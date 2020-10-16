The Sims 4 cheats & codes list (2021): infinite money, immortal sims, relationship codes, and more

Cheating in The Sims is as much a traditional part of the game as building a wall around the pool and watching your Sim slowly drown. Our ultimate guide to The Sims 4 cheats will tell you all about how to enable cheats, and which cheats will give you loads of money to spend, let you build anywhere in the game, or just kill whichever Sims you don't particularly like. No judgement from us.

How to use cheats in The Sims 4

To input The Sims 4 cheats on PC, you first need to open up the cheat console within the game. Exactly how you do this will depend on your hardware:

Windows users: hit CTRL + SHIFT + C.

Mac users: hit CMD + SHIFT + C.

In order to enable many of the below cheats, you'll first need to enter the following into the console:

testingcheats true or testingcheats on

Not every cheat code in the game requires this, but many do. In my opinion, it's worth leaving testing cheats turned on in the background if you intend to use cheats at all. It doesn't affect your game in any way, and it's quicker and easier than remembering to enable them every time.

To disable cheats again, enter the following into the console:

testingcheats false or testingcheats off

The Sims 4 basic cheats

Some cheats defy easy characterisation, but are nevertheless some of the most useful in the game, particularly if your Sim finds themself in a tight spot:

help: Lists all available commands.

Lists all available commands. testingcheats [on/off or true/false] : Toggles enabling testing cheats in your game.

or : Toggles enabling testing cheats in your game. cas.fulleditmode: Allows you access to a fuller version of Create-A-Sim when accessing it during gameplay via a mirror or dresser (see Modify in CAS section).

Allows you access to a fuller version of Create-A-Sim when accessing it during gameplay via a mirror or dresser (see Modify in CAS section). casclockspeed [0-10] : Sets the speed of Sims' animations in CAS. 0 is paused.

: Sets the speed of Sims' animations in CAS. 0 is paused. resetsim [FirstName LastName] : Resets a stuck Sim and clears their action queue.

: Resets a stuck Sim and clears their action queue. get_sim_id_by_name [FirstName LastName] : Shows the named Sim's ID number, which is required for some cheats.

: Shows the named Sim's ID number, which is required for some cheats. fullscreen: Toggles full screen mode.

Toggles full screen mode. headlineeffects [on/off] : Toggles Plumbobs, thought balloons, relationship and skill changes, and other effects that display over Sims' heads.

: Toggles Plumbobs, thought balloons, relationship and skill changes, and other effects that display over Sims' heads. hovereffects [on/off] : Toggles glowing outline that indicates which Sim or object is being hovered over.

: Toggles glowing outline that indicates which Sim or object is being hovered over. fps [on/off]: Toggles the FPS (frames per second) display on screen.

The Sims 4 money cheats

Money makes the world go round in The Sims 4, and just like in real life, it often feels like there's never enough of it. Some Sims players love the challenge, of course, but it can take literal in-game generations to even get a decent house if you play by the officially sanctioned rules. Luckily, there are money cheats aplenty to give your Sims a leg-up if you choose to provide them with one:

kaching : Adds 1,000 Simoleons to the active household's funds.

: Adds 1,000 Simoleons to the active household's funds. rosebud : Adds 1,000 Simoleons to the active household's funds.

: Adds 1,000 Simoleons to the active household's funds. motherlode : Adds 50,000 Simoleons to the active household's funds.

: Adds 50,000 Simoleons to the active household's funds. FreeRealEstate [on/off] : Toggles ignoring move-in costs when moving households into residential lots, making all homes free to purchase.

: Toggles ignoring move-in costs when moving households into residential lots, making all homes free to purchase. Money [amount] : Sets the active household's funds to the given amount.

: Sets the active household's funds to the given amount. sims.modify_funds [+/-][amount]: Adds or subtracts the given amount of Simoleons from the active household's funds.

The Sims 4 building cheats

The expansive and flexible Build Mode is widely considered a highlight of The Sims 4. To really take your building skills to the next level, though, you might like to play around with the following cheats:

bb.enablefreebuild : Enables editing of hidden lots.

: Enables editing of hidden lots. bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement : Unlocks all Career Reward items in Build Mode.

: Unlocks all Career Reward items in Build Mode. bb.moveobjects : Toggle to ignore most placement restrictions when placing objects. Definitely the most useful cheat on this list.

: Toggle to ignore most placement restrictions when placing objects. Definitely the most useful cheat on this list. bb.showhiddenobjects : Shows all hidden debug objects in Build Mode.

: Shows all hidden debug objects in Build Mode. bb.showliveeditobjects : Shows all out-of-bounds environmental items in Build Mode.

: Shows all out-of-bounds environmental items in Build Mode. objects.gsi_create_obj [object]: Spawns the specified object.

The Sims 4 needs and mood cheats

Since the very first game, Sims' day-to-day existences have been governed by their needs: maintaining them puts Sims in a good mood and allows them to focus on improving other areas of their lives, such as skills and career performance.

The Sims 4 adds a new dimension to this with the introduction of Emotions. Beyond simply being happy or sad, Sims can now feel a variety of emotions determined by their current collection of "moodlets" or buffs.

The cheats below can be used to set a Sim's needs and mood:

fillmotive motive_Bladder : Maxes out the active Sim's Bladder need into the green.

: Maxes out the active Sim's Bladder need into the green. fillmotive motive_Energy : Maxes out the active Sim's Energy need into the green.

: Maxes out the active Sim's Energy need into the green. fillmotive motive_Fun : Maxes out the active Sim's Fun need into the green.

: Maxes out the active Sim's Fun need into the green. fillmotive motive_Hunger : Maxes out the active Sim's Hunger need into the green.

: Maxes out the active Sim's Hunger need into the green. fillmotive motive_Hygiene : Maxes out the active Sim's Hygiene need into the green.

