The Sims 4 cheats & codes list (2021): infinite money, immortal sims, relationship codes, and more

Cheating in The Sims is as much a traditional part of the game as building a wall around the pool and watching your Sim slowly drown. Our ultimate guide to The Sims 4 cheats will tell you all about how to enable cheats, and which cheats will give you loads of money to spend, let you build anywhere in the game, or just kill whichever Sims you don't particularly like. No judgement from us.
How to use cheats in The Sims 4
To input The Sims 4 cheats on PC, you first need to open up the cheat console within the game. Exactly how you do this will depend on your hardware:
- Windows users: hit CTRL + SHIFT + C.
- Mac users: hit CMD + SHIFT + C.
In order to enable many of the below cheats, you'll first need to enter the following into the console:
testingcheats true or testingcheats on
Not every cheat code in the game requires this, but many do. In my opinion, it's worth leaving testing cheats turned on in the background if you intend to use cheats at all. It doesn't affect your game in any way, and it's quicker and easier than remembering to enable them every time.
To disable cheats again, enter the following into the console:
testingcheats false or testingcheats off
The Sims 4 basic cheats
Some cheats defy easy characterisation, but are nevertheless some of the most useful in the game, particularly if your Sim finds themself in a tight spot:
- help: Lists all available commands.
- testingcheats [on/off or true/false]: Toggles enabling testing cheats in your game.
- cas.fulleditmode: Allows you access to a fuller version of Create-A-Sim when accessing it during gameplay via a mirror or dresser (see Modify in CAS section).
- casclockspeed [0-10]: Sets the speed of Sims' animations in CAS. 0 is paused.
- resetsim [FirstName LastName]: Resets a stuck Sim and clears their action queue.
- get_sim_id_by_name [FirstName LastName]: Shows the named Sim's ID number, which is required for some cheats.
- fullscreen: Toggles full screen mode.
- headlineeffects [on/off]: Toggles Plumbobs, thought balloons, relationship and skill changes, and other effects that display over Sims' heads.
- hovereffects [on/off]: Toggles glowing outline that indicates which Sim or object is being hovered over.
- fps [on/off]: Toggles the FPS (frames per second) display on screen.
The Sims 4 money cheats
Money makes the world go round in The Sims 4, and just like in real life, it often feels like there's never enough of it. Some Sims players love the challenge, of course, but it can take literal in-game generations to even get a decent house if you play by the officially sanctioned rules. Luckily, there are money cheats aplenty to give your Sims a leg-up if you choose to provide them with one:
- kaching: Adds 1,000 Simoleons to the active household's funds.
- rosebud: Adds 1,000 Simoleons to the active household's funds.
- motherlode: Adds 50,000 Simoleons to the active household's funds.
- FreeRealEstate [on/off]: Toggles ignoring move-in costs when moving households into residential lots, making all homes free to purchase.
- Money [amount]: Sets the active household's funds to the given amount.
- sims.modify_funds [+/-][amount]: Adds or subtracts the given amount of Simoleons from the active household's funds.
The Sims 4 building cheats
The expansive and flexible Build Mode is widely considered a highlight of The Sims 4. To really take your building skills to the next level, though, you might like to play around with the following cheats:
- bb.enablefreebuild: Enables editing of hidden lots.
- bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement: Unlocks all Career Reward items in Build Mode.
- bb.moveobjects: Toggle to ignore most placement restrictions when placing objects. Definitely the most useful cheat on this list.
- bb.showhiddenobjects: Shows all hidden debug objects in Build Mode.
- bb.showliveeditobjects: Shows all out-of-bounds environmental items in Build Mode.
- objects.gsi_create_obj [object]: Spawns the specified object.
The Sims 4 needs and mood cheats
Since the very first game, Sims' day-to-day existences have been governed by their needs: maintaining them puts Sims in a good mood and allows them to focus on improving other areas of their lives, such as skills and career performance.
The Sims 4 adds a new dimension to this with the introduction of Emotions. Beyond simply being happy or sad, Sims can now feel a variety of emotions determined by their current collection of "moodlets" or buffs.
The cheats below can be used to set a Sim's needs and mood:
- fillmotive motive_Bladder: Maxes out the active Sim's Bladder need into the green.
- fillmotive motive_Energy: Maxes out the active Sim's Energy need into the green.
- fillmotive motive_Fun: Maxes out the active Sim's Fun need into the green.
- fillmotive motive_Hunger: Maxes out the active Sim's Hunger need into the green.
- fillmotive motive_Hygiene: Maxes out the active Sim's Hygiene need into the green.
- fillmotive motive_Social: Maxes out the active Sim's Social need into the green.
- sims.fill_all_commodities: Maxes all needs for all Sims in the active household.
- sims.[add/remove]_buff [BuffName]: Adds or removes the specified Emotion Buff.
- sims.remove_all_buffs: Removes all Emotion Buffs from the active Sim.
Note: There are literally thousands of moodlet buffs in the game, and it would be impossible to list them all here. Elsewhere in the guide, we include codes for buffs that convey specific special statuses (i.e. temporary occult status) on the Sim for their active duration.
The Sims 4 relationship cheats
Relationships are an important aspect of Sim life. Without strong bonds your Sims can't keep their social needs high, advance in many careers, or (duh) make more Sims together. Or maybe you just want to make loads of enemies for the drama. Either way, here are the cheats to help you skip the small talk:
- modifyrelationship [FirstName LastName] [FirstName LastName] [-100 to 100] LTR_Friendship_Main: Sets the Friendship level between the two named Sims.
- modifyrelationship [FirstName LastName] [FirstName LastName] [-100 to 100] LTR_Romance_Main: Sets the Romance level between two named Sims.
