Silent Hill rumour #8003: Bloober Team might be making one

We’ve had a secret Silent Hill game (PT). We’ve had a game that the internet insisted was a Silent Hill game, but probably isn't. The insidious nature of the series means this post could technically be a Silent Hill game, and if it is I probably wouldn’t know until it was too late*. Here's another hint that the series is coming back: horror-focused developers Bloober Team just announced a “strategic partnership” with Konami. Of course, they didn’t mention anything else, but with Silent Hill, you don’t have to. It’s all implied.

Piotr Babieno, president of Bloober Team, excitedly touted the partnership on the developer’s official site. He said: “It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work. The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we also joined the world leaders in gaming and became an equal partner for the leading players in this market.”

This is going to get maws (good horror word, that) flapping (same). Who knows? Maybe Bloober Team spent the past few years making games like The Medium, which was basically a pitch to do a SH game, only to have Konami ask them to take a crack at Yu-Gi-Oh! The rest of the statement is so bland about the entwining (2/10 horror word, if I’m being honest) of the two companies that it could be deliberately downplaying the whole endeavour. It says: “It will include jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how.”

Not the most inspiring or evocative of game announcements, granted, but if it’s not a Silent Hill game then there’s someone in Konami who really enjoys torturing people.

*It’s not. Phew! It was getting uncomfortable typing all this in my cupboard.