: Maxes out the active Sim's Hygiene need into the green. fillmotive motive_Social : Maxes out the active Sim's Social need into the green.

: Maxes out the active Sim's Social need into the green. sims.fill_all_commodities : Maxes all needs for all Sims in the active household.

: Maxes all needs for all Sims in the active household. sims.[add/remove]_buff [BuffName] : Adds or removes the specified Emotion Buff.

: Adds or removes the specified Emotion Buff. sims.remove_all_buffs: Removes all Emotion Buffs from the active Sim.

Note: There are literally thousands of moodlet buffs in the game, and it would be impossible to list them all here. Elsewhere in the guide, we include codes for buffs that convey specific special statuses (i.e. temporary occult status) on the Sim for their active duration.

The Sims 4 relationship cheats

Relationships are an important aspect of Sim life. Without strong bonds your Sims can't keep their social needs high, advance in many careers, or (duh) make more Sims together. Or maybe you just want to make loads of enemies for the drama. Either way, here are the cheats to help you skip the small talk:

modifyrelationship [FirstName LastName] [FirstName LastName] [-100 to 100] LTR_Friendship_Main : Sets the Friendship level between the two named Sims.

: Sets the Friendship level between the two named Sims. modifyrelationship [FirstName LastName] [FirstName LastName] [-100 to 100] LTR_Romance_Main : Sets the Romance level between two named Sims.

: Sets the Romance level between two named Sims. Modifyrelationship [FirstName LastName] [PetFirstName PetLastName] [-100 to 100] LTR_SimToPet_Friendship_Main : Sets the Friendship level between the named Sim and the named Pet. (Requires Cats & Dogs.)

: Sets the Friendship level between the named Sim and the named Pet. (Requires Cats & Dogs.) relationship.introduce_sim_to_all_others : Gives the active Sim an Acquaintance relationship with every other Sim in the save file. Can take a few moments to fully load in.

: Gives the active Sim an Acquaintance relationship with every other Sim in the save file. Can take a few moments to fully load in. relationships.create_friends_for_sim: Spawns a random Sim with a +80 Friendship value towards the active Sim.

The Sims 4 aspiration and satisfaction cheats

Aspirations are lifelong goals that give Sims a higher sense of purpose and direction in their lives, beyond the day-to-day fulfillment of needs and efforts to climb the career ladder.

Satisfaction Points are a special currency Sims earn along the way, either by making progress towards their long-term goals or fulfilling their short-term whims.

In either case, if you want to speed up the process with cheats, here you go:

Aspirations.complete_current_milestone : Immediately auto-completes the active Sim's current Aspiration milestone.

: Immediately auto-completes the active Sim's current Aspiration milestone. sims.give_satisfaction_points [amount]: Adds the specified amount of Satisfaction Points to the active Sim.

The Sims 4 trait cheats

Traits are what give Sims their individual personalities. In The Sims 4 there are quite a few different kinds of trait: Personality Traits are assigned in Create-A-Sim or when a Sim ages up; Bonus Traits come into play when a Teen or older Sim's first Aspiration is assigned; and Reward Traits are gained when a Sim completes an Aspiration, makes a purchase using Satisfaction Points, or reaches a certain level in some skills or careers.

There are also unique Toddler traits and (with certain DLC) Character Values traits that can be gained by Children and Teens through gameplay. There are even a few miscellaneous ones that don't fit into any of these categories.

However, all Traits have on thing in common: you can equip them on your Sim using the following cheat formula:

traits.[equip/remove]_trait trait_[TraitName]

In the majority of cases, the cheat code name for a trait is just its in-game display name with no spaces. However, there are some exceptions, so please refer to the tables below for a full list of trait codes in The Sims 4.

Note: For Cause of Death traits and others that convey a supernatural creature status on a Sim, see the Occult Cheats section below.

You can also use the following cheat to instantly remove all Traits from the active Sim:

traits.clear_traits

The Sims 4 career and school cheats

School and careers add structure to most Sims' lives. In fact, you'll hit some real issues if Children and Teens don't attend school now and again — though work for adults is, technically, completely optional (see Money cheats, above).

However, it doesn't have to be a matter of hard graft. You can advance your Sims through their school grades and career promotion levels using the following cheats:

careers.[add/remove]_career [career] : Instantly join or quit the named career.

: Instantly join or quit the named career. careers.promote [career] : Advances the Sim to the next level in the named career, school grade, or after school activity; or adds one Odd Jobs star rating.

: Advances the Sim to the next level in the named career, school grade, or after school activity; or adds one Odd Jobs star rating. careers.demote [career] : Demotes the Sim to the previous level in the named career, school grade, or after school activity; or removes one Odd Jobs star rating.

: Demotes the Sim to the previous level in the named career, school grade, or after school activity; or removes one Odd Jobs star rating. careers.retire [career] : Instantly retire from the named career.

: Instantly retire from the named career. Sims.modify_career_outfit_in_cas [SimID]: Allows you to edit the named Sim's career outfit in Create-A-Sim.

See the table below for the full list of career and school cheat codes in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 skill cheats

Sims can practice a wide variety of skills to help advance them through their careers, fulfil their aspirations, and generally make day-to-day life easier and more rewarding. But if you'd rather avoid building skills through gameplay, you can use the following cheat to set a Sim's proficiency level in any skill:

stats.set_skill_level [skill] [value]

Refer to the table below for all skill cheat codes in The Sims 4.

The Sims 4 life and death cheats

In The Sims 4, gameplay defaults to a certain rhythm of life: Sims are born (or created in CAS); they progress through various ages, and eventually can have children of their own if you so choose; and finally, they die, making way for new generations.

There are ways to customise this according to your preferences in the gameplay options menu: you can, for example, choose to shorten or lengthen Sims' life spans, or disable automatic ageing altogether.

