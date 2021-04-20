If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Skin Deep, the next game from the creator of Quadrilateral Cowboy, has resurfaced

It has a mech now
A screenshot of first-person shooter Skin Deep showing an electronic display inside the cockpit of a mech.

Skin Deep was announced back in 2018. It's the next game from Brendon Chung, the developer of Quadrilateral Cowboy and Thirty Flights Of Loving, and it's a first-person shooter in which you can alert enemies accidentally by sneezing.

It's resurfaced now with a new trailer, and the news that it's being published by Annapurna.

The original impression of Skin Deep was that it was 'Die Hard in space'. You'd spend time crawling around in vents, dust might make you sneeze and set off systemic chain reactions, you could cut your feet on broken glass - all good stuff. Three years of development can change a lot and I get less of that vibe from the trailer above. There's sneezing, sure, but also a mech and a big shotgun.

These aren't complaints. I love Blendo Games' style - from the colours they use, to the blocky character designs, to the obsessive detail on fantastic retro machinery - and all of the above is present here. I found Quadrilateral Cowboy's puzzle design frustrating, but Thirty Flights Of Loving remains one of my favourite games. Plus, I love shotguns and mechs.

In short, I am excited Skin Deep has returned. It has no announced release date but you can wishlist it on Steam now.

