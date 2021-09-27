Smashing ingredients in Potion Craft is better than meditation or yoga

Potion Craft came out in early access last week, and while I still think the economy and haggling bits need a little tweaking, I am really enjoying the methodical nature of being an alchemist. It's part art, part science, because you have to sort of feel your way around the potion map and fudge recipes with the ingredients you have. Your recipe book is limited, so I've started writing down extra recipes in real life, crossing things out and updating them as I find better combinations. It's just like being a real backwoods alchemist throwing twigs in a bucket!

But my favourite thing is the pestle and mortar. Smashing ingredients up (and grinding them into sludge) awakens their properties so they move further on your potion map, like how crushing mint will make for a livelier mojito. And I love it intensely.