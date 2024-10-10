Silent Hill 2 almost spoiled the game’s biggest twist for Italians before the day one patch came to the rescue

An Italian-language only quirk with Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 Remake almost spoiled the entire plot for fans playing in that language, but was fortunately caught in time for the day one patch to make changes. As spotted by PC Gamer, some garbled lines the player hears upon first picking up the game’s radio weren’t quite garbled enough in the Italian subtitles, accidentally dropping a massive plot spoiler in the first half hour. Stop reading now if you’re still playing, obviously. Here’s a video of a cat that sounds like he’s saying “bongiorno” you can watch instead.

Right, spoilers. When James “no time to check trunk, must find wife” Sunderland first finds the radio that pre-warns him of every jumpscare, rendering the whole game a dogshit attempt at horror (this is absolutely a joke, please do not send my nan death threats), he’ll receive a deliberately incomprehensible call from his wife Mary. The Italian subtitles spelled out Mary’s call in full, including one where she asks James why he killed her. As detailed in this Reddit thread, the error was originally picked up by folk playing the game early, who reported it to Bloober.

“Ahah esatto siamo riusciti a far patchare un gioco perché spoilera tutto nei primi dieci minuti. Ci manca solo una bella montatura politica stile rule of rose,” wrote one Reddit user, which I believe is Italian for “please remake Rule Of Rose next.” I agree!

“A good-looking and unflinchingly loyal remake of the beloved 2001 horror game, yet one that plays everything safe,” wrote Brendy in his review. “The longer I spent in James' personal hellscape, the more I could accept it as the video game equivalent of Alisdair Gray's Lanark, but I also don't have the patience to analyse every detail within its 16 to 20-hour story, as some will. And ultimately, I can't help but feel underwhelmed by how much its sacred history has chained this remake down.”