Silent Hill 2 remake studio Bloober are working on another Konami series and it's "truly special"

Silent Hill 2 remake wranglers Bloober Team have emerged from the newly high-resolution, volumetric fog to threaten us with the prospect of another "game based on Konami's IP". Thank heavens, I was beginning to think we'd never get a new Frogger. Whatever the project is, we won't hear about it for a while.

But of course I am not actually suggesting that Bloober are making a Frogger game, you sweet summer child! Look at you, all confused and alarmed and brandishing a chair over your head. Calm down, the frogs are all in your mind. The Silent Hill 2 remake has been a hit for Konami, and Bloober show no signs of wanting to move on from the horror genre. As such, it seems likely that Konami are handing them the keys to another Silent Hill project.

"Our collaboration with Konami has been incredibly fruitful, and the success of Silent Hill 2 speaks for itself," Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, commented in a release. "By sharing knowledge and experience, we have been able to create high-quality production together. Of course, we can't reveal too many details at this time, but we are confident that fans will be just as excited about our collaboration as we are. We can't wait to share something truly special with players when the time is right.

"The trust built upon the success of Silent Hill 2 laid the foundation for signing another agreement for a new project," he continued. "The deal aligns with Bloober Team's strategic plan to expand its internal development division within a first-party framework."

Assuming it's another Silent Hill outing, it's probably another remake. Perhaps it's the original Silent Hill, though Bloober pushed back on the idea of remaking Silent Hill 1 when I spoke to them in person, commenting that they feel a particular creative kinship for the first sequel.

Of course, they did tell me that ultimately, it's Konami's call, and Konami are pretty fond of playing the hits right now. The new game could also be a brand new Hill, but Konami have a few of those in the works already, and may not be inclined to further spread their bets.

Either way, it's quids in for Bloober, who get to bolster their fame and finances by working within the Konamiverse, while pushing ahead with their latest original game, the Dead Spacey time-traveller Cronos: The New Dawn. Good for them, I say. Perhaps if they keep wowing Konami, they'll end up making a Metal Gear Solid game. Haha, no, but seriously: please put the chair down.