To really exercise power over life and death, however, you can use the following cheats:

death.toggle [true/false] : Completely disables all death types (including those that are not disabled when you turn ageing off).

: Completely disables all death types (including those that are not disabled when you turn ageing off). sims.add_buff buff_Pregnancy_Trimester1 : Sets an existing pregnancy to the first trimester.

: Sets an existing pregnancy to the first trimester. sims.add_buff buff_Pregnancy_Trimester2 : Sets an existing pregnancy to the second trimester.

: Sets an existing pregnancy to the second trimester. sims.add_buff buff_Pregnancy_Trimester3 : Sets an existing pregnancy to the third trimester.

: Sets an existing pregnancy to the third trimester. sims.add_buff buff_Pregnancy_InLabor : Sends a pregnant Sim into labour.

: Sends a pregnant Sim into labour. sims.add_buff Buff_Mortified : Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by embarrassment.

: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by embarrassment. sims.add_buff Buff_Motives_Hunger_Starving : Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by starvation

: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by starvation sims.add_buff buff_Death_Electrocution_Warning : Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by electrocution.

: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by electrocution. sims.add_buff buff_Hysterical : Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by hysterical laughter.

: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death by hysterical laughter. sims.add_buff buff_Enraged : Puts Sim in imminent danger of death from anger.

: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death from anger. sims.add_buff buff_Death_ElderExhaustion_Warning: Puts Sim in imminent danger of death from overexertion.

For ways to insta-kill your Sims, see the Occult Cheats section below, which details how to equip a Cause of Death trait (resulting in instant death and a playable ghost Sim).

The Sims 4 occult cheats

Supernatural creatures have been a staple of The Sims series for years, and The Sims 4 carries on the trend. The base game includes ghosts — who may display unique behaviours depending on their cause of death — while various DLCs add more ghost types, aliens, vampires, mermaids, witches, and sentient robots called Servos to the line-up, along with a couple of other secret special occults.

You can create some occult Sims in CAS, or have your existing Sims take on occult status through gameplay. However, if you want to skip straight to the good part, these cheats will confer supernatural status on the active Sim right away:

traits.[equip/remove]_trait [CreatureType] : Permanently adds or removes the named occult type status from the active Sim. See the Occult Codes table below for the full list of variables.

: Permanently adds or removes the named occult type status from the active Sim. See the Occult Codes table below for the full list of variables. sims.[add/remove]_buff Ghostly : Adds or removes a temporary Ghost occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts four in-game hours and does not add a cause of death trait to the Sim.

: Adds or removes a temporary Ghost occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts four in-game hours and does not add a cause of death trait to the Sim. sims.[add/remove]_buff buff_PlantSims_MainBuff_Visible : Adds or removes the temporary PlantSim occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts five in-game days. (Formerly required Cool Kitchen Stuff, but now available in base game.)

: Adds or removes the temporary PlantSim occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts five in-game days. (Formerly required Cool Kitchen Stuff, but now available in base game.) stats.set_stat commodity_BecomingVampire 2160 : Sim begins to transition into a vampire. Full transformation after around 36 in-game hours. (Requires Vampires.)

: Sim begins to transition into a vampire. Full transformation after around 36 in-game hours. (Requires Vampires.) sims.[add/remove]_buff Buff_Skeleton: Adds or removes the temporary Skeleton occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts 12 in-game hours. (Requires Jungle Adventure.)

sims.[add/remove]_buff buff_HauntedHouse_Visible_BonehildaForm: Adds or removes the temporary Bonehilda occult status to the active Sim. Buff lasts four in-game hours. (Requires Paranormal Stuff.)

Occult XP Increase Cheats

Two occult creature types in The Sims 4 have unique progress trackers that sit completely separate from their aspiration/satisfaction, skills, and other point-based metrics in the game.

You can track the occult talent progress of Vampires (from Vampires) and Spellcasters (from Realm of Magic) in their Simology tab. To artificially increase or decrease their respective XP points, use the cheats below:

stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [0-202] : Vampire Sim becomes a Minor Vampire. (Requires Vampires.)

: Vampire Sim becomes a Minor Vampire. (Requires Vampires.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [203-630] : Vampire Sim becomes a Prime Vampire. (Requires Vampires.)

: Vampire Sim becomes a Prime Vampire. (Requires Vampires.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [631-1058] : Vampire Sim becomes a Master Vampire. (Requires Vampires.)

: Vampire Sim becomes a Master Vampire. (Requires Vampires.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [1059-1486] : Vampire Sim becomes a Grand Master Vampire. (Requires Vampires.)

: Vampire Sim becomes a Grand Master Vampire. (Requires Vampires.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_Occult_VampireXP [1487-1593] : Increases a Grand Master Vampire's rank bar. Top value maxes the Vampire rank bar and grants two Vampire Power Points. (Requires Vampires.)

: Increases a Grand Master Vampire's rank bar. Top value maxes the Vampire rank bar and grants two Vampire Power Points. (Requires Vampires.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [0-50] : Spellcaster Sim gains the Neophyte Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)

: Spellcaster Sim gains the Neophyte Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [51-350] : Spellcaster Sim gains the Acolyte Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)

: Spellcaster Sim gains the Acolyte Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [351-850] : Spellcaster Sim gains the Adept Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)

: Spellcaster Sim gains the Adept Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [851-1550] : Spellcaster Sim gains Master Spellcaster Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)

: Spellcaster Sim gains Master Spellcaster Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [1551-2350] : Spellcaster Sim gains Virtuoso Spellcaster Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.)

: Spellcaster Sim gains Virtuoso Spellcaster Rank. (Requires Realm of Magic.) stats.set_stat rankedStatistic_WitchOccult_WitchXP [2351-2850]: Increases a Virtuoso Spellcaster's XP bar. Top value maxes the bar and grants zero to two Talent Points (depending on Bloodline Strength trait).

