Skate won't be at EA Play Live

Electronic Arts' NotE3 stream, EA Play Live, takes place this Thursday, and at this point it seems they've announced more of what they're not showing than what they will be showing. No BioWare, no Star Wars, and now no Skate. I can't believe they'd do this. Fine, take the magic swords and spaceships, but the skateboards? Utterly cruel. Fortunately, the Skate team have teased that a "little something" would be shown today, so all is not lost.

"We know many of you were hoping to see more from us this week but we're not ready for prime time just yet and we won't be part of the EA Play Live show on Thursday," they tweeted. "It's still early and we are committed to doing this thing right, which means it's gonna take some time.

"Our number one goal is not to blow it. For you, for us… for Skate. HOWEVER, we are stoked to share a little something with you all tomorrow."

The next Skate game is being developed by Full Circle, a new studio based in Vancouver that EA set up back in January. They first announced the new game a year ago today, though didn't have anything to show (except a very excited conversation between game director Deran Chung and creative director Cuz Parry).

But what could we be getting today? A trailer? A gif? Or perhaps… a name? It likely won't be some huge reveal, otherwise EA probably would've squeezed it into their big showcase. But whatever it is, we'll update you when we know. Keep an eye on their Twitter if you want to catch the announcement yourself.

As for what EA actually are showing at EA Play Live, they mention in a blog post that Battlefield 2042 and Apex Legends will be there, as will some new gameplay for Lost In Random. Rumour has it Dead Space might make an appearance too.

EA Play Live kicks off at 6pm BST (10am PT) on Thursday the 22nd of July.

