also find EGX's full rundown of Covid safety guidelines as well, in case you're at all worried about attending live events at the moment. All attendees will be asked to demonstrate proof of their Covid-19 status upon entering the ExCel, and there's a detailed FAQ section about how you can go about doing that on the EGX site.

We hope to see you there! We can do awkward elbow bumps and everything.