The Sims 4 debug cheats

While the other sections in this guide cover cheat codes that you enter into the command console, there are other cheats in The Sims 4. With testing cheats enabled, shift+clicking on a Sim or object will very often reveal a host of previously-hidden debug options for you to play with.

Just like with buff cheats, there are far too many of these to list comprehensively here — not to mention the fact that some of them don't actually do much for you anyway. So instead, I've put together a list of the most useful ones:

Add to Family : Shift+click on an NPC to instantly add them to your active household. Alternatively, Remove from Family instantly turns a member of the playable household into an NPC.

: Shift+click on an NPC to instantly add them to your active household. Alternatively, instantly turns a member of the playable household into an NPC. Cheat Eco Lifestyle NPC Role Behavior : Shift+click on any Sim to add or remove one of the Eco Lifestyle hidden NPC traits: Eco Master, Entrepreneur, or Master Crafter. (Requires Eco Lifestyle.)

: Shift+click on any Sim to add or remove one of the Eco Lifestyle hidden NPC traits: Eco Master, Entrepreneur, or Master Crafter. (Requires Eco Lifestyle.) Cheat Need > Make Happy : Shift+click on any Sim to max out all their needs and give them a Happy buff.

: Shift+click on any Sim to max out all their needs and give them a Happy buff. Cheat Need > [Enable/Disable] Need Decay : Shift+click on any Sim to toggle need stasis.

: Shift+click on any Sim to toggle need stasis. Cheat Sim Info > [Add/Remove] Lifestyle : Shift+click on any Sim to select their Lifestyles. (Requires Snowy Escape.)

: Shift+click on any Sim to select their Lifestyles. (Requires Snowy Escape.) Give Bucks > [Recycle Bits/Recycle Pieces] : Shift+click on a Sim in the active household and add 500 of the named currency to the household funds. (Requires Eco Lifestyle.)

: Shift+click on a Sim in the active household and add 500 of the named currency to the household funds. (Requires Eco Lifestyle.) Instantly [Repeal/Enact] NAP : Shift+click on the mailbox to instantly repeal or enact a Neighborhood Action Plan for the current neighbourhood. (Requires Eco Lifestyle.)

: Shift+click on the mailbox to instantly repeal or enact a Neighborhood Action Plan for the current neighbourhood. (Requires Eco Lifestyle.) Make Clean : Shift+click on a dirty object to instantly clean it. Alternatively, click on a clean object for the option to Make Dirty .

: Shift+click on a dirty object to instantly clean it. Alternatively, click on a clean object for the option to . Make into Plant Sim : Shift+click on any Sim to turn them into a PlantSim (see Occult Cheats , above, for an alternative method).

: Shift+click on any Sim to turn them into a PlantSim (see , above, for an alternative method). Marriage > Clear Marriages : Shift+click on any Sim to clear and reset their marital status to single. Romantic relationship values remain the same.

: Shift+click on any Sim to clear and reset their marital status to single. Romantic relationship values remain the same. Modify in CAS : Shift+click on a Sim in the active household to open up Create-A-Sim and edit the household. Note that you need to have cas.fulleditmode enabled as well to take full advantage of all CAS features. (See Basic cheats , above.)

: Shift+click on a Sim in the active household to open up Create-A-Sim and edit the household. Note that you need to have enabled as well to take full advantage of all CAS features. (See , above.) Public Image : Shift+click on any Sim for a menu of options allowing you to increase/decrease their Celebrity Level, set their Reputation, and add/remove Fame Quirks. (Requires Get Famous.)

: Shift+click on any Sim for a menu of options allowing you to increase/decrease their Celebrity Level, set their Reputation, and add/remove Fame Quirks. (Requires Get Famous.) Reset Object : Shift+click on any object to reset it to its default status and unstick any Sim interacting with it.

: Shift+click on any object to reset it to its default status and unstick any Sim interacting with it. Set As Head : Shift+click on any object to set it as the active Sim's head.

: Shift+click on any object to set it as the active Sim's head. Teleport Here : Shift+click on the ground where you'd like the active Sim to teleport.

: Shift+click on the ground where you'd like the active Sim to teleport. University debug > Enrol in University : Shift+click on any Sim to instantly enrol them in university. (Requires Discover University.)

: Shift+click on any Sim to instantly enrol them in university. (Requires Discover University.) Shift+C : With a roof selected, hold Shift+C to add more options for roof manipulation.

: With a roof selected, hold Shift+C to add more options for roof manipulation. Shift+[ and Shift+]: While holding an object in Build Mode, shift+[ or shift+] to resize the object.

The Sims 4 cheat code tables

Below you can find tables of all the cheat code variables we talked about earlier in this guide.

