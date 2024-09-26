Slay The Princess gets three new chapters and more when The Pristine Cut releases 24th October

A year and a day after wonderful horror visual novel Slay The Princess first released, the promised Pristine Edition is arriving this October on the 24th. Like a very loud sticker on a very large bag of crisps, it promises to have “roughly 35%” more stuff in it. It’s a great game, and this sounds like the perfect time to pick it up, especially if you previously pirated it after the devs said they didn’t mind.

So, what does that extra 35% mean for you, ravenous enjoyer of extra crisps and shanking royalty in equal measure? There are, say Black Tabby, thousands of new voice lines, over a thousand new illustrations, and 17 new music tracks. There’s also “significant glow-ups for The Fury, The Den, and the Apotheosis”, all of which have increased by around a third. There’s three new chapters with a new princess each, and there’s one new ending. There’s a “deep, interactive gallery to help you chart your progress.” Finally, there’s subtitles support for several languages, and the date also marks release on various consoles.

There’s also some new merch, a collector’s edition, and a celebratory livestream with Black Tabby, details of which you can find here. This is the second big update they’ve put out for Slay The Princess, following an enriched endgame and orchestral music back in March.

“It's one thing to construct something like this, and then another to see people experience it,” Black Tabby’s Abby Howard told me when I spoke to them last January - The Pristine Cut was directly inspired by their experience of watching how players interact with the game out in the wild.