- Modifyrelationship [FirstName LastName] [PetFirstName PetLastName] [-100 to 100] LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main: Sets the Friendship level between the named Sim and the named Pet. (Requires Cats & Dogs.)
- relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others: Gives the active Sim an Acquaintance relationship with every other Sim in the save file. Can take a few moments to fully load in.
- relationships.create_friends_for_sim: Spawns a random Sim with a +80 Friendship value towards the active Sim.
The Sims 4 aspiration and satisfaction cheats
Aspirations are lifelong goals that give Sims a higher sense of purpose and direction in their lives, beyond the day-to-day fulfillment of needs and efforts to climb the career ladder.
Satisfaction Points are a special currency Sims earn along the way, either by making progress towards their long-term goals or fulfilling their short-term whims.
In either case, if you want to speed up the process with cheats, here you go:
- Aspirations.complete_current_milestone: Immediately auto-completes the active Sim's current Aspiration milestone.
- sims.give_satisfaction_points [amount]: Adds the specified amount of Satisfaction Points to the active Sim.
The Sims 4 trait cheats
Traits are what give Sims their individual personalities. In The Sims 4 there are quite a few different kinds of trait: Personality Traits are assigned in Create-A-Sim or when a Sim ages up; Bonus Traits come into play when a Teen or older Sim's first Aspiration is assigned; and Reward Traits are gained when a Sim completes an Aspiration, makes a purchase using Satisfaction Points, or reaches a certain level in some skills or careers.
There are also unique Toddler traits and (with certain DLC) Character Values traits that can be gained by Children and Teens through gameplay. There are even a few miscellaneous ones that don't fit into any of these categories.
However, all Traits have on thing in common: you can equip them on your Sim using the following cheat formula:
traits.[equip/remove]_trait trait_[TraitName]
In the majority of cases, the cheat code name for a trait is just its in-game display name with no spaces. However, there are some exceptions, so please refer to the tables below for a full list of trait codes in The Sims 4.
Note: For Cause of Death traits and others that convey a supernatural creature status on a Sim, see the Occult Cheats section below.
You can also use the following cheat to instantly remove all Traits from the active Sim:
traits.clear_traits
The Sims 4 career and school cheats
School and careers add structure to most Sims' lives. In fact, you'll hit some real issues if Children and Teens don't attend school now and again — though work for adults is, technically, completely optional (see Money cheats, above).
However, it doesn't have to be a matter of hard graft. You can advance your Sims through their school grades and career promotion levels using the following cheats:
- careers.[add/remove]_career [career]: Instantly join or quit the named career.
- careers.promote [career]: Advances the Sim to the next level in the named career, school grade, or after school activity; or adds one Odd Jobs star rating.
- careers.demote [career]: Demotes the Sim to the previous level in the named career, school grade, or after school activity; or removes one Odd Jobs star rating.
- careers.retire [career]: Instantly retire from the named career.
- Sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas [SimID]: Allows you to edit the named Sim's career outfit in Create-A-Sim.
See the table below for the full list of career and school cheat codes in The Sims 4.
The Sims 4 skill cheats
Sims can practice a wide variety of skills to help advance them through their careers, fulfil their aspirations, and generally make day-to-day life easier and more rewarding. But if you'd rather avoid building skills through gameplay, you can use the following cheat to set a Sim's proficiency level in any skill:
stats.set_skill_level [skill] [value]
Refer to the table below for all skill cheat codes in The Sims 4.
The Sims 4 life and death cheats
In The Sims 4, gameplay defaults to a certain rhythm of life: Sims are born (or created in CAS); they progress through various ages, and eventually can have children of their own if you so choose; and finally, they die, making way for new generations.
There are ways to customise this according to your preferences in the gameplay options menu: you can, for example, choose to shorten or lengthen Sims' life spans, or disable automatic ageing altogether.
To really exercise power over life and death, however, you can use the following cheats:
- death.toggle [true/false]: Completely disables all death types (including those that are not disabled when you turn ageing off).
- sims.add_buff buff_Pregnancy_Trimester1: Sets an existing pregnancy to the first trimester.
- sims.add_buff buff_Pregnancy_Trimester2: Sets an existing pregnancy to the second trimester.
- sims.add_buff buff_Pregnancy_Trimester3: Sets an existing pregnancy to the third trimester.
- sims.add_buff buff_Pregnancy_InLabor: Sends a pregnant Sim into labour.
- sims.add_buff Buff_Mortified: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by embarrassment.
- sims.add_buff Buff_Motives_Hunger_Starving: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by starvation
- sims.add_buff buff_Death_Electrocution_Warning: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by electrocution.
- sims.add_buff buff_Hysterical: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by hysterical laughter.
- sims.add_buff buff_Enraged: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death from anger.
- sims.add_buff buff_Death_ElderExhaustion_Warning: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death from overexertion.
For ways to insta-kill your Sims, see the Occult Cheats section below, which details how to equip a Cause of Death trait (resulting in instant death and a playable ghost Sim).
The Sims 4 occult cheats
Supernatural creatures have been a staple of The Sims series for years, and The Sims 4 carries on the trend. The base game includes ghosts — who may display unique behaviours depending on their cause of death — while various DLCs add more ghost types, aliens, vampires, mermaids, witches, and sentient robots called Servos to the line-up, along with a couple of other secret special occults.
You can create some occult Sims in CAS, or have your existing Sims take on occult status through gameplay. However, if you want to skip straight to the good part, these cheats will confer supernatural status on the active Sim right away:
- traits.[equip/remove]_trait [CreatureType]: Permanently adds or removes the named occult type status from the active Sim. See the Occult Codes table below for the full list of variables.