The Sims 4 Personality & Bonus Trait (CAS Equippable) Cheat Codes

Code Trait Name Trait Type Pack Active Active Personality - Emotional Trait Base game Ambitious Ambitious Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game ArtLover Art Lover Personality - Hobby Trait Base game Bookworm Bookworm Personality - Hobby Trait Base game Bro Bro Personality - Social Trait Base game Cheerful Cheerful Personality - Emotional Trait Base game Childish Childish Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game Clumsy Clumsy Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game Creative Creative Personality - Emotional Trait Base game Insane Erratic Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game Evil Evil Personality - Social Trait Base game FamilyOriented Family Oriented Personality - Social Trait Base game Foodie Foodie Personality - Hobby Trait Base game Geek Geek Personality - Hobby Trait Base game Genius Genius Personality - Emotional Trait Base game Gloomy Gloomy Personality - Emotional Trait Base game Glutton Glutton Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game Good Good Personality - Social Trait Base game Goofball Goofball Personality - Emotional Trait Base game HatesChildren Hates Children Personality - Social Trait Base game HotHeaded Hot-Headed Personality - Emotional Trait Base game Jealous Jealous Personality - Social Trait Base game Kleptomaniac Kleptomaniac Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game Lazy Lazy Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game Loner Loner Personality - Social Trait Base game LovesOutdoors Loves Outdoors Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game Materialistic Materialistic Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game Mean Mean Personality - Social Trait Base game MusicLover Music Lover Personality - Hobby Trait Base game Neat Neat Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game CommitmentIssues Noncommittal Personality - Social Trait Base game Outgoing Outgoing Personality - Social Trait Base game Perfectionist Perfectionist Personality - Hobby Trait Base game Romantic Romantic Personality - Emotional Trait Base game SelfAssured Self-Assured Personality - Emotional Trait Base game Slob Slob Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game Snob Snob Personality - Lifestyle Trait Base game High_Metabolism High Metabolism Bonus Trait (Athletic Aspirations) Base game Muser Muser Bonus Trait (Creativity Aspirations) Base game Dastardly Dastardly Bonus Trait (Deviance Aspirations) Base game FamilySim Domestic Bonus Trait (Family Aspirations) Base game EssenceOfFlavor Essence of Flavor Bonus Trait (Food Aspirations) Base game Business_Savvy Business Savvy Bonus Trait (Fortune Aspirations) Base game Quick_Learner Quick Learner Bonus Trait (Knowledge Aspirations) Base game Alluring Alluring Bonus Trait (Love Aspirations) Base game Collector Collector Bonus Trait (Nature Aspirations) Base game Gregarious Gregarious Bonus Trait (Popularity Aspirations) Base game Toddler_Angelic Angelic Toddler Trait Base game Toddler_Charmer Charmer Toddler Trait Base game Toddler_Clingy Clingy Toddler Trait Base game Toddler_Fussy Fussy Toddler Trait Base game Toddler_Independent Independent Toddler Trait Base game Toddler_Inquisitive Inquisitive Toddler Trait Base game Toddler_Silly Silly Toddler Trait Base game Toddler_Wild Wild Toddler Trait Base game Squeamish Squeamish Personality - Lifestyle Trait Outdoor Retreat DanceMachine Dance Machine Personality - Lifestyle Trait Get Together Insider Insider Personality - Social Trait Get Together Unflirty Unflirty Personality - Emotional Trait City Living Vegetarian Vegetarian Personality - Lifestyle Trait City Living HomeTurf Home Turf Bonus Trait (Location Aspirations) City Living

StrangerVille

Island Living

Snowy Escape

Bust the Dust Kit CatLover Cat Lover Personality - Lifestyle Trait Cats & Dogs DogLover Dog Lover Personality - Lifestyle Trait Cats & Dogs Animal_Affection Animal Affection Bonus Trait (Animal Aspirations) Cats & Dogs SelfAbsorbed Self-Absorbed Personality - Social Trait Get Famous Paranoid Paranoid Personality - Social Trait StrangerVille IslandAncestors Child of the Islands Personality - Lifestyle Trait Island Living ChildofTheOcean Child of the Ocean Personality - Lifestyle Trait Island Living Freegan Freegan Personality - Lifestyle Trait Eco Lifestyle GreenFiend Green Fiend Personality - Lifestyle Trait Eco Lifestyle Maker Maker Personality - Hobby Trait Eco Lifestyle RecycleDisciple Recycle Disciple Personality - Lifestyle Trait Eco Lifestyle PreparedVoyager Prepared Voyager Bonus Trait (Star Wars Aspirations) Star Wars: Journey to Batuu Adventurous Adventurous Personality - Lifestyle Trait Snowy Escape Proper Proper Personality - Social Trait Snowy Escape

