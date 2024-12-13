Solasta: Crown of the Magister is getting a sequel starring Baldur's Gate 3's narrator

RPG Solasta: Crown Of The Magister is getting a sequel. Solasta II launches in early access next year, and they’re aiming to have a demo out sometime earlier. Like its predecessor, this one’s a party-based CRPG with tactical combat, featuring single player and online co-op. Here’s a trailer. Warning: it has shiny rock people in it, the worst videogame enemy.

“Decades after the events of Solasta: Crown of the Magister (2021), Solasta II transports players to the vibrant high-fantasy realm of Neokos—a land of breathtaking beauty teetering on the edge of ruin at the hands of Shadwyn, an all-powerful being brought to life by Amelia Tyler (Baldur’s Gate 3, Hades II),” say developers Tactical Adventures. “As her endless tide of corruption spreads across the continent, a band of valiant adventurers rises to the challenge.”

Solasta II remains true to its promise to deliver gameplay based on the world's most popular TTRPG. Prepare your spells, land that sneak attack, smite this monster - bathe in the familiarity of your Tabletop experience. But that's not all Solasta II will have to offer. This new opus will also allow you to freely roam the lands of Neokos, to explore and uncover the map as you will.

Here's a little from the Steam page I suppose the shiny rock people won't be too bad to fight if it's tactical combat. I just can't stand hitting the things. Who likes hitting rock? Unless you're a dwarf, of course. I might make a party of dwarves. That'll learn 'em.