- sims.[add/remove]_buff Ghostly: Adds or removes a temporary Ghost occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts four in-game hours and does not add a cause of death trait to the Sim.
- sims.[add/remove]_buff buff_PlantSims_MainBuff_Visible: Adds or removes the temporary PlantSim occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts five in-game days. (Formerly required Cool Kitchen Stuff, but now available in base game.)
- stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160: Sim begins to transition into a vampire. Full transformation after around 36 in-game hours. (Requires Vampires.)
- sims.[add/remove]_buff Buff_Skeleton: Adds or removes the temporary Skeleton occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts 12 in-game hours. (Requires Jungle Adventure.)
- sims.[add/remove]_buff buff_HauntedHouse_Visible_BonehildaForm: Adds or removes the temporary Bonehilda occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts four in-game hours. (Requires Paranormal Stuff.)
Occult XP Increase Cheats
Two occult creature types in The Sims 4 have unique progress trackers that sit completely separate from their aspiration/satisfaction, skills, and other point-based metrics in the game.
You can track the occult talent progress of Vampires (from Vampires) and Spellcasters (from Realm of Magic) in their Simology tab. To artificially increase or decrease their respective XP points, use the cheats below:
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [0-202]: Vampire Sim becomes a Minor Vampire. (Requires Vampires.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [203-630]: Vampire Sim becomes a Prime Vampire. (Requires Vampires.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [631-1058]: Vampire Sim becomes a Master Vampire. (Requires Vampires.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [1059-1486]: Vampire Sim becomes a Grand Master Vampire. (Requires Vampires.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [1487-1593]: Increases a Grand Master Vampire's rank bar. Top value maxes the Vampire rank bar and grants two Vampire Power Points. (Requires Vampires.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [0-50]: Spellcaster Sim gains the Neophyte Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [51-350]: Spellcaster Sim gains the Acolyte Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [351-850]: Spellcaster Sim gains the Adept Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [851-1550]: Spellcaster Sim gains Master Spellcaster Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [1551-2350]: Spellcaster Sim gains Virtuoso Spellcaster Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)
- stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [2351-2850]: Increases a Virtuoso Spellcaster's XP bar. Top value maxes the bar and grants zero to two Talent Points (depending on Bloodline Strength trait).
The Sims 4 debug cheats
While the other sections in this guide cover cheat codes that you enter into the command console, there are other cheats in The Sims 4. With testing cheats enabled, shift+clicking on a Sim or object will very often reveal a host of previously-hidden debug options for you to play with.
Just like with buff cheats, there are far too many of these to list comprehensively here — not to mention the fact that some of them don't actually do much for you anyway. So instead, I've put together a list of the most useful ones:
- Add to Family: Shift+click on an NPC to instantly add them to your active household. Alternatively, Remove from Family instantly turns a member of the playable household into an NPC.
- Cheat Eco Lifestyle NPC Role Behavior: Shift+click on any Sim to add or remove one of the Eco Lifestyle hidden NPC traits: Eco Master, Entrepreneur, or Master Crafter. (Requires Eco Lifestyle.)
- Cheat Need > Make Happy: Shift+click on any Sim to max out all their needs and give them a Happy buff.
- Cheat Need > [Enable/Disable] Need Decay: Shift+click on any Sim to toggle need stasis.
- Cheat Sim Info > [Add/Remove] Lifestyle: Shift+click on any Sim to select their Lifestyles. (Requires Snowy Escape.)
- Give Bucks > [Recycle Bits/Recycle Pieces]: Shift+click on a Sim in the active household and add 500 of the named currency to the household funds. (Requires Eco Lifestyle.)
- Instantly [Repeal/Enact] NAP: Shift+click on the mailbox to instantly repeal or enact a Neighborhood Action Plan for the current neighbourhood. (Requires Eco Lifestyle.)
- Make Clean: Shift+click on a dirty object to instantly clean it. Alternatively, click on a clean object for the option to Make Dirty.
- Make into Plant Sim: Shift+click on any Sim to turn them into a PlantSim (see Occult Cheats, above, for an alternative method).
- Marriage > Clear Marriages: Shift+click on any Sim to clear and reset their marital status to single. Romantic relationship values remain the same.
- Modify in CAS: Shift+click on a Sim in the active household to open up Create-A-Sim and edit the household. Note that you need to have cas.fulleditmode enabled as well to take full advantage of all CAS features. (See Basic cheats, above.)
- Public Image: Shift+click on any Sim for a menu of options allowing you to increase/decrease their Celebrity Level, set their Reputation, and add/remove Fame Quirks. (Requires Get Famous.)
- Reset Object: Shift+click on any object to reset it to its default status and unstick any Sim interacting with it.
- Set As Head: Shift+click on any object to set it as the active Sim's head.
- Teleport Here: Shift+click on the ground where you'd like the active Sim to teleport.
- University debug > Enrol in University: Shift+click on any Sim to instantly enrol them in university. (Requires Discover University.)
- Shift+C: With a roof selected, hold Shift+C to add more options for roof manipulation.
- Shift+[ and Shift+]: While holding an object in Build Mode, shift+[ or shift+] to resize the object.
The Sims 4 cheat code tables
Below you can find tables of all the cheat code variables we talked about earlier in this guide.