The Sims 4 Reward Trait Cheat Codes

Code Trait Name Trait Type Pack Longevity Long Lived Aspiration Reward (Bodybuilder) Base game Kindness_Ambassador Kindness Ambassador Aspiration Reward (The Positivity Challenge) Base game (challenge discontinued but trait still accessible) Expressionistic Expressionistic Aspiration Reward (Painter Extraordinaire) Base game EpicPoet Poetic Aspiration Reward (Bestselling Author) Base game Piper Piper Aspiration Reward (Musical Genius) Base game Mastermind Mastermind Aspiration Reward (Public Enemy) Base game Bane Tormentor Aspiration Reward (Chief of Mischief) Base game LivingVicariously Vicarious Aspiration Reward (Successful Lineage) Base game PaMatriarch Matriarch/Patriarch Aspiration Reward (Big Happy Family) Base game FreshChef Fresh Chef Aspiration Reward (Master Chef) Base game PotionMaster Potion Master Aspiration Reward (Master Mixologist) Base game MeltMaster Melt Master Aspiration Reward (Grilled Cheese) Base game Invested Shrewd Aspiration Reward (Fabulously Wealthy) Base game ValuedCustomer Thrifty Aspiration Reward (Mansion Baron) Base game TheKnack Handy Aspiration Reward (Nerd Brain) Base game Chronicler Professorial Aspiration Reward (Renaissance Sim) Base game Webmaster Webmaster Aspiration Reward (Computer Whiz) Base game Player Player Aspiration Reward (Serial Romantic) Base game EternalBond Companion Aspiration Reward (Soumate) Base game OneWithNature Naturalist Aspiration Reward (Freelance Botanist) Base game AnglersTranquility Angler's Tranquility Aspiration Reward (Angling Ace) Base game Appraiser Appraiser Aspiration Reward (The Curator) Base game Hilarious Hilarious Aspiration Reward (Joke Star) Base game Legendary Beloved Aspiration Reward (Friend of the World) Base game PerfectHost Perfect Host Aspiration Reward (Party Animal) Base game AlwaysWelcome Always Welcome Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Antiseptic Antiseptic Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Beguiling Beguiling Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Brave Brave Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Carefree Carefree Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Connections Connections Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game CreativeVisionary Creative Visionary Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Entrepreneurial Entrepreneurial Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Fertile Fertile Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game ForeverFresh Forever Fresh Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game ForeverFull Forever Full Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game FreeServices Free Services Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Frugal Frugal Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game GreatKisser Great Kisser Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game GymRat Gym Rat Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game HardlyHungry Hardly Hungry Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Independent Independent Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Marketable Marketable Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Memorable Memorable Satisfaction Rewards Store (removed) Base game (removed from game but still accessible via cheats) Mentor Mentor Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game MorningPerson Morning Sim Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game NeedsNoOne Needs No One Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game NeverWeary Never Weary Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game NightOwl Night Owl Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Observant Observant Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game ProfessionalSlacker Professional Slacker Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Savant Savant Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game SeldomSleepy Seldom Sleepy Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Shameless Shameless Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game Sincere Sincere Satisfaction Rewards Store (removed) Base game (removed from game but still accessible via cheats) SpeedCleaner Speed Cleaner Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game SpeedReader Speed Reader Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game SteelBladder Steel Bladder Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game SuperGreenThumb Super Green Thumb Satisfaction Rewards Store Base game CreativelyGifted Creatively Gifted Child Aspiration Reward (Artistic Prodigy) Base game MentallyGifted Mentally Gifted Child Aspiration Reward (Whiz Kid) Base game PhysicallyGifted Physically Gifted Child Aspiration Reward (Rambunctious Scamp) Base game SociallyGifted Socially Gifted Child Aspiration Reward (Social Butterfly) Base game Happy_Toddler Happy Toddler Toddler Skill Reward Base game Top_Notch_Toddler Top Notch Toddler Toddler Skill Reward Base game Survivalist Survivalist Aspiration Reward (Outdoor Enthusiast) Outdoor Retreat GreatStoryteller Great Storyteller Satisfaction Rewards Store Outdoor Retreat IncrediblyFriendly Incredibly Friendly Satisfaction Rewards Store Outdoor Retreat StovesandGrillsMaster Stoves and Grills Master Satisfaction Rewards Store Outdoor Retreat Sickness Sickness Resistance Career Reward (Doctor Lvl 8) Get to Work ClubPresident Natural Leader Aspiration Reward (Leader of the Pack) Get Together InTheKnow In The Know Aspiration Reward (City Native) City Living hidden_career_critic_thrifty Critically Connected Career Reward (Critic Lvl 8) City Living ChopstickSavvy Chopstick Savvy Gameplay Feat Reward (Chopstick Use) City Living / Snowy Escape SpiceHound Spice Hound Gameplay Feat Reward (Eat Spicy Food) City Living TheMaster I am the Master Aspiration Reward (Vampire Family) Vampires TrueMaster A True Master Aspiration Reward (Master Vampire) Vampires RegainedHumanity Regained Humanity Aspiration Reward (Good Vampire) Vampires SuperParent_RoleModel Role Model Aspiration Reward (Super Parent) Parenthood Animal_Whisperer Animal Whisperer Aspiration Reward (Friend of the Animals) Cats & Dogs Archaeology Museum Patron Aspiration Reward (Archaeology Scholar) Jungle Adventure JungleExplorer_TreasureHunter Treasure Hunter Aspiration Reward (Jungle Explorer) Jungle Adventure ScoutingAptitude Scouting Aptitude Career Reward (Scout Lvl 5) Seasons BurningMan Heat Proof Satisfaction Rewards Store Seasons ColdAcclimation Cold Acclimation Satisfaction Rewards Store Seasons HeatAcclimation Heat Acclimation Satisfaction Rewards Store Seasons IceMan Ice Proof Satisfaction Rewards Store Seasons StormChaser Storm Chaser Satisfaction Rewards Store Seasons Waterproof Waterproof Satisfaction Rewards Store Seasons WorldRenownedActor World Renowned Actor Aspiration Reward (Master Actor) Get Famous UnstoppableFame Unstoppable Fame Aspiration Reward (World Famous Celebrity) Get Famous HeroOfStrangerVille Hero of StrangerVille Aspiration Reward (StrangerVille Mystery) StrangerVille Strangerville_Infected Infected Gameplay Feat Reward (Consume Fruit or Spores) StrangerVille Strangerville_Vaccinated Vaccinated (hidden) Gameplay Feat Reward (Receive StrangerVille Vaccine) StrangerVille beachbum_laidback Laid Back Aspiration Reward (Beach Life) Island Living FriendOfTheSea Master of the Sea Career Reward (Conservationist - Marine Biologist Lvl 10) Island Living NaturalSpeaker Natural Speaker Career Reward (Conservationist - Environmental Manager Lvl 10) Island Living Knowledge_SlingerOfSpells Slinger of Spells Aspiration Reward (Spellcraft & Sorcery) Realm of Magic Nature_MasterMixer Master Mixer Aspiration Reward (Purveyor of Potions) Realm of Magic Cauldron_Potion_Immortality Immortal Gameplay Feat Reward (Drink Potion of Immortality) Realm of Magic University_HigherEducation Higher Education Aspiration Reward (Academic) Discover University SeasonedGamer Seasoned Gamer Career Reward (E-Sports Competitor Lvl 4) Discover University TBC Mental Magister Secret Society Reward (Brainiacs Senior Member) Discover University MasterMaker Master Maker Aspiration Reward (Master Maker) Eco Lifestyle InfluentialIndividual Influential Individual Aspiration Reward (Eco Innovator) Eco Lifestyle ChampionOfThePeople Champion of the People Career Reward (Civil Designer - Civic Planner Lvl 10) Eco Lifestyle EcoEngineer Eco-Engineer Career Reward (Civil Designer - Green Technician Lvl 10) Eco Lifestyle Fizzyhead Afizzionado Skill Reward (Juice Fizzing Lvl 5) Eco Lifestyle SacredKnittingKnowledge Sacred Knitting Knowledge Aspiration Reward (Lord/Lady of the Knits) Nifty Knitting Stuff HeroicPresence Heroic Presence Aspiration Reward (Paragon of Hope) Star Wars: Journey to Batuu SleightOfHand Sleight of Hand Aspiration Reward (Galactic Privateer) Star Wars: Journey to Batuu SupremeAuthority Supreme Authority Aspiration Reward (Enforcer of Order) Star Wars: Journey to Batuu SurvivalInstinct Survival Instinct Aspiration Reward (Extreme Sports Enthusiast) Snowy Escape WorldlyKnowledge Worldly Knowledge Aspiration Reward (Mt. Komorebi Sightseer) Snowy Escape CorporateWorker_CharismaticCrooner Charismatic Crooner Career Reward (Salaryperson Lvl 4) Snowy Escape CorporateWorker_LegendaryStamina Legendary Stamina Career Reward (Salaryperson Lvl 10) Snowy Escape Excursion_Mountaineer_Rank1 Middling Mountaineer Gameplay Feat Reward (Mountain Climbing Excursion) Snowy Escape Excursion_Mountaineer_Rank2 Capable Mountaineer Gameplay Feat Reward (Mountain Climbing Excursion) Snowy Escape Excursion_Mountaineer_Rank3 Expert Mountaineer Gameplay Feat Reward (Mountain Climbing Excursion) Snowy Escape Freelancer_Career_ ParanormalInvestigator_License Paranormal Investigator Satisfaction Rewards Store / Medium skill reward (Lvl 5) Paranormal Stuff TBC Fast & Fastidious Aspiration Reward (Perfectly Pristine) Bust the Dust Kit TBC Filth Dweller Aspiration Reward (Fabulously Filthy) Bust the Dust Kit

