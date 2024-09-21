Sokpop's possibly haunted gardening game Grunn will launch next month

Grunn is a self-described "extremely normal gardening game", in which you tend to a garden, explore different realities, and try not to die. We've been excited to get our hands on its shears for a while, thanks in part to an excellent demo, and in part due to it being from Sokpop Collective member and Bernband developer Tom van den Boogaart.

Now it has a release date: October 4th.

"I usually avoid writing sentences that could easily be quoted on a Steam page, but the exquisitely satisfying sound that Grunn’s garden shears make is the exception," wrote Nic about the Grunn demo. "Please feel free to try any of these on for size: Grunn’s shear sound is the Wilhelm Scream of gardening equipment, sure to be referenced for decades to come. Grunn’s shear sound wormed its way past my eyes and into parts of my brain I’d previously assumed could only be accessed by either masterful ASMR or irresponsibly long Q-tips. I used to have anxiety, but now, my only fear in life is that Grunn’s grass will run out, so I no longer have a reason to click away with its shears."

If you've never played it, Bernband remains a delight. It's a first-person game about exploring a strange, alien city, with no goal other than tourism, which we celebrated back in 2014. Alice O, best of us all, was particularly taken with it.

Grunn looks to have a bit of that same energy in its village, full of odd, quiet folk living their lives. The Grunn demo remains playable from its Steam page, too. Roll on October 4th.