The Sims 4 Personality & Bonus Trait (CAS Equippable) Cheat Codes
|Code
|Trait Name
|Trait Type
|Pack
|Active
|Active
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|Base game
|Ambitious
|Ambitious
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|ArtLover
|Art Lover
|Personality - Hobby Trait
|Base game
|Bookworm
|Bookworm
|Personality - Hobby Trait
|Base game
|Bro
|Bro
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|Cheerful
|Cheerful
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|Base game
|Childish
|Childish
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|Clumsy
|Clumsy
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|Creative
|Creative
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|Base game
|Insane
|Erratic
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|Evil
|Evil
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|FamilyOriented
|Family Oriented
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|Foodie
|Foodie
|Personality - Hobby Trait
|Base game
|Geek
|Geek
|Personality - Hobby Trait
|Base game
|Genius
|Genius
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|Base game
|Gloomy
|Gloomy
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|Base game
|Glutton
|Glutton
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|Good
|Good
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|Goofball
|Goofball
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|Base game
|HatesChildren
|Hates Children
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|HotHeaded
|Hot-Headed
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|Base game
|Jealous
|Jealous
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|Kleptomaniac
|Kleptomaniac
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|Lazy
|Lazy
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|Loner
|Loner
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|LovesOutdoors
|Loves Outdoors
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|Materialistic
|Materialistic
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|Mean
|Mean
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|MusicLover
|Music Lover
|Personality - Hobby Trait
|Base game
|Neat
|Neat
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|CommitmentIssues
|Noncommittal
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|Outgoing
|Outgoing
|Personality - Social Trait
|Base game
|Perfectionist
|Perfectionist
|Personality - Hobby Trait
|Base game
|Romantic
|Romantic
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|Base game
|SelfAssured
|Self-Assured
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|Base game
|Slob
|Slob
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|Snob
|Snob
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Base game
|High_Metabolism
|High Metabolism
|Bonus Trait (Athletic Aspirations)
|Base game
|Muser
|Muser
|Bonus Trait (Creativity Aspirations)
|Base game
|Dastardly
|Dastardly
|Bonus Trait (Deviance Aspirations)
|Base game
|FamilySim
|Domestic
|Bonus Trait (Family Aspirations)
|Base game
|EssenceOfFlavor
|Essence of Flavor
|Bonus Trait (Food Aspirations)
|Base game
|Business_Savvy
|Business Savvy
|Bonus Trait (Fortune Aspirations)
|Base game
|Quick_Learner
|Quick Learner
|Bonus Trait (Knowledge Aspirations)
|Base game
|Alluring
|Alluring
|Bonus Trait (Love Aspirations)
|Base game
|Collector
|Collector
|Bonus Trait (Nature Aspirations)
|Base game
|Gregarious
|Gregarious
|Bonus Trait (Popularity Aspirations)
|Base game
|Toddler_Angelic
|Angelic
|Toddler Trait
|Base game
|Toddler_Charmer
|Charmer
|Toddler Trait
|Base game
|Toddler_Clingy
|Clingy
|Toddler Trait
|Base game
|Toddler_Fussy
|Fussy
|Toddler Trait
|Base game
|Toddler_Independent
|Independent
|Toddler Trait
|Base game
|Toddler_Inquisitive
|Inquisitive
|Toddler Trait
|Base game
|Toddler_Silly
|Silly
|Toddler Trait
|Base game
|Toddler_Wild
|Wild
|Toddler Trait
|Base game
|Squeamish
|Squeamish
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Outdoor Retreat
|DanceMachine
|Dance Machine
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Get Together
|Insider
|Insider
|Personality - Social Trait
|Get Together
|Unflirty
|Unflirty
|Personality - Emotional Trait
|City Living
|Vegetarian
|Vegetarian
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|City Living
|HomeTurf
|Home Turf
|Bonus Trait (Location Aspirations)
|
|CatLover
|Cat Lover
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Cats & Dogs
|DogLover
|Dog Lover
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Cats & Dogs
|Animal_Affection
|Animal Affection
|Bonus Trait (Animal Aspirations)
|Cats & Dogs
|SelfAbsorbed
|Self-Absorbed
|Personality - Social Trait
|Get Famous
|Paranoid
|Paranoid
|Personality - Social Trait
|StrangerVille
|IslandAncestors
|Child of the Islands
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Island Living
|ChildofTheOcean
|Child of the Ocean
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Island Living
|Freegan
|Freegan
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Eco Lifestyle