The Sims 4 Career & School Cheat Codes

Code Career Name Packs Astronaut Astronaut Base game Athletic Athletic Base game Business Business Base game Criminal Criminal Base game Culinary Culinary Base game Entertainer Entertainer Base game Painter Painter Base game SecretAgent Secret Agent Base game Influencer Style Influencer Base game TechGuru Tech Guru Base game adult_Writer Writer Base game adult_freelancer_artist Freelancer - Digital Artist Base game adult_freelancer_agency_programmer Freelancer - Programmer Base game adult_freelancer_agency_writer Freelancer - Writer Base game PartTime_Babysitter Part-Time - Babysitter Base game PartTime_Barista Part-Time - Barista Base game PartTime_FastFood Part-Time - Fast Food Employee Base game PartTime_Manual Part-Time - Manual Laborer Base game PartTime_Retail Part-Time - Retail Employee Base game Teen_Babysitter Part-Time - Babysitter (Teen only) Base game Teen_Barista Part-Time - Barista (Teen only) Base game Teen_FastFood Part-Time - Fast Food Employee (Teen only) Base game Teen_Manual Part-Time - Manual Laborer (Teen only) Base game Teen_Retail Part-Time - Retail Employee (Teen only) Base game Highschool High School (Teen only) Base game Gradeschool Grade School (Child only) Base game Detective Detective Get to Work Doctor Doctor Get to Work adult_active_Scientist Scientist Get to Work careers_adult_Critic Critic City Living Activist Politician City Living SocialMedia Social Media City Living Adult_Gardener Gardener Seasons Scout Afterschool Activity - Scout (Child and Teen only) Seasons Actor Actor Get Famous DramaClub Afterschool Activity - Drama Club (Child and Teen only) Get Famous Military Military StrangerVille Conservationist Conservationist Island Living PartTime_Diver Part-Time - Diver Island Living PartTime_Fisherman Part-Time - Fisherman Island Living PartTime_Lifeguard Part-Time - Lifeguard Island Living Teen_Lifeguard Part-Time - Lifeguard (Teen only) Island Living OddJob Freelancer - Fashion Photographer Island Living Fashion_Photographer Freelancer - Fashion Photographer Moschino Stuff careers_Adult_Education Education Discover University careers_Adult_Engineer Engineer Discover University careers_Adult_Law Law Discover University career_Volunteer_E-Sports Afterschool Activity - E-Sports Competitor (university students only) Discover University careers_Volunteer_SoccerTeam Afterschool Activity - Soccer Team (university students only) Discover University careers_Adult_CivilDesigner Civil Designer Eco Lifestyle careers_adult_freelancer_agency_maker Freelancer - Crafter Eco Lifestyle CorporateWorker Salaryperson Snowy Escape Paranormalinvestigator Freelancer - Paranormal Investigator Paranormal Stuff deco Interior Decorator Dream Home Decorator

