Skyrim is getting fishing and yet another new edition

Ten years after the release of Skyrim, Bethesda will revisit their fantasy RPG series with... another edition of Skyrim. Yep, still no Elder Scrolls 6 news. But at QuakeCon yesterday, Bethesda did announce a new 'Anniversary Edition' crammed with hundreds of wee bits and pieces of extra content from their Creation Club store. Perhaps more interesting than that, they also revealed that they're adding fishing to Special Edition, in a slightly fiddly way.

First, the Anniversary Edition launches on November 11th, on Skyrim's tenth birthday. That contains Skyrim: Special Edition plus "over 500 pieces of unique content from Creation Club, including pre-existing and new quests, dungeons, bosses, weapons, spells and more!" The Creation Club is Bethesda's microtransaction store selling extra bits and pieces from both Bethesda and community creators, so it'll kinda be Skyrim with the equivalent of a load of mods whammed in.

Bethesda's announcement didn't say how much the Skyrim Anniversary Edition will cost, but they do note people who own Special Edition (or have access through Xbox Game Pass) will be able to purchase an upgrade to it.

Bethesda will also hand out three Creation Club bits free to all Special Edition players: "Fishing, Survival Mode and even new quests with Saints And Seducers." Depending on how you feel about this surprisingly controversial feature, the addition of fishing will either make Skyrim finally be a proper video game, or make Skyrim just awful. The official RPS stance, as decided by you, is that inventory tetris is better than fishing minigames. (I'll return to What's Better? battles soon, I swear.)

The little official fishing Bethesda showed on a stream seemed simple (unmute for chat):

You can already add fishing to Skyrim (and Skyrim non-SE, too) with several different mods, of course. Plenty of survival mods too. One fishing mod even offers the option of dynamite fishing - and has a heartbreaking dedication.

While Bethesda announced TES6 way back in 2018, I don't expect to hear much about it until after they release sci-fi RPG Starfield in November 2022. Some eagle-eyed fans think a Starfield trailer teases a setting of High Rock and Hammerfell for TES6, but who knows.