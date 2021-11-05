Skyrim Anniversary Edition pricing announced ahead of Nov 11th release

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition was announced just a couple of months ago and is due to launch next week on November 11th, Skyrim's 10th birthday. Ahead of the release, Bethesda have parped out an FAQ including its launch price: £48/$50/€55.

If you already own the Skyrim Special Edition, you can instead upgrade to the Anniversary Edition for a lower price: £16/$20/€20.

The Anniversary Edition, if you don't know, is a new version of Skyrim that's gussied up with every piece of Creation Club content released thus far. The Creation Club is Bethesda's source for officially sanctioned mods, which cost money to buy for the previously released Special Edition. It'll add things like fishing and aquariums and a lot more.

The new version is also being released alongside a "next-gen" update for owners of the Special Edition and Anniversary Edition, which is free and will reportedly "optimize the game with enhanced graphics, faster loading times and more." The FAQ suggests this is only available to players on next-gen consoles.

This is one of those things that probably a much better deal for console players than for us on PC. Should you grab the Anniversary Edition if you've already modded the heck out of Skyrim using the community's ample free creations? We'll know more next week, but it's likely that - just like the Special Edition before it - the Anniversary Edition will break a bunch of existing mods until their creators can release updates.