The Sims 4 Skill Cheat Codes

Code Possible # Values Skill Name Pack Major_Charisma 1-10 Charisma Base game Major_Comedy 1-10 Comedy Base game Major_HomestyleCooking 1-10 Cooking Base game Major_Fishing 1-10 Fishing Base game Skill_Fitness 1-10 Fitness Base game Major_Gardening 1-10 Gardening Base game Major_GourmetCooking 1-10 Gourmet Cooking Base game Major_Guitar 1-10 Guitar Base game Major_Handiness 1-10 Handiness Base game Major_Logic 1-10 Logic Base game Major_Mischief 1-10 Mischief Base game Major_Bartending 1-10 Mixology Base game Major_Painting 1-10 Painting Base game Major_Piano 1-10 Piano Base game Major_Photography 1-5 Photography Base game (formerly required Get to Work) Major_Programming 1-10 Programming Base game Major_RocketScience 1-10 Rocket Science Base game Major_VideoGaming 1-10 Video Gaming Base game Major_Violin 1-10 Violin Base game Major_Writing 1-10 Writing Base game Skill_Child_Creativity 1-10 Creativity (Child only) Base game Skill_Child_Mental 1-10 Mental (Child only) Base game Skill_Child_Motor 1-10 Motor (Child only) Base game Skill_Child_Social 1-10 Social (Child only) Base game Skill_Toddler_Communication 1-5 Communication (Toddler only) Base game Skill_Toddler_Imagination 1-5 Imagination (Toddler only) Base game Skill_Toddler_Movement 1-5 Movement (Toddler only) Base game Skill_Toddler_Potty 1-3 Potty (Toddler only) Base game Skill_Toddler_Thinking 1-5 Thinking (Toddler only) Base game Major_Herbalism 1-10 Herbalism Outdoor Retreat Major_Baking 1-10 Baking Get to Work retail_maintenance 1-5 Maintenance (hidden skill) Get to Work retail_sales 1-5 Sales (hidden skill) Get to Work retail_workethic 1-5 Work Ethic (hidden skill) Get to Work Major_Wellness 1-10 Wellness Spa Day Minor_Dancing 1-5 Dancing Get Together Major_DJ 1-10 DJ Mixing Get Together Major_Singing 1-10 Singing City Living Major_PipeOrgan 1-10 Pipe Organ Vampires VampireLore 1-15 Vampire Lore Vampires Skill_Bowling 1-5 Bowling Bowling Night Stuff Major_Parenting 1-10 Parenting Parenthood skill_Dog 1-5 Pet Training Cats & Dogs Major_Vet 1-10 Veterinarian Cats & Dogs Major_Archaeology 1-10 Archaeology Jungle Adventure Minor_LocalCulture 1-5 Selvadoran Culture Jungle Adventure statistic_skill_AdultMajor_FlowerArranging 1-10 Flower Arranging Seasons Hidden_Skating 1-5 Skating (hidden skill) Seasons Major_Acting 1-10 Acting Get Famous Minor_Media 1-5 Media Production Get Famous Major_ResearchDebate 1-10 Research & Debate Discover University Major_Robotics 1-10 Robotics Discover University AdultMajor_Fabrication 1-10 Fabrication Eco Lifestyle AdultMinor_JuiceFizzing 1-15 Juice Fizzing Eco Lifestyle AdultMajor_Knitting 1-10 Knitting (Child and older) Nifty Knitting Stuff Major_RockClimbing 1-10 Rock Climbing Snowy Escape / Fitness Stuff (hidden) Major_Skiing 1-10 Skiing Snowy Escape Major_Snowboarding 1-10 Snowboarding Snowy Escape Minor_Medium 1-5 Medium Paranormal Stuff

The Sims 4 Occult Cheat Codes

Creature Code Occult Type (Trait) Pack Notes anger Ghost (Death by Anger) Base game cowplant Ghost (Death by Cowplant) Base game drown Ghost (Death by Drowning) Base game electrocution Ghost (Death by Electrocution) Base game embarrassment Ghost (Death by Embarrassment) Base game fire Ghost (Death by Fire) Base game hunger Ghost (Death by Hunger) Base game laugh Ghost (Death by Laughter) Base game exhaust Ghost (Death by Overexertion) Base game oldage Ghost (Death by Old Age) Base game steam Ghost (Death by Steam) Spa Day TBC Ghost (Death by Pufferfish) City Living Vampire_Sun Ghost (Vampire Death by Sunlight) Vampires poison Ghost (Death by Poison) Jungle Adventure TBC Ghost (Death by Rabid Rodent Fever) My First Pet Stuff TBC Ghost (Death by Flowers) Seasons Ghost_Frozen Ghost (Death by Freezing) Seasons Ghost_Lightning Ghost (Death by Lightning) Seasons Ghost_Overheat Ghost (Death by Overheating) Seasons TBC Ghost (Consumed By the Mother) StrangerVille Ghost_WitchOverload Ghost (Death by Spellcaster Overload) Realm of Magic trait_Ghost_MurphyBed Ghost (Death By Being Crushed By a Murphy Bed) Tiny Living Stuff trait_Ghost_Beetle Ghost (Death by Beetles) Eco Lifestyle trait_Ghost_Flies Ghost (Death By Being Swarmed By Flies) Eco Lifestyle trait_Ghost_ClimbingRoute Ghost (Death by Falling from Heights) Snowy Escape trait_Ghost_VendingMachine Ghost (Death by Vending Machine) Snowy Escape Ghost_OldAge [PetID] Ghost Pet (Death by Old Age) Cats & Dogs Can only be applied to a cat or dog. Pet ID is required because pets cannot be the active character. trait_OccultAlien Alien Get to Work trait_OccultVampire Vampire Vampires trait_OccultMermaid Mermaid Island Living trait_Occult_WitchOccult Spellcaster Realm of Magic trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineWeak Spellcaster (2nd generation) Realm of Magic trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineStrong Spellcaster (3rd generation) Realm of Magic trait_Occult_WitchOccult_BloodlineAncient Spellcaster (4th generation or higher) Realm of Magic trait_MagicSage_Mischief Spellcaster - Sage of Mischief Magic Realm of Magic Inaccessible by playable Sims in ordinary gameplay. trait_MagicSage_Practical Spellcaster - Sage of Practical Magic Realm of Magic Inaccessible by playable Sims in ordinary gameplay. trait_MagicSage_Untamed Spellcaster - Sage of Untamed Magic Realm of Magic Inaccessible by playable Sims in ordinary gameplay. trait_Humanoid_Robots_MainTrait Servo Discover University

And there you have it! Every single Sims 4 cheat at your fingertips. Whether your intention is to create a paradise for your Sims or a hellish life of suffering and torment (again, to each their own), you can now do exactly that.