|GreenFiend
|Green Fiend
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Eco Lifestyle
|Maker
|Maker
|Personality - Hobby Trait
|Eco Lifestyle
|RecycleDisciple
|Recycle Disciple
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Eco Lifestyle
|PreparedVoyager
|Prepared Voyager
|Bonus Trait (Star Wars Aspirations)
|Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
|Adventurous
|Adventurous
|Personality - Lifestyle Trait
|Snowy Escape
|Proper
|Proper
|Personality - Social Trait
|Snowy Escape
The Sims 4 Reward Trait Cheat Codes
|Code
|Trait Name
|Trait Type
|Pack
|Longevity
|Long Lived
|Aspiration Reward (Bodybuilder)
|Base game
|Kindness_Ambassador
|Kindness Ambassador
|Aspiration Reward (The Positivity Challenge)
|Base game (challenge discontinued but trait still accessible)
|Expressionistic
|Expressionistic
|Aspiration Reward (Painter Extraordinaire)
|Base game
|EpicPoet
|Poetic
|Aspiration Reward (Bestselling Author)
|Base game
|Piper
|Piper
|Aspiration Reward (Musical Genius)
|Base game
|Mastermind
|Mastermind
|Aspiration Reward (Public Enemy)
|Base game
|Bane
|Tormentor
|Aspiration Reward (Chief of Mischief)
|Base game
|LivingVicariously
|Vicarious
|Aspiration Reward (Successful Lineage)
|Base game
|PaMatriarch
|Matriarch/Patriarch
|Aspiration Reward (Big Happy Family)
|Base game
|FreshChef
|Fresh Chef
|Aspiration Reward (Master Chef)
|Base game
|PotionMaster
|Potion Master
|Aspiration Reward (Master Mixologist)
|Base game
|MeltMaster
|Melt Master
|Aspiration Reward (Grilled Cheese)
|Base game
|Invested
|Shrewd
|Aspiration Reward (Fabulously Wealthy)
|Base game
|ValuedCustomer
|Thrifty
|Aspiration Reward (Mansion Baron)
|Base game
|TheKnack
|Handy
|Aspiration Reward (Nerd Brain)
|Base game
|Chronicler
|Professorial
|Aspiration Reward (Renaissance Sim)
|Base game
|Webmaster
|Webmaster
|Aspiration Reward (Computer Whiz)
|Base game
|Player
|Player
|Aspiration Reward (Serial Romantic)
|Base game
|EternalBond
|Companion
|Aspiration Reward (Soumate)
|Base game
|OneWithNature
|Naturalist
|Aspiration Reward (Freelance Botanist)
|Base game
|AnglersTranquility
|Angler's Tranquility
|Aspiration Reward (Angling Ace)
|Base game
|Appraiser
|Appraiser
|Aspiration Reward (The Curator)
|Base game
|Hilarious
|Hilarious
|Aspiration Reward (Joke Star)
|Base game
|Legendary
|Beloved
|Aspiration Reward (Friend of the World)
|Base game
|PerfectHost
|Perfect Host
|Aspiration Reward (Party Animal)
|Base game
|AlwaysWelcome
|Always Welcome
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Antiseptic
|Antiseptic
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Beguiling
|Beguiling
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Brave
|Brave
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Carefree
|Carefree
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Connections
|Connections
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|CreativeVisionary
|Creative Visionary
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Entrepreneurial
|Entrepreneurial
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Fertile
|Fertile
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|ForeverFresh
|Forever Fresh
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|ForeverFull
|Forever Full
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|FreeServices
|Free Services
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Frugal
|Frugal
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|GreatKisser
|Great Kisser
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|GymRat
|Gym Rat
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|HardlyHungry
|Hardly Hungry
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Independent
|Independent
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Marketable
|Marketable
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Memorable
|Memorable
|Satisfaction Rewards Store (removed)
|Base game (removed from game but still accessible via cheats)
|Mentor
|Mentor
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|MorningPerson
|Morning Sim
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|NeedsNoOne
|Needs No One
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|NeverWeary
|Never Weary
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|NightOwl
|Night Owl
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Observant
|Observant
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|ProfessionalSlacker
|Professional Slacker
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Savant
|Savant
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|SeldomSleepy
|Seldom Sleepy
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Shameless
|Shameless
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|Sincere
|Sincere
|Satisfaction Rewards Store (removed)
|Base game (removed from game but still accessible via cheats)
|SpeedCleaner
|Speed Cleaner
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|SpeedReader
|Speed Reader
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|SteelBladder
