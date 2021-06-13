If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Slime Rancher 2 has adorable bat slimes, I must pet them

I hope their parents weren't killed in a dark alleyway
News by Imogen Beckhelling
Published on

Everything about Slime Rancher is so colorful and squishy and adorable, and I am so ready to see more of its excellent creatures when Slime Rancher 2 comes out next year. Announced during the Microsoft and Bethesda E3 showcase, Slime Rancher 2 takes players to a new island with all new slimes to meet - bunny slimes, butterfly slimes, and importantly, bat slimes! I've never needed a plushie of a delightful round beastie so much as I do now.

Spooky scary monster slimes, nice blue fish slimes with little lights on their noggins - so many slimes! Help me spot them all in the trailer, please, I must see them.

Slime Rancher 2 will move away from the dusty old ranch, and instead set players up with a glass conservatory on Rainbow Island (presumably named because it is extremely colourful). From there, we can explore the open world just like in the first game, catching slimes, growing crops, and taking care of your bouncy pets and home.

Our Slime Rancher review says it's a "delightful, irrepressible thing with a manageable space to venture out into. A bouncy rainbow in a sludge of sprawling, mud-coloured shooters."

I'm very up for more of that.

Slime Rancher is set to release on PC and Xbox sometime in 2022. It'll also be on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.