|Steel Bladder
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|SuperGreenThumb
|Super Green Thumb
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Base game
|CreativelyGifted
|Creatively Gifted
|Child Aspiration Reward (Artistic Prodigy)
|Base game
|MentallyGifted
|Mentally Gifted
|Child Aspiration Reward (Whiz Kid)
|Base game
|PhysicallyGifted
|Physically Gifted
|Child Aspiration Reward (Rambunctious Scamp)
|Base game
|SociallyGifted
|Socially Gifted
|Child Aspiration Reward (Social Butterfly)
|Base game
|Happy_Toddler
|Happy Toddler
|Toddler Skill Reward
|Base game
|Top_Notch_Toddler
|Top Notch Toddler
|Toddler Skill Reward
|Base game
|Survivalist
|Survivalist
|Aspiration Reward (Outdoor Enthusiast)
|Outdoor Retreat
|GreatStoryteller
|Great Storyteller
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Outdoor Retreat
|IncrediblyFriendly
|Incredibly Friendly
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Outdoor Retreat
|StovesandGrillsMaster
|Stoves and Grills Master
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Outdoor Retreat
|Sickness
|Sickness Resistance
|Career Reward (Doctor Lvl 8)
|Get to Work
|ClubPresident
|Natural Leader
|Aspiration Reward (Leader of the Pack)
|Get Together
|InTheKnow
|In The Know
|Aspiration Reward (City Native)
|City Living
|hidden_career_critic_thrifty
|Critically Connected
|Career Reward (Critic Lvl 8)
|City Living
|ChopstickSavvy
|Chopstick Savvy
|Gameplay Feat Reward (Chopstick Use)
|City Living / Snowy Escape
|SpiceHound
|Spice Hound
|Gameplay Feat Reward (Eat Spicy Food)
|City Living
|TheMaster
|I am the Master
|Aspiration Reward (Vampire Family)
|Vampires
|TrueMaster
|A True Master
|Aspiration Reward (Master Vampire)
|Vampires
|RegainedHumanity
|Regained Humanity
|Aspiration Reward (Good Vampire)
|Vampires
|SuperParent_RoleModel
|Role Model
|Aspiration Reward (Super Parent)
|Parenthood
|Animal_Whisperer
|Animal Whisperer
|Aspiration Reward (Friend of the Animals)
|Cats & Dogs
|Archaeology
|Museum Patron
|Aspiration Reward (Archaeology Scholar)
|Jungle Adventure
|JungleExplorer_TreasureHunter
|Treasure Hunter
|Aspiration Reward (Jungle Explorer)
|Jungle Adventure
|ScoutingAptitude
|Scouting Aptitude
|Career Reward (Scout Lvl 5)
|Seasons
|BurningMan
|Heat Proof
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Seasons
|ColdAcclimation
|Cold Acclimation
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Seasons
|HeatAcclimation
|Heat Acclimation
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Seasons
|IceMan
|Ice Proof
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Seasons
|StormChaser
|Storm Chaser
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Seasons
|Waterproof
|Waterproof
|Satisfaction Rewards Store
|Seasons
|WorldRenownedActor
|World Renowned Actor
|Aspiration Reward (Master Actor)
|Get Famous
|UnstoppableFame
|Unstoppable Fame
|Aspiration Reward (World Famous Celebrity)
|Get Famous
|HeroOfStrangerVille
|Hero of StrangerVille
|Aspiration Reward (StrangerVille Mystery)
|StrangerVille
|Strangerville_Infected
|Infected
|Gameplay Feat Reward (Consume Fruit or Spores)
|StrangerVille
|Strangerville_Vaccinated
|Vaccinated (hidden)
|Gameplay Feat Reward (Receive StrangerVille Vaccine)
|StrangerVille
|beachbum_laidback
|Laid Back
|Aspiration Reward (Beach Life)
|Island Living
|FriendOfTheSea
|Master of the Sea
|Career Reward (Conservationist - Marine Biologist Lvl 10)
|Island Living
|NaturalSpeaker
|Natural Speaker
|Career Reward (Conservationist - Environmental Manager Lvl 10)
|Island Living
|Knowledge_SlingerOfSpells
|Slinger of Spells
|Aspiration Reward (Spellcraft & Sorcery)
|Realm of Magic
|Nature_MasterMixer
|Master Mixer
|Aspiration Reward (Purveyor of Potions)
|Realm of Magic
|Cauldron_Potion_Immortality
|Immortal
|Gameplay Feat Reward (Drink Potion of Immortality)
|Realm of Magic
|University_HigherEducation
|Higher Education
|Aspiration Reward (Academic)
|Discover University
|SeasonedGamer
|Seasoned Gamer
|Career Reward (E-Sports Competitor Lvl 4)
|Discover University
|TBC
|Mental Magister
|Secret Society Reward (Brainiacs Senior Member)
|Discover University
|MasterMaker
|Master Maker
|Aspiration Reward (Master Maker)
|Eco Lifestyle
|InfluentialIndividual
|Influential Individual
|Aspiration Reward (Eco Innovator)
|Eco Lifestyle
|ChampionOfThePeople
|Champion of the People
|Career Reward (Civil Designer - Civic Planner Lvl 10)
|Eco Lifestyle
|EcoEngineer
|Eco-Engineer
|Career Reward (Civil Designer - Green Technician Lvl 10)
|Eco Lifestyle
|Fizzyhead
|Afizzionado
|Skill Reward (Juice Fizzing Lvl 5)
|Eco Lifestyle
|SacredKnittingKnowledge
|Sacred Knitting Knowledge
|Aspiration Reward (Lord/Lady of the Knits)
|Nifty Knitting Stuff
|HeroicPresence
|Heroic Presence
|Aspiration Reward (Paragon of Hope)
|Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
|SleightOfHand
|Sleight of Hand
|Aspiration Reward (Galactic Privateer)
|Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
|SupremeAuthority
|Supreme Authority
|Aspiration Reward (Enforcer of Order)
|Star Wars: Journey to Batuu
|SurvivalInstinct
|Survival Instinct
|Aspiration Reward (Extreme Sports Enthusiast)
|Snowy Escape
|WorldlyKnowledge
|Worldly Knowledge
|Aspiration Reward (Mt. Komorebi Sightseer)
|Snowy Escape
|CorporateWorker_CharismaticCrooner
|Charismatic Crooner
|Career Reward (Salaryperson Lvl 4)
|Snowy Escape
|CorporateWorker_LegendaryStamina
|Legendary Stamina
|Career Reward (Salaryperson Lvl 10)
|Snowy Escape
|Excursion_Mountaineer_Rank1
|Middling Mountaineer
|Gameplay Feat Reward (Mountain Climbing Excursion)
|Snowy Escape
|Excursion_Mountaineer_Rank2
|Capable Mountaineer
|Gameplay Feat Reward (Mountain Climbing Excursion)
|Snowy Escape
|Excursion_Mountaineer_Rank3
|Expert Mountaineer
|Gameplay Feat Reward (Mountain Climbing Excursion)
|Snowy Escape
|Freelancer_Career_ ParanormalInvestigator_License
|Paranormal Investigator
|Satisfaction Rewards Store / Medium skill reward (Lvl 5)
|Paranormal Stuff
|TBC
|Fast & Fastidious
|Aspiration Reward (Perfectly Pristine)
|Bust the Dust Kit
|TBC
|Filth Dweller
|Aspiration Reward (Fabulously Filthy)
|Bust the Dust Kit
The Sims 4 Career & School Cheat Codes
|Code
|Career Name
|Packs
|Astronaut
|Astronaut
|Base game
|Athletic
|Athletic
|Base game
|Business
|Business
|Base game
|Criminal
|Criminal
|Base game
|Culinary
|Culinary
|Base game
|Entertainer
|Entertainer
|Base game
|Painter
|Painter
|Base game
|SecretAgent
|Secret Agent
|Base game
|Influencer
|Style Influencer
|Base game
|TechGuru
|Tech Guru
|Base game
|adult_Writer
|Writer
|Base game
|adult_freelancer_artist
|Freelancer - Digital Artist
|Base game
|adult_freelancer_agency_programmer
|Freelancer - Programmer
|Base game
|adult_freelancer_agency_writer
|Freelancer - Writer
|Base game
|PartTime_Babysitter
|Part-Time - Babysitter
|Base game
|PartTime_Barista
|Part-Time - Barista
|Base game
|PartTime_FastFood
|Part-Time - Fast Food Employee
|Base game
|PartTime_Manual
|Part-Time - Manual Laborer
|Base game
|PartTime_Retail
|Part-Time - Retail Employee
|Base game
|Teen_Babysitter
|Part-Time - Babysitter (Teen only)
|Base game
|Teen_Barista
|Part-Time - Barista (Teen only)
|Base game
|Teen_FastFood
|Part-Time - Fast Food Employee (Teen only)
|Base game
|Teen_Manual
|Part-Time - Manual Laborer (Teen only)
|Base game
|Teen_Retail
|Part-Time - Retail Employee (Teen only)
|Base game
|Highschool
|High School (Teen only)
|Base game
|Gradeschool
|Grade School (Child only)
|Base game
|Detective
|Detective
|Get to Work
|Doctor
|Doctor
|Get to Work
|adult_active_Scientist
|Scientist
|Get to Work
|careers_adult_Critic
|Critic
|City Living
|Activist
|Politician
|City Living
|SocialMedia
|Social Media
|City Living
|Adult_Gardener
|Gardener
|Seasons
|Scout
|Afterschool Activity - Scout (Child and Teen only)
|Seasons
|Actor
|Actor
|Get Famous
|DramaClub
|Afterschool Activity - Drama Club (Child and Teen only)
|Get Famous
|Military
|Military
|StrangerVille
|Conservationist
|Conservationist
|Island Living
|PartTime_Diver
|Part-Time - Diver
|Island Living
|PartTime_Fisherman
|Part-Time - Fisherman
|Island Living
|PartTime_Lifeguard
|Part-Time - Lifeguard
|Island Living
|Teen_Lifeguard
|Part-Time - Lifeguard (Teen only)
|Island Living
|OddJob
|Freelancer - Fashion Photographer
|Island Living
|Fashion_Photographer
|Freelancer - Fashion Photographer
|Moschino Stuff
|careers_Adult_Education
|Education
|Discover University
|careers_Adult_Engineer
|Engineer
|Discover University
|careers_Adult_Law
|Law
|Discover University
|career_Volunteer_E-Sports
|Afterschool Activity - E-Sports Competitor (university students only)
|Discover University
|careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam
|Afterschool Activity - Soccer Team (university students only)
|Discover University
|careers_Adult_CivilDesigner
|Civil Designer
|Eco Lifestyle
|careers_adult_freelancer_agency_maker
|Freelancer - Crafter
|Eco Lifestyle
|CorporateWorker
|Salaryperson
|Snowy Escape
|Paranormalinvestigator
|Freelancer - Paranormal Investigator
|Paranormal Stuff
|deco
|Interior Decorator
|Dream Home Decorator
The Sims 4 Skill Cheat Codes
|Code
|Possible # Values
|Skill Name
|Pack
|Major_Charisma
|1-10
|Charisma
|Base game
|Major_Comedy
|1-10
|Comedy
|Base game
|Major_HomestyleCooking
|1-10
|Cooking
|Base game
|Major_Fishing
|1-10
|Fishing
|Base game
|Skill_Fitness
|1-10
|Fitness
|Base game
|Major_Gardening
|1-10
|Gardening
|Base game
|Major_GourmetCooking
|1-10
|Gourmet Cooking
|Base game
|Major_Guitar
|1-10
|Guitar
|Base game
|Major_Handiness
|1-10
|Handiness
|Base game
|Major_Logic
|1-10
|Logic
|Base game
|Major_Mischief
|1-10
|Mischief
|Base game
|Major_Bartending
|1-10
|Mixology
|Base game
|Major_Painting
|1-10
|Painting
|Base game
|Major_Piano
|1-10
|Piano
|Base game
|Major_Photography
|1-5
|Photography
|Base game (formerly required Get to Work)
|Major_Programming
|1-10
|Programming
|Base game
|Major_RocketScience
|1-10
|Rocket Science
|Base game
|Major_VideoGaming
|1-10
|Video Gaming
|Base game
|Major_Violin
|1-10
|Violin
|Base game
|Major_Writing
|1-10
|Writing
|Base game
|Skill_Child_Creativity
|1-10
|Creativity (Child only)
|Base game
|Skill_Child_Mental
|1-10
|Mental (Child only)
|Base game
|Skill_Child_Motor
|1-10
|Motor (Child only)
|Base game
|Skill_Child_Social
|1-10
|Social (Child only)
|Base game
|Skill_Toddler_Communication
|1-5
|Communication (Toddler only)
|Base game
|Skill_Toddler_Imagination
|1-5
|Imagination (Toddler only)
|Base game
|Skill_Toddler_Movement
|1-5
|Movement (Toddler only)
|Base game
|Skill_Toddler_Potty
|1-3
|Potty (Toddler only)
|Base game
|Skill_Toddler_Thinking
|1-5
|Thinking (Toddler only)
|Base game
|Major_Herbalism
|1-10
|Herbalism
|Outdoor Retreat
|Major_Baking
|1-10
|Baking
|Get to Work
|retail_maintenance
|1-5
|Maintenance (hidden skill)
|Get to Work
|retail_sales
|1-5
|Sales (hidden skill)
|Get to Work
|retail_workethic
|1-5
|Work Ethic (hidden skill)
|Get to Work
|Major_Wellness
|1-10
|Wellness
|Spa Day
|Minor_Dancing
|1-5
|Dancing
|Get Together
|Major_DJ
|1-10
|DJ Mixing
|Get Together
|Major_Singing
|1-10
|Singing
|City Living
|Major_PipeOrgan
|1-10
|Pipe Organ
|Vampires
|VampireLore
|1-15
|Vampire Lore
|Vampires
|Skill_Bowling
|1-5
|Bowling
|Bowling Night Stuff
|Major_Parenting
|1-10
|Parenting
|Parenthood
|skill_Dog
|1-5
|Pet Training
|Cats & Dogs
|Major_Vet
|1-10
|Veterinarian
|Cats & Dogs
|Major_Archaeology
|1-10
|Archaeology
|Jungle Adventure
|Minor_LocalCulture
|1-5
|Selvadoran Culture
|Jungle Adventure
|statistic_skill_AdultMajor_FlowerArranging
|1-10
|Flower Arranging
|Seasons
|Hidden_Skating
|1-5
|Skating (hidden skill)
|Seasons
|Major_Acting
|1-10
|Acting
|Get Famous
|Minor_Media
|1-5
|Media Production
|Get Famous
|Major_ResearchDebate
|1-10
|Research & Debate
|Discover University
|Major_Robotics
|1-10
|Robotics
|Discover University
|AdultMajor_Fabrication
|1-10
|Fabrication
|Eco Lifestyle
|AdultMinor_JuiceFizzing
|1-15
|Juice Fizzing
|Eco Lifestyle
|AdultMajor_Knitting
|1-10
|Knitting (Child and older)
|Nifty Knitting Stuff
|Major_RockClimbing
|1-10
|Rock Climbing
|Snowy Escape / Fitness Stuff (hidden)
|Major_Skiing
|1-10
|Skiing
|Snowy Escape
|Major_Snowboarding
|1-10
|Snowboarding
|Snowy Escape
|Minor_Medium
|1-5
|Medium
|Paranormal Stuff
The Sims 4 Occult Cheat Codes
|Creature Code
|Occult Type (Trait)
|Pack
|Notes
|anger
|Ghost (Death by Anger)
|Base game
|cowplant
|Ghost (Death by Cowplant)
|Base game
|drown
|Ghost (Death by Drowning)
|Base game
|electrocution
|Ghost (Death by Electrocution)
|Base game
|embarrassment
|Ghost (Death by Embarrassment)
|Base game
|fire
|Ghost (Death by Fire)
|Base game
|hunger
|Ghost (Death by Hunger)
|Base game
|laugh
|Ghost (Death by Laughter)
|Base game
|exhaust
|Ghost (Death by Overexertion)
|Base game
|oldage
|Ghost (Death by Old Age)
|Base game
|steam
|Ghost (Death by Steam)
|Spa Day
|TBC
|Ghost (Death by Pufferfish)
|City Living
|Vampire_Sun
|Ghost (Vampire Death by Sunlight)
|Vampires
|poison
|Ghost (Death by Poison)
|Jungle Adventure
|TBC
|Ghost (Death by Rabid Rodent Fever)
|My First Pet Stuff
|TBC
|Ghost (Death by Flowers)
|Seasons
|Ghost_Frozen
|Ghost (Death by Freezing)
|Seasons
|Ghost_Lightning
|Ghost (Death by Lightning)
|Seasons
|Ghost_Overheat
|Ghost (Death by Overheating)
|Seasons
|TBC
|Ghost (Consumed By the Mother)
|StrangerVille
|Ghost_WitchOverload
|Ghost (Death by Spellcaster Overload)
|Realm of Magic
|trait_Ghost_MurphyBed
|Ghost (Death By Being Crushed By a Murphy Bed)
|Tiny Living Stuff
|trait_Ghost_Beetle
|Ghost (Death by Beetles)
|Eco Lifestyle
|trait_Ghost_Flies
|Ghost (Death By Being Swarmed By Flies)
|Eco Lifestyle
|trait_Ghost_ClimbingRoute
|Ghost (Death by Falling from Heights)
|Snowy Escape
|trait_Ghost_VendingMachine
|Ghost (Death by Vending Machine)
|Snowy Escape
|Ghost_OldAge [PetID]
|Ghost Pet (Death by Old Age)
|Cats & Dogs
|Can only be applied to a cat or dog. Pet ID is required because pets cannot be the active character.
|trait_OccultAlien
|Alien
|Get to Work
|trait_OccultVampire
|Vampire
|Vampires
|trait_OccultMermaid
|Mermaid
|Island Living
|trait_Occult_WitchOccult
|Spellcaster
|Realm of Magic
|trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineWeak
|Spellcaster (2nd generation)
|Realm of Magic
|trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineStrong
|Spellcaster (3rd generation)
|Realm of Magic
|trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineAncient
|Spellcaster (4th generation or higher)
|Realm of Magic
|trait_MagicSage_Mischief
|Spellcaster - Sage of Mischief Magic
|Realm of Magic
|Inaccessible by playable Sims in ordinary gameplay.
|trait_MagicSage_Practical
|Spellcaster - Sage of Practical Magic
|Realm of Magic
|Inaccessible by playable Sims in ordinary gameplay.
|trait_MagicSage_Untamed
|Spellcaster - Sage of Untamed Magic
|Realm of Magic
|Inaccessible by playable Sims in ordinary gameplay.
|trait_Humanoid_Robots_MainTrait
|Servo
|Discover University
And there you have it! Every single Sims 4 cheat at your fingertips. Whether your intention is to create a paradise for your Sims or a hellish life of suffering and torment (again, to each their own), you can now do